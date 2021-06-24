janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

When we last published on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) back in February 2020, the stock was trading at about $7.00/share. The stock climbed to almost $10.00/share over the next few months before plunging on the news of a CRL from the FDA. The stock has slowly drifted back up, and as of today, we are sitting at about the same price as when we first published. We just wanted to remind readers of the thesis, which remains unchanged.

As our previous article points out, we think FENC is a very compelling opportunity. Their only candidate, PEDMARK, was developed to reduce the incidence and severity of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in patients under the age of 18, a devastating side effect of cancer treatment that has remained basically unpreventable for decades. The safety and efficacy data from phase 3 have shown PEDMARK to be both safe and effective, and so given the lack of other alternatives for this indication, we felt very confident in both the likelihood of approval and commercial success.

The path to approval hit a bit of a roadblock last August when the FDA issued a CRL rejecting the PEDMARK NDA, citing deficiencies at the manufacturing facility. Not surprisingly, the stock dropped significantly from the news, falling almost 50%. However, we tend to view these “rejections” as buying opportunities, given that no drug safety or efficacy issues were raised. All that was needed was time to clear up the manufacturing site issues. It has taken almost a year to resolve, but the NDA was finally resubmitted and accepted, and a PDUFA action date has been set for November 27.

As of March 31 (when 1Q21 results were announced), FENC had cash and equivalents of about $27M. The net loss for the quarter was just under $5M, so they have enough to make it through the approval decision later this year (though they will likely have to raise more money or find a partner to fully launch the drug). But even factoring in modest dilution (the salesforce will likely be small and targeted given the relatively small patient pool), we still see this as a top pick.

As previously stated, there simply are no other alternatives for preventing chemotherapy-induced hearing loss. Now that the CRL is behind us, the last remaining risks are the risk of approval and the risk of commercial success (at a pace fast enough to avoid repeated rounds of dilution). We see both as being fairly high, given the dire need for a treatment in this space.

As all biotech investors are well aware, sometimes the waits between catalysts can be painfully long. But the approval decision is finally right around the corner. When it finally arrives, we think investors will be reminded of the opportunity in this name, and the stock price will react accordingly. FENC remains one of our top picks, and our initial PT is $13.00+/share. We think FENC is a Strong Buy.