Today, we take an in-depth look at a small-cap "off the radar" name in the veterinarian medicine space. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) is an Austin, Texas,-based commercial-stage epigenetics concern that develops blood tests to detect cancer and other diseases. The company launched its first product, a blood test to detect two cancer types in dogs, in 4Q20. Volition was formed as Singapore Volition in 2010 and reverse merged into shell company Standard Capital Corporation in 2011. Its stock was very thinly traded on the OTC Bulletin Board – never having back-to-back 100,000 share trading days – until the company graduated to the NYSE American in 2015 and conducted a series of secondary offerings during the latter end of the 2010s and into 2021 that increased shares outstanding and trading volume. Shares of VNRX trade just over $3.00 a share with an approximate market cap of $165 million.

Approach

Epigenetics is the study of behavioral and environmental influences on the functioning of genes. In other words, it's the study of why some genes are "on" – i.e., expressed – and others are "off." Many cancers are caused by mutations from various factors to the DNA regulating the expression of one or more oncogenes. Volition’s immunoassay tests examine the epigenetic signaling structure of a DNA package (chromatin) and its subunits (nucleosomes) as they are different in cancer cells vis-a-vis healthy cells. These epigenetic signals are much more broadly expressed in circulating nucleosomes than circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which are targeted by sequencing tests to detect cancer. But owing to ctDNA’s extremely low expression when patients are asymptomatic, sequencing tests rarely detect a positive signal in early-stage cancer – and in some instances can produce false positives. Because epigenetic signals are more widely distributed, Volition’s tests are highly accurate and enable earlier cancer detection. As its website says, its tests look at the whole haystack, not just the needle.

The company believes its technology has applications beyond cancer detection. For example, white blood cells surround harmful viruses and bacteria by ejecting chromatin material out of the cell to form neutrophil extracellular traps - NETS, which capture the pathogens. As such, elevated levels of NETs, which are comprised on nucleosomes, can be detected by Volition’s assays. NETs are a complicating factor in many respiratory diseases (including COVID-19, SARS, and pneumonia) as well as autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, thrombosis, and sepsis. The company has completed a sepsis animal testing study with an evaluation of its tests in the monitoring and treatment of human sepsis now underway in the UK.

Volition’s IP portfolio consists of 28 patent families, 66 patents granted worldwide and 93 patents pending.

First Product

The company chose the path of least resistance for its initial product roll out: Our four-legged canine friends. In conjunction with Texas A&M University (TAMU), Volition beta launched the direct sales of its Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test in Texas during 4Q20. In a study encompassing 330 dogs at a specificity of 100%, Nu.Q Vet assay detected 74% of lymphomas and 89% of hemangiosarcoma versus control. These two cancers represent approximately one-third of all canine cancers. The test – the only such for dogs – cost pet owners $160 to $200 with the assays sent (for now) to TAMU for evaluation with a turnaround time of three to five business days. Volition’s expects to generate net revenue of ~$45 per test with TAMU receiving one-eighth of the gross proceeds.

The vet market is potentially robust with 77 million dogs, of which ~20 million are seven years or older. Approximately 75% of all dogs receive an annual checkup or some form of preventative care. Unfortunately, there are ~6 million canine cancer diagnosis annually in the U.S., more than three and half times that of humans. Five percent penetration of the ~20 million older dogs would generate net revenue of $45 million at ~85% margins.

Next steps on the veterinary front include a national launch by YE21 – informed by the Texas beta rollout – likely subsequent to or concurrent with licensing deals with veterinary concerns, as well as European and Asian beta launches. Volition also is developing enhancements to the vet assay to detect additional cancers in the future. More importantly, the assays should act as further proof-of-concept for human applications.

Other Revenue Avenues

On that note, the company believes its tests can detect human lung, blood, and colorectal cancers, amongst others. Nu.Q is being evaluated in four studies encompassing nearly 17,000 patients for these indications. In a blood cancer cohort, a single Nu.Q assay detected blood cancer (n=54) with an area under curve (AUC) of 91% (cancer vs. healthy – 100% is most accurate). In two lung cancer cohorts of 76 and 152 patients, the AUCs were 85% and 79%, respectively. For colorectal cancer, single assay Nu.Q AUC was 72% and 84% for a two-assay panel. Also, a panel of five assays (including PSA) identified 94% of prostate cancers at 88% specificity versus only 33% identified by PSA alone.

