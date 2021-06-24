jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the last couple of days, one of the best performing stocks has been electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). With US interest rates remaining low and growth names back in favor, shares have rallied as investors look to the name's strong growth over time. Unfortunately, a major roadblock could be coming if the US infrastructure bill does not contain significant new money for electric vehicle rebates.

Over the past couple of months, Tesla analysts and bullish investors have been looking forward to President Biden's potential infrastructure bill. With hopes that the new administration would favor a green energy future, new EV credits or rebates for electric vehicles would be a major item. Right now, only Tesla and General Motors (GM) vehicles don't qualify for the old EV credit, as those manufacturers passed the prior limit on sales and thus phased out their benefits for consumers. A new program that could lower the price of EVs by $7,500 to perhaps $15,000 would be best for these two companies, but primarily for Tesla which sells the most EVs in the US currently.

As is generally the case in Washington, politics have gotten in the way of progress. Politicians have been arguing back and forth for months about a potential infrastructure bill, which has delayed this major stock catalyst. On Thursday, the White House announced an agreement on this front, but it lacks a major item as detailed by Tesla fan and major bull Gary Black seen below. Gary, who follows the name very closely and has had a $1,000 price target on the stock for many months, has had the EV rebate program as one of his key Tesla catalysts for most of this year.

This development would certainly be a negative for Tesla, as investors were hoping a new program would significantly reduce the price of Tesla's two major sales vehicles, the Model 3 and Y. Even if there were EV rebates, most agreed that there would have been a price cap, so it seems that nobody was expecting the more expensive Model S and X vehicles would have qualified. Upcoming models like the Cybertruck and Model 2 (or Model A) may have also been eligible, but that's unclear at this point. Tesla may decide to pull back on future factory expansion in the US without any new EV money coming.

Currently, Tesla is building a factory in Texas that will produce the Model Y as well as the Cybertruck. This facility, scheduled to open this year, is a major part of the growth story for this company later this year but mainly for 2022. A credit or rebate of $10,000 could have cut the Long Range Model Y price by nearly 20%, or almost 25%, if the Standard Range version returned. The Tesla Model 3 that starts at under $40,000 before destination and document fee would also got a significant break. Of course, Tesla could also have raised prices a bit, keeping the after-rebate/credit price roughly the same or a little lower, allowing the automaker to pocket some of the cash for itself.

Perhaps the only hope here for Tesla bulls is that Democrats are able to get EV credits/rebates as part of an add-on to this initial proposal. That's likely to meet some resistance from Republicans, so perhaps something gets done eventually but not at the levels that some were originally proposing. At a minimum, having to wait for additional details could delay the process even longer than it already has, putting this Tesla catalyst up in the air still.

The news that came out on Thursday afternoon certainly slowed the recent Tesla rally a bit. Shares were less than $3 away from reaching the $700 level for the first time in nearly two months, but they lost a chunk of their gains throughout the afternoon. Interestingly enough, this week's rally got shares back above two critical moving averages as seen in the chart below (50-day in purple and 200-day in red).

As I've discussed in a number of recent articles, the gap between these two critical technical levels has been coming down for a good portion of this year. After reaching a high of nearly $320, the difference between the 50-day and 200-day is now less than $25. This recent rally certainly looked like it could stop the dreaded death cross from happening in the near term, but if Tesla shares fall back to the low $600s then the situation becomes interesting again.

In the end, Thursday's news that the US infrastructure bill might not contain any new rebates/credits for electric vehicles is not what Tesla bulls were hoping for. Supporters were looking for a new EV plan to significantly reduce prices of the company's vehicles and help with future sales growth. However, a lack of new funding would keep the current plan in place and continue to help all other automakers except General Motors until those companies reach their respective limits and phase-outs. The news slowed down the Tesla rally Thursday afternoon, which shares pulling back a couple of percent from their near $700 high. It will be interesting to see if this news potentially overshadows the upcoming Tesla Q2 production and delivery report scheduled for the first few days of July.