Over the last twelve months, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has appreciated by ~35%, outperforming AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), which have both been roughly flat. As it continues to integrate Sprint, T-Mobile delivered strong first quarter results with industry-leading net customer additions of 1.4 million while boosting guidance for growth and profitability. Management is now guiding for merger synergies of upwards of $3.1 billion, or more than double the $1.3 billion delivered in 2020. These synergies deliver a NPV of $70 billion – equivalent to roughly one-fourth the entire enterprise value of the company.

It took some time, but the integration is proceeding smoothly. 50% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network, or 2x more than last quarter, and 20% of Sprint customers moved to the network. The company continues to boast the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network that its ads won’t have us forget, but perception is now catching up with reality, with a nearly 120% increase in consumers who view T-Mobile as the “5G Company” since 3Q19. However, on the negative side, postpaid revenue per phone declined 1.2% on top of the 1.4% decline from the previous quarter. While management attributes this to a shift of Sprint customers towards cheaper rate plans, it does suggest a limit to the benefits of increased pricing power.

Given the outperformance, investors are naturally asking themselves if now is the right time to invest when the merger synergies are just starting to become meaningful. The Street, for its part, is currently very bullish on the stock. According to data from Seeking Alpha, 87% of the 30 analysts are “bullish” or “very bullish” on the stock, with a majority, 57%, falling in the latter camp. This bullish sentiment has generally stayed consistent over the past two years.

DCF Analysis Indicates Upside Has Been Priced In and Significant Downside

In my view, the upside of T-Mobile’s synergies have already been priced into the stock. To gain sense of the return potential for shareholders, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative “story” of the likelihood of different scenarios. In my DCF analysis, I assumed revenue recovers to $77 billion in 2021, in-line with consensus, and then grows by a 3% CAGR thereafter. Additionally, I forecast EBIT margins expanding from 10.3% in 2020 to 16% by 2022. I flat-lined depreciation and capex while keeping changes in net working capital neutral. Assuming a discount rate of 7% and a terminal EBITDA multiple of 7x, I find the stock to have ~35% downside.

Importantly, the stock’s trading multiple is at a significant high relative to the historical past. T-Mobile trades at 12x while it generally has traded in the 6-7x range. While the market as a whole is generally going for lofty multiples, T-Mobile’s valuation doesn’t have the relative growth prospects to justify the premium, especially with the competition it currently faces. By contrast, AT&T and Verizon are trading more reasonably within the 8.8x range, versus a 6-year average of 7.6x. Accordingly, T-Mobile faces significant downside risk from multiple contraction almost simply as a matter of time. It is hard to justify such a historical premium when the company’s 2021-2026 consensus revenue CAGR is only 3.8%.

Catalysts for Price Correction

Although the expectation is that the Sprint merger will enable T-Mobile to compete better against Verizon and AT&T, greater size doesn’t necessarily always bring with it a more compelling customer proposition. The customer base is now slightly bigger than AT&T’s, but Sprint’s customers have historically been the least loyal and the 5G competitive environment is only going to be more intense. This is particularly concerning, as T-Mobile will be pushed to make further capital investment even as its debt load has grown significantly. Debt/EBITDA grew from a general range of 2.5-3.5x to 5.1x today while ROIC is an anemic 4.3%. Although T-Mobile has had a track record of consistently beating expectations, it is almost setting itself up for failure at this point in the event the company needs to compromise margins to get growth.

The company has also tried to emphasize its leading spectrum position, but the exact network differentiation and customer experience benefits have yet to be fully demonstrated. Despite the greater competition, T-Mobile expects to reduce annual network capital spending from $12 billion in 2021 to as little as $9 billion in 2023 and beyond. Again, should the company not hit its aggressive assumptions, it's hard to not see how the multiple could contract.

T-Mobile is also making an attempt at a new TV strategy through TVision, but, over the near-term, it may crimp earnings more considerably than management originally indicated. In my view, the TV space is undergoing significant evolution towards, well, non-payable sources. Accordingly, the downside risk from failed execution in trying to disrupt pay-TV is likely not being appreciated enough by management. TVision will be run at breakeven pricing with a goal to build customer stickiness and reduce churn, which sounds fine on paper, but if the company’s previous failure in the Layer3 acquisition is any indication, the challenges to traction are steep.

Upside Considerations

Despite my reservation on the stock, there are a few reasons to be optimistic. Firstly, the company does have the wind in its favor with the integration starting to bear fruit and a better-than-ever reputation. The media is now starting to recognize T-Mobile as the biggest and fastest 5G network – it currently covers 4x more than Verizon and 2x more than AT&T. According to data from New Street Research, T-Mobile is forecasted to lead 5G into the foreseeable future with 300M 5G Mid-band Covered Pops vs. ~250M for Verizon and just under ~200M for AT&T. To the company’s credit, the company has been able to maintain its leadership position despite Verizon and AT&T dominating the C-band spectrum auction, with Verizon spending $45 billion; AT&T, $23 billion; and T-Mobile, just $9 billion.

Furthermore, prepaid churn has fallen from 3.52% in 1Q20 to a record low of 2.78% 1Q21, indicating promise in the company’s efforts to build customer stickiness. At the same time, postpaid phone net customer additions were the best in the industry in the most recent quarter.

Conclusion

As much as the upside considerations look promising, I believe they have already been priced into the stock. Management is forecasting EBITDA to grow to $36 billion by 2026 while capex shrinks to as little as $9 billion and free cash flow hits $18 billion over the same time period. Even if you were to plug these assumptions into my DCF and assume the 2026 guidance comes one year earlier, the stock is still 20% overvalued! And this is considerably more bullish than my anticipation for $15.1 billion in free cash flow by 2025. As explained earlier, the $9 billion in capex projection for 2021 also appears overly conservative given the inevitable competition and historical capex of almost $13 billion. With a trading multiple significantly higher than the historical levels and momentum in both AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile is a pricy stock and without the go-forward growth prospects. I strongly recommend staying on the sidelines for now.