Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) has filed to raise $278 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides an enterprise information platform for professional and financial service firms.

While existing investor support for the IPO is notable, the firm’s slowing growth rate and high operating losses are negatives in the current IPO environment, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Palo Alto, California-based Intapp was founded to develop a cloud-based platform of solutions for professional and financial services firms.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer John Hall, who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously an early senior executive at VA Linux Systems.

The company’s primary offerings include:

DealCloud - Financial service firm solution

OnePlace - Law firm client and engagement management

Intapp has received at least $144 million in equity investment from investors including Anderson (Temasek) and Great Hill Partners.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks new client relationships through direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through online marketing.

Intapp sells its software via a SaaS subscription revenue model and as of March 31, 2021 had over 1,600 clients.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 30.8% FYE June 30, 2020 31.5% FYE June 30, 2019 31.3%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped materially in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.3 FYE June 30, 2020 0.7

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

INTA’s most recent calculation was 1% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm has much room for improvement per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 10% EBITDA % -9% Total 1%

Average Revenue per Customer has been approximately $128,000.

The firm’s net revenue retention rate for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 was ‘over 110%,’ a good result.

The net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for professional service firm software is expected to reach $16 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continuing need to improve operational efficiency by financial and professional service firms in order to improve profitability.

Also, cloud-based solutions have become more popular among many customers due to their low up-front cost. The regions of North America and Europe are expected to retain their lead in demand through 2025.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Projector PSA

ChangePoint

NetSuite OpenAir

Appirio

Microsoft

FinancialForce

ConnectWise

Tenrox

Others

Financial Performance

Intapp’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating losses

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 153,376,000 10.1% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 186,852,000 30.5% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 143,223,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 99,345,000 15.6% FYE June 30, 2020 $ 115,563,000 17.5% FYE June 30, 2019 $ 98,330,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 64.77% FYE June 30, 2020 61.85% FYE June 30, 2019 68.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (13,318,000) -8.7% FYE June 30, 2020 $ (16,810,000) -9.0% FYE June 30, 2019 $ (4,103,000) -2.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (42,435,000) FYE June 30, 2020 $ (59,963,000) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (29,183,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (2,077,000) FYE June 30, 2020 $ (1,410,000) FYE June 30, 2019 $ (5,064,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Intapp had $71.3 million in cash and $419.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $14.7 million.

IPO Details

Intapp intends to raise $278 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 10.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $26.50 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $60 million in the aggregate at the IPO price, a positive signal of investor support for the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.86%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the $250.6 million of net proceeds we receive from this offering, as well as up to $27.4 million of cash on hand, to fully repay outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility. Any additional net proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility in full and any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including for acquisitions and other strategic transactions. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Oppenheimer & Co, Stifel and Truist Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,557,594,820 Enterprise Value $1,510,388,820 Price / Sales 7.75 EV / Revenue 7.52 EV / EBITDA -104.46 Earnings Per Share -$0.90 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.86% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $26.50 Net Free Cash Flow $14,684,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.94% Revenue Growth Rate 10.10% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

Intapp is seeking public investment to pay down debt.

The company’s financials show decelerating topline revenue growth and gross profit growth, and increasing operating losses and variable cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was a respectable $14.7 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped sharply in the most recent period.

The company’s net retention rate has been 110% in recent fiscal years, a reasonably good result, but its Rule of 40 metric has significant room for improvement.

The market opportunity for providing professional service firm software is large and expected to grow at nearly 12% CAGR over the coming years as customers seek increased operating efficiencies.

This growth forecast will likely be exceeded due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on distributed workforce adoption by professional service firms.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its concentration on the professional and financial services industries, which are subject to U.S. market conditions.

As for valuation, compared to a May 31, 2021 median public SaaS company valuation multiple compiled by SaaS Capital, the market valuation was 14.5x, as the chart shows below:

Intapp is seeking a Price/Sales multiple of 7.75x, but is likely growing at a slower rate of growth than many of these public SaaS companies.

Additionally, INTA has not shown a credible path to operating breakeven, with increasing operating losses.

While existing investor support for the IPO is notable, the firm’s slowing growth rate and high operating losses are negatives in the current IPO environment, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 29, 2021