3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

In the very near future, cybersecurity exercises are going to be absolutely expected of all companies by regulators. − Michael Vatis

Cybercrime has made cybersecurity essential and ETFs like the First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) are staring ahead at an exciting future with immense potential. Launched in 2015, CIBR tracks The Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which represents companies that create, implement, and manage cybersecurity protocols. The companies included in the index have a global market capitalization of at least $250 million, ample liquidity on the bourses, and a free float of at least 20%. CIBR’s expense ratio is very low at 0.60%.

I'm bullish on the ETF’s growth prospects in the long term, and here are my reasons.

The Cybersecurity Market

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

For starters, cybersecurity professionals are hugely in demand. About 3.1 million vacant positions are up for grabs and companies are vying with each other to attract the best talent. COVID-19 has significantly boosted demand for cybersecurity and all projections made about the market size in the pre-virus period need to be altered.

Image Source: A McKinsey Report

McKinsey believes that COVID-19 and the recent hack attacks will motivate companies in the healthcare, banking, government, insurance, and technology sectors to increase their cybersecurity budgets in 2021, while travel, leisure, materials, energy, and retail companies are likely to reduce their cybersecurity budgets. The key areas that will necessitate an increase in budgets are:

(1) Security for remote workers

(2) Privileged cloud-access security

(3) Security training

(4) Security for contractors and partners

(5) Beefing up security for automated processes

A strong case does exist for a massive increase in cybersecurity budgets. Sample this:

(2) About 80% of cybersecurity leaders believe that their companies are not sufficiently protected.

(2) Just 57% of American companies performed a security risk audit in 2020.

(3) Around 77% of companies have not created a response plan to hack attacks.

(4) About 93% of healthcare companies have reported a minimum of one security hack in the last three years.

In May 2021, the world witnessed two of the most biggest cyber attacks: JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, was attacked for ransom, and Colonial Pipeline was shut down because of a cyberattack, due to which the Southeast region experienced fuel shortages. I can cite hundreds of examples of hack attacks that confirm the rising rate of cyber crimes, but suffice to say, the demand for security is all set to grow at an exponential pace.

CIBR’s Portfolio

As of June 22, 2021, the ETF held about 40 stocks, with about 47% of its total assets invested in its top 10 holdings, the top three being CrowdStrike (CRWD), Zscaler (ZS), and Okta (OKTA).

Image Source: CIBR’s Website

With 47% allocated to its top 10 holdings, CIBR is a top-heavy ETF that can get impacted if volatility hits the sector. However, as debated earlier, cybersecurity is all set to enter a high growth phase, and therefore, the ETF’s focus on its top 10 holdings is not likely to pose any problem. The ETF has a high annual portfolio turnover ratio of 46%, which implies that it keeps flipping about 50% of its portfolio every year. The high turnover ratio also can help the fund’s managers manage risks effectively.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

I compared CIBR’s price momentum with that of its peers like ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK), and Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG), and found that CIBR had outperformed HACK in the long term (for three years-plus holding). IHAK and BUG were not around then because they have been launched much later.

In the medium term (one-year price momentum), CIBR outperformed HACK and IHAK but was beaten by BUG. I did not compare the funds for the shorter periods because I consider that all these ETFs are long-term growth stories. As a side note, CIBR has not paid any dividend yet.

Summing Up

I reckon that one day, ironclad cybersecurity will become as essential to us as electricity and the Internet are today. As analyzed above, the cybersecurity sector is poised to grow at a rapid rate, and therefore, I believe that all the ETFs discussed above are likely to do well, particularly CIBR because data have proved that it is a long-term outperformer. Moreover, ETFs like CIBR are not designed for short-term investors and income investors. However, CIBR does make the cut for growth investors with a long-term horizon.