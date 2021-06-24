Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) is an interesting stock. As with most IPOs and SPACs coming to the market, it’s amazingly overvalued. Of course, that’s the very reason we’re seeing a deluge of IPO and SPAC offerings.

Overvaluation can be seen through its lack of profitability as well as a very high sales multiple – around 32x TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) revenues.

However, as is also usual, at the same time Oatly has a good growth story going for it. A real trend producing real growth. Hence, we can't dismiss the possibility that Oatly will grow into its valuation.

When there's structural growth, it becomes risky to ignore it. Usually, it would take something equally structural to challenge this growth. In this article, I will explore both the growth story, and a rather hidden menace to it.

The Bullish Growth Story

There are two things which form the bullish thesis on Oatly:

The large market trend toward nondairy milk alternatives.

And Oatly being the leader in one of those alternatives, oat milk, which happens to be an alternative with very high growth at the moment.

The large market trend toward non-dairy milk alternatives is happening for many different reasons, including:

A general image of healthiness for nondairy milk alternatives vs. non-healthiness for milk. There's a trend toward vegan/plant-based products versus animal products. Furthermore, the notion exists that milk contains an unhealthy hormone level. It also happens because people can be lactose intolerant, or get more lactose intolerant as they age (though regular milk is available in lactose-free formulations).

Milk being seen as the source of undesirable environmental or animal welfare impacts.

This trend toward nondairy milk alternatives has led to the emergence of a large market for such alternatives. Globally, this is a market expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) and reach $52.6 billion in 2028.

The United States represents 25%-33% of the current nondairy market. While globally almond-based and soy-based nondairy products dominate, in the US the market is dominated by almond-based nondairy products.

Source: VeganSociety.com

However, in the United States oat-based nondairy products have ascended to second place, in large part because of Oatly’s leadership.

This kind of encompassing “secular” growth story is very appealing to growth investors. And growth investors are notably valuation-resistant. They don’t care. This trend and valuation insensitivity constitutes the main bullish thesis for Oatly.

The Bearish Story ... And Health

Well, there’s a very obvious bearish problem. Oatly is providing oat-based nondairy products, and anyone else can do the same. That, to an extent, ensures high competition and rather low margins. If Oatly manages to build a strong-enough brand, though, it might be able to price at a premium and thus build back some margin. That hasn’t happened yet.

However, that’s not the main problem I see. Rather, there’s something much more problematic.

What follows was inspired by Jeff Nobbs' article. I believe these claims are fundamentally important for those interested in investing in Oatly. Above all, when analyzing a company, the most important thing is the attractiveness and margin of its products - before considerations about valuation.

You see, the problem here's that Oat(ly) Milk isn’t particularly healthy. Not if you want to be fit and trim, anyway. Let me explain why. When compared to milk, Oatly's:

Calories are more or less equivalent. Whole milk (3.25% fat) has ~ 62 kcal per 100ml, Oat Drink Whole has 57 kcal/100ml. Semi-skimmed milk has ~ 51 kcal per 100ml, Oat Drink Semi has 57 kcal/100ml. No health gains there.

Sugar shows an apparent Oatly advantage. Whole milk (3.25% fat) has ~ 5.3g of sugar per 100ml, Oat Drink Whole has 4.1g of sugar per 100ml. Semi-skimmed milk has ~ 5.1g of sugar per 100ml, Oat Drink Semi has 4.1g of sugar per 100ml.

Protein shows an Oatly disadvantage. Whole milk (3.25% fat) has ~ 3.4g of protein per 100ml, Oat Drink Whole has 1.0g of protein per 100ml. Semi-skimmed milk has ~ 3.4g of protein per 100ml, Oat Drink Semi has 1.0g of protein per 100ml. This is a problem, as an Oatly drinker will require a lot more protein from other sources, which is already a problem with a vegan diet in general. Over time, low protein intake will create many undesirable problems, including worsening the person's body composition (more towards fat and away from lean mass).

However, thus far it seems like Oatly could be an equivalent to milk. A bit better here, a bit worse there (though in an important variable). However, there are two large problems.

First, here's Oatly's nutritional information for Oatly Drink Whole. The same can be found for other Oatly products in Oatly's website:

(Source: Company)

Oatly’s Sugar Is Maltose

Oatly’s sugar is introduced during the production process, since part of the oats turn into maltose. Here's Oatly's description:

So, where does the sugar in your oatmilk come from? The sugar in our oatmilk is produced during our enzymatic production process. Basically, we use natural enzymes to break the starches in the oats down into simple sugar like maltose, similar to how the human body uses enzymes to break starches down into sugars during digestion. You can read more about this process here.

