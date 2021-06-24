alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Since de-SPACing in October, plant-based food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) has been a rollercoaster for investors. After an initial run after Q1 earnings, the stock's momentum has faded, and shares remain priced below where they traded the day of Tattooed Chef's reverse SPAC merger.

The turbulence in shares has not reflected accurately on Tattooed Chef's business. The company is in a "land and expand" phase to drive its footprint in key retail channels in the US. As a result, revenue growth has remained strong and is poised to continue its strength in the quarters ahead. Still, Tattooed Chef is an interesting long-term investment idea with compelling short-medium term upside at its conservative valuation.

Revenue Growth Is Ahead Of Schedule

Tattooed Chef laid out a long-term forecast for its business at its analyst day in December. Admittedly, five-year projections are often taken with a grain of salt, as it's difficult to accurately predict such a far-out growth curve for a young business.

However thus far, (and it is early), Tattooed Chef has done more than it's promised. For first-quarter 2021, Tattooed Chef affirmed 2021 guidance at between $235 million - $242 million for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the same year is now projected to come in well below December's guidance at $2 million - $4 million. This would be roughly a seven percent beat over the forecast issued in December. This must be rectified in time. Still, given the inflation, in commodity prices we have seen, in addition to efforts to bring a complete salesforce online, there are a lot of challenging variables in the short-term that Tattooed Chef is working through.

Tattooed Chef's Footprint Will Continue To Expand

Tattooed Chef's growth over the coming quarters will continue to be derived from the ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in the US market. Additionally, tattooed Chef is roughly six months into having an actual sales force that can divide and conquer, brokering new relationships with regional and local channel partners.

Tattooed Chef had roughly 23,000 points of distribution in 2020 and is working to grow this to 65,000 by the end of this year. As a brand new food brand, there are many upsides simply in allowing its channel footprint to mature over time.

To help fill this demand, Tattooed Chef has the capital to adjust "on-the-fly" and has already done so. Its acquisition of "Foods of New Mexico" is set to close shortly and includes two production facilities. One of the facilities (Karsten) is not currently in operation and thus isn't factored into any guidance. This is a variable that could bring additional upside in the future.

When Investors Should Actually Panic

Tattooed Chef is a new company, a young brand, and many moving parts that investors are trying to keep track of. Unfortunately, this can make it easy for "noise" to unnerve shareholders.

However, there is a risk in Tattooed Chef, as the company's successes in the market are not guaranteed. Therefore, I will be looking for the company's actual revenue growth over time compared to what is laid out in December.

Tattooed Chef has grown for the past year due to channel expansion, ultimately driven by demand for its products. If consumers show waning interest in Tattooed Chef's products, channel partners will slow their ordering, and it will trickle upstream to the operating results. If revenues fall behind what Tattooed Chef guided in December or downward revenue revisions begin to occur, I would be concerned about Tattooed Chef's "staying power" as a brand. As of now, I don't see a reason for this concern.

Looking At Valuation

Tattooed Chef currently trades near $20 per share, below the price it commanded in October, the day the reverse merger went through. Tattooed Chef is currently commanding an EV/Sales multiple of 6X on a forward basis at its current price.

As an interesting peer comparison, I compared Tattooed Chef to Beyond Meat (BYND), another plant-based food company that focuses on meat alternatives. Beyond Meat has earned a much higher multiple from the market; however, it's questionable how justified it is.

By comparison, Beyond Meat's revenues are growing slower than Tattooed Chef's, and while Tattooed Chef's expected EBITDA for this year is short of initial guidance, Beyond Meat isn't yet EBITDA positive. When you factor in the potential for Tattooed Chef's revenue to multiply from its current base over the coming years, an EV/Sales of 6X leaves far more room for upside than downside.

Wrapping Up

It seems as though a lot of these "SPAC" companies have been dragged down into the mud by the market. But "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" is often an ill-advised move. Tattooed Chef is ahead of pace on revenue growth, and the ingredients are there for continued growth over the coming quarters and years. Therefore, we remain bullish on Tattooed Chef's potential unless signs of waning consumer demand persuade otherwise.