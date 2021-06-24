Orbon Alija/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we take a look at a small-cap name that I have done more than a half dozen successful buy-write or covered call trades over the past half decade around. The company also recently inked another significant collaboration deal with a major drug maker. A full analysis and recommendation follows below.

Company Overview:

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a Lexington, Massachusetts based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of immuno-oncology therapies. Its extensive pipeline includes immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies, and neoantigen vaccines. The company also boasts many collaborations, the most recent of which was inked with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a pre-clinical candidate on May 18, 2021. Agenus was formed in 1994 as antigen-based vaccine company Antigenics. It went public in 2000, raising $66.2 million at a reverse split adjusted $108 per share and subsequently changed its name to Agenus in 2011. The stock currently trades right at $5.50 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion.

Pipeline

The company’s pipeline is vast: not including adjuvants – the royalty stream to which has been sold – its website lists 23 programs – 15 clinical-stage – for 18 named assets, of which 13 have a commercial partner or partner option.

Balstilimab (AGEN2034). The company’s most advanced clinical assets are immuno-modulating antibodies, led by AGEN2034 (balstilimab), an anti-PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) antibody that is undergoing evaluation in Phase 2 expansion trials as a monotherapy and in combination as a second-line treatment for cervical cancer. As a single agent treating relapsed/refractory cervical cancer in a 160-patient Phase 2 trial, it achieved response rates of 15% in all tumors and 20% in PD-L1 positive tumors as well as a median duration of response on 15.4 months. On the strength of those results, Agenus initiated a rolling BLA submission for balstilimab monotherapy in September 2020, which it submitted in April 2021. Last week, the FDA accepted this BLA for balstilimab for the treatment for this form of cervical cancer under 'priority review' status.

It is also being evaluated in combination with one of Agenus’ anti-CTLA-4 candidates (zalifrelimab) for second line cervical cancer. To date, the combo has achieved response rates of 22% in all tumors and 27% in PD-L1 positive tumors with a median duration of response not yet achieved. The company is in discussions with the FDA regarding an accelerated BLA filing for the combo and expects to have a development plan later in the year.

Agenus owns the commercial rights to balstilimab and the balstilimab/zalifrelimab combo with two exceptions. The first is Greater China, for which it inked an agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals in June 2020. In exchange for the territory, Agenus received $15 million upfront as well as a $20 million investment at $4.03 a share and is eligible to receive $100 million in milestones in addition to royalties. The second is certain South American countries for which it is partnered with Recepta Biopharma.

AGEN1181. Balstilimab is also being studied in combination with the company’s next generation anti-CTLA-4 asset, AGEN1181, for additional tumor types. Management is confident that AGEN1181 has clear advantages over CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody predecessors since it can purportedly induce enhanced T cell priming via the engineered Fc (fragmented crystallizable) region; deplete intratumoral regulatory T cells; overcome certain genetic predispositions not hurdled by current CTLA-4 therapies; and work better in combination with other oncology treatments.

In a Phase 1/2 trial examining AGEN1181 as a monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab, early returns have yielded promise. From a safety standpoint, there have been no complement-mediated toxicities, which have bedeviled anti-CTLA-4 predecessors. From an efficacy perspective, of the 52 patients evaluable for response at week 6, a total of seven achieved a response. Of the 21 patients treated with single agent AGEN1181, one achieved a complete response [CR] in aggressive endometrial cancer and one a partial response (PR) in melanoma. The combo (n=31) managed one CR in aggressive endometrial cancer, one CR and one PR in ovarian cancer, and two PRs in MSS (cold tumor) colorectal cancer.

Off these early returns, Agenus is planning discussions with the FDA to accelerate AGEN1181’s advancement to a registrational trial for colorectal cancer.

AGEN2373. The company also announced an update on its conditionally active CD137 agonist AGEN2373 on May 20, 2021. In a Phase 1 dose escalation trial with 19 evaluable patients with solid tumors, the monoclonal antibody was able to achieve five stable diseases, including one heavily pretreated patient with metastatic leiomyosarcoma who had progressed on prior combination checkpoint immunotherapy. No dose limiting toxicities were observed. This news bodes well for Agenus’ collaboration agreement with Gilead (GILD) – more on that below.

AGENT-797. Also, the company’s subsidiary AgenTus entered AGENT-797, an unmodified invariant natural killer/T cell therapy, into a Phase 1 trial for hematological malignancies in April 2021.