Two of these proof-of-concept studies in the U.S. are on hold or delayed due to the pandemic with their completion dates currently unknown. Two studies out of Asia – one for lung cancer and one for colorectal cancer – have reached their targeted patient counts with data due at future conferences. These tests are necessary since for human patient diagnosis, the company’s Nu.Q tests will require FDA clearance through the 510(k) process. Confoundingly, its colorectal cancer kit received a CE mark from Europe back in 2015 but has not yet generated any revenue.

Volition also developed Nu.Q Capture technology that isolates and/or enriches nucleosomes containing specific epigenetic signals or structures for analysis by mass spectrometry, DNA sequencing, and other scientific application. An initial study was published in Scientific Reports demonstrating its success and if follow up studies corroborate its initial utility and effectiveness, the company will likely seek a licensing deal for its technology.

Volition opened a facility, named Silver One, in Belgium in January 2021 to handle the mass manufacture of Nu.Q products and tests, including the Vet assay. Silver One will also process research use only samples (which don’t require FDA approval) for external parties such as biotech companies with initial revenue from this operation anticipated in 2021.

Unsatisfied Shareholder

To recap, Volition has a cancer test for dogs in a beta launch, ongoing proof-of-concept tests for human cancers, NETs testing for other diseases, and a technology that isolates and enriches nucleosomes for testing. Its unique approach and low-cost tests to detect and monitor disease could have broad-ranging applications throughout the medical community worldwide. However, after listening to the company’s quarterly conference calls, commercial strategy next steps seem nebulous, more or less stating that prioritization of commercial prospects for human disease test are a function of regulatory hurdles, and as such, Europe and Asia will be the probable initial markets with the U.S. to follow. To further drive home the point, its Nu.Q test kit received a CE mark from Europe in 2015 and it took nearly six years for the company to finally ink a distribution agreement with Biomedica for Central and Eastern Europe – announced as part of its 1Q21 update on May 12, 2021.

This vagueness concerning the company’s commercial strategy has elicited the ire of its largest shareholder, Cotterford Company, who holds a 29% ownership interest in Volition. In June 2020, Cotterford sent a letter to the board of directors calling for the resignation of CEO Cameron Reynolds and the addition of three Cotterford proposed board members. The activist investor cited a lack of a cohesive strategy and the company’s inability to reach commercialization even though it received a CE mark for its Nu.Q colorectal cancer test back in 2015. Cotterford’s attempts at reform have been in vain, but have certainly put the company on notice, and to a lesser degree, in the spotlight.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

To set itself up for a national launch of its canine cancer tests, Volition conducted a secondary offering in February 2021, in which it raised net proceeds of $20.3 million at $5.25 a share. As of March 31, the company held cash of $33.1 million and debt of $2.4 million, providing a cash runway into 2H22, not accounting for the Nu.Q Vet assay commercial launch.

Volition enjoys a small but positive following from Street analysts, with three buy ratings, all with $8 price targets, over the past year.

Ironically, Executive Chairman Guy Innes, whose compensation has been a point of contention with Cotterford, is quite bullish on the company he oversees, purchasing 150,000 shares at an average price of $3.35 in mid-May.

Verdict:

Volition is a case of good science, poor execution. However, there's solid upside in veterinary, human cancer – with nearly 20 million new cases diagnosed around the world annually – and other human NET diseases. The pandemic has set the company back as well as management, who appear disorganized with its messaging. With that said, there's too much potential from its unique tests to be ignored. Even though the company will have to come back to the capital markets at least one more time, expect it to have its test kits for human diagnosis approved for the U.S. by 2023, before which time it could enter a lucrative licensing deal or be bought out. Given this, and despite some missteps, Volition seems to merit a small "watch item" position for the time being.

