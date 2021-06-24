Fennec Pharmaceuticals: The PEDMARK NDA Has Been Accepted, We Remain Bullish On The November PDUFA Catalyst
Summary
- The CRL manufacturing issue has been resolved and the PEDMARK NDA has been accepted.
- The wait has been very long, but a PDUFA action date of November 27 has been set, and we think this will be a meaningful catalyst.
- The lack of alternatives for preventing/reducing chemotherapy-induced hearing loss remains a problem, and we think this bodes well for PEDMARK’s chances of approval and commercial success.
When we last published on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) back in February 2020, the stock was trading at about $7.00/share. The stock climbed to almost $10.00/share over the next few months before plunging on the news of a CRL from the FDA. The stock has slowly drifted back up, and as of today, we are sitting at about the same price as when we first published. We just wanted to remind readers of the thesis, which remains unchanged.
As our previous article points out, we think FENC is a very compelling opportunity. Their only candidate, PEDMARK, was developed to reduce the incidence and severity of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in patients under the age of 18, a devastating side effect of cancer treatment that has remained basically unpreventable for decades. The safety and efficacy data from phase 3 have shown PEDMARK to be both safe and effective, and so given the lack of other alternatives for this indication, we felt very confident in both the likelihood of approval and commercial success.
The path to approval hit a bit of a roadblock last August when the FDA issued a CRL rejecting the PEDMARK NDA, citing deficiencies at the manufacturing facility. Not surprisingly, the stock dropped significantly from the news, falling almost 50%. However, we tend to view these “rejections” as buying opportunities, given that no drug safety or efficacy issues were raised. All that was needed was time to clear up the manufacturing site issues. It has taken almost a year to resolve, but the NDA was finally resubmitted and accepted, and a PDUFA action date has been set for November 27.
As of March 31 (when 1Q21 results were announced), FENC had cash and equivalents of about $27M. The net loss for the quarter was just under $5M, so they have enough to make it through the approval decision later this year (though they will likely have to raise more money or find a partner to fully launch the drug). But even factoring in modest dilution (the salesforce will likely be small and targeted given the relatively small patient pool), we still see this as a top pick.
As previously stated, there simply are no other alternatives for preventing chemotherapy-induced hearing loss. Now that the CRL is behind us, the last remaining risks are the risk of approval and the risk of commercial success (at a pace fast enough to avoid repeated rounds of dilution). We see both as being fairly high, given the dire need for a treatment in this space.
As all biotech investors are well aware, sometimes the waits between catalysts can be painfully long. But the approval decision is finally right around the corner. When it finally arrives, we think investors will be reminded of the opportunity in this name, and the stock price will react accordingly. FENC remains one of our top picks, and our initial PT is $13.00+/share. We think FENC is a Strong Buy.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long FENC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.