AGEN1777. The recent investor excitement surrounds preclinical agent AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains) bispecific antibody that is enhanced with an Fc mechanism. Similar to AGEN1181, the Fc back end is designed to enhance better T cell activation, responsiveness, and tumor control as well as natural killer cell activation. Management believes it can expand the benefit to the patient population by as much as an additional 40% as compared to first-generation anti-TIGITs. Also, its bispecific design should promote a more complete anti-tumor response.

It is scheduled to enter the clinic in 2021 subsequent to a 2Q21 IND filing. However, before it exited the preclinic, Agenus announced a development and commercial agreement with Bristol-Myers on May 17, 2021, under which the former will receive a $200 million upfront payment and is eligible for $1.36 billion in biobucks as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net product sales in exchange for the worldwide development and commercial rights to AGEN1181. This news propelled Agenus’ stock 21% higher to $3.93 in the subsequent trading session on volume eclipsing 95 million shares. It has advanced an additional 6% to $4.18 a share in the following two days (ending May 20, 2021).

Other Collaborations

In addition to Bristol-Myers, Betta, and Recepta, Agenus has partnerships with Incyte (INCY), Merck (MRK), and Gilead Sciences.

The Incyte collaboration involves Agenus-created monospecific antibodies targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3 – as well as a yet to be disclosed fifth target that Incyte is advancing through the preclinic. Incyte is responsible for all development costs while Agenus is eligible to receive up to an additional $500 million in potential milestones plus royalties. As part of the 2015 agreement (so amended in 2017 and 2019), Incyte has purchased $95 million of AGEN shares while Agenus has received other ‘upfront’ payments totaling $45 million. Agenus then sold 33% of all future royalties and 10% of future milestones from the Incyte agreement to XOMA LLC as part of a 2018 deal under which the company received $15 million.

The XOMA agreement also included the same royalty and milestone percentages from Agenus’ collaboration with Merck, Sharp & Dohme, which involves a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 (MK-4830) that is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase 2 trial. Under the 2014 deal, Agenus is eligible to receive $85 million (before XOMA’s cut) in milestones as well as royalties on net sales. Merck is in charge of clinical development.

The Gilead agreement was inked in 2018 and originally involved up to five immuno-oncology compounds. As part of the collaboration, Agenus received a $150 million consideration, consisting of cash of $120 million and an equity investment of $30 million. Gilead terminated the agreement for the first candidate (AGEN1423) in February 2021. Gilead still has the option to opt into Agenus’ bispecific antibody program (AGEN1223) and the aforementioned monoclonal antibody AGEN2373. Agenus is eligible to receive $100 million if Gilead elects to opt into both programs plus up to $1 billion in biobucks and royalties on net sales. Agenus is responsible for development of both compounds up to the option decision points.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Even before Bristol-Myers, these agreements have been a significant source of revenue to the company each of the last two years, contributing $150.0 million in 2019 and $88.2 million in 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Agenus held cash of $119.4 million and debt of $20.7 million. The company raised net proceeds of $60.9 million in 1Q21 through its ATM facility and has raised another $9.1 million in 2Q21 through May 4th. With the $200 million windfall from Bristol-Myers, the company has a cash runway into early 2023.

With a market value approaching $1 billion, it is surprising to see only three sell-side analysts covering Agenus so far in 2021. All - Jefferies ($8 price target), B. Riley FBR ($7 price target) and William Blair - have reiterated Buy ratings since mid-March.

As a side note, Incyte and Gilead own over 25 million of the ~222.4 million shares outstanding and 13 D/G positions comprise ~45% of the ownership interest in Agenus.

Verdict:

Agenus has been in business since 1994 and has failed to commercialize an asset. That may change with balstilimab in 2022. However, the PD-L1 space is exceptionally crowded with six approved therapies from the likes of Bristol-Myers, Merck, Regeneron (REGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Pfizer (PFE); and at least 27 other clinical programs. Be that as it may, Agenus, through its collaborations, has more shots on goal than just about any publicly traded clinical-stage biotech. There is always something in the pipeline about which the investment community can get excited. This ‘hopium’ sustains the stock when it dips on disappointing results or until it is clear that one of its assets will attain blockbuster status – admittedly, not likely to occur through collaborations. As such, despite not commercializing any asset, Agenus – with rare exception – has traded in a $2 to $5 range since late 2016, which is very narrow for clinical-stage biotechs. Until there are clear signs of a blockbuster drug on the horizon – or one of Agenus’ collaborations is going to ring all the milestone bells – Agenus will likely remain rangebound, making it an excellent covered call candidate.

Note: The January $6 call strikes have very solid liquidity and last traded at $1.15 as we go to publication, for those looking to execute a similar covered call strategy.