Maltose, unfortunately, is a very undesirable sugar. Not all sugars are the same and maltose has an incredibly high 105 GI (Glycemic Index). Glucose is 100 for reference.

Milk’s sugar, Lactose, has a much lower glycemic index: ~69. Moreover, milk’s higher protein content helps lower milk's glycemic index further, to just ~37-39. Oat milk in general comes in at a much higher level, about 69, though one would need to test Oatly’s specific formulation.

Why is the glycemic index a problem? Well:

The glycemic index is a value assigned to foods based on how slowly or how quickly those foods cause increases in blood glucose levels.

All sugars are transformed into glucose inside the body. That glucose is then used or (to a certain extent) stored (as fat). Now, the body always is consuming energy - roughly at the basal metabolic rate plus whatever activity is leading to more energy consumption at the moment.

So, if you eat a high GI food, more of that food will present a short-term glucose excess, vs. eating the same number of calories from a low GI food. This disparity will mean that more of those calories will be transformed into fat. Moreover, studies indicate that high GI foods lead to people consuming more calories in their next meal! So, more fat.

There are other effects as well, including insulin resistance. However, just the fact that this healthy drink could have an impact weight-wise and body-composition wise on the same number of calories already is disgrace enough.

A caveat, the glycemic index will be changed by other foods taken at the same time. But here we have to apply the principle of "ceteris paribus": Healthwise, everything else being the same, drinking Oatly will be worse than drinking milk.

Oatly is thus not healthy at all, from this perspective. This raises the risk that at some point the health-conscientious market will wake up to it, and make Oatly nothing but a fad.

Canola Oil

The other problem is that the fat contained in Oatly is from the addition of canola oil. Canola oil has a bad health reputation, so this comes labeled as rapeseed oil. But it’s the same thing. The canola oil is there for the texture and frothiness. Here's Oatly's description:

Why did you choose canola/rapeseed oil? We’re always trying to find a balance between sustainability, taste and nutritional health. Oatly has used canola oil (also called rapeseed oil in Scandinavia) in our products for many years, because we believe it is the plant-based oil that best enables us to deliver on those values. In our US operations, we use only non-GMO canola oil that is expeller-pressed with zero hexane involved in the process. In comparison to other plant-based oils, non-GMO canola/rapeseed oil also contains relatively less saturated fat and has a neutral taste profile that lets the flavor of our oats shine.

Studies indicate canola oil can increase inflammation and oxidative stress. Canola oil is highly processed and doesn’t include antioxidants usually found in less processed oils like olive oil. Studies where rats were fed with canola oil showed decreased lifespans and increased blood pressure. There were also studies showing negative effects on memory as well as other potentially nefarious effects.

The canola oil industry also has sponsored studies showing positive effects, though. Still, canola oil mostly has a bad health reputation. And there’s 1.5g to 2.8g of it in each 100ml of Oatly drink.

This is a factor which, if it somehow comes to the attention of the consumer market, can lead to Oatly’s sales stagnating or reversing (though it looks early for that).

Oatly's Reaction

As I said, I'm not the first to make the health claims I brought up in this article, and which I think are very relevant for Oatly investors. I'm just the first pointing to their potential market impact (and also fleshing out some details on how high GI foods can be a problem).

Hence, there's already been an official Oatly reaction to these (and other) health claims. For this reaction, as well as a very detailed response by Jeff Nobbs, I would point readers to Jeff Nobbs' blog.

Of note, I already had incorporated these reactions in my thesis above. Which is why I point out not just the maltose GI, but also the milk and oat milk GI. These two GIs continue to largely favor milk (by a larger margin than the sugar comparison alone). Of course, the rest of the diet will also influence the GI - but again, one needs to compare on a ceteris paribus basis, which means oat milk will still be inferior.

Conclusion

Oatly is a growth company in a sector (nondairy milk alternatives) that’s seeing a strong growth trend. Oatly is a leader in a now-popular subsector, oat milk, and has an increasingly recognizable brand. However, Oatly trades at very expensive multiples and the sector is highly competitive.

Most of the strong growth in this sector is underpinned by a healthy image, though there are also environmental and animal health concerns.

Closer inspection of Oatly’s products show significant doubts regarding their healthiness. We could probably argue that someone consuming these products instead of milk would end up weighing more and with a worse body composition (more fat vs. lean mass). If these concerns spread through the consumer base, the attractiveness of Oatly’s products will plunge. Since Oatly is priced for perfection, this happening could lead to significant pressure on its share price.

That said, it’s very hard to know if the consumer will ever understand these concerns. Maybe it will never happen. Maybe the consumer will continue increasingly consuming something that’s not really likely to be positive for his health. That’s entirely possible, and in that case Oatly plunging would be much less assured (though valuation would remain a valid concern).