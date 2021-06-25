Dividend Increases: June 12-18, 2021

Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday. The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, eight companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FDX provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company operates in several segments, including the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Elimination segments. FDX was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Jun 14, FDX declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Jul 12, to shareholders of record on Jun 28; ex-div: Jun 25.

HRB, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. HRB was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Jun 15, HRB declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.85% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 25; ex-div: Jun 24.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

Founded in 2006, ISTR operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank, providing a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as cash management and other financial services. ISTR is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Jun 16, ISTR declared a quarterly dividend of 8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior dividend of 7¢.

Payable Jul 31, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

MGP is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States.

On Jun 15, MGP declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.04% from the prior dividend of 49.5¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Founded in 1902 and based in Williamsville, New York, NFG is engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. As of September 30, 2020, NFG owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property and managed an additional 2,500 acres of timber cutting rights.

On Jun 17, NFG declared a quarterly dividend of 45.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.25% from the prior dividend of 44.5¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Jun 15, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.55¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.21% from the prior dividend of 23.5¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jul 1; ex-div: Jun 30.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

On Jun 17, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share.

This is an increase of 0.19% from the prior dividend of $1.0480.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, WRB operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company’s Insurance segment provides a variety of insurance products, including workers' compensation, property-casualty, and excess and umbrella coverage. WRB’s Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds reinsurance on a portfolio basis.

On Jun 15, WRB declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Jul 6, to shareholders of record on Jun 25; ex-div: Jun 24.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores in the range 19-25. Only two stocks passed the quality screen this week:

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Challenger FedEx Corporation (FDX), which yields 1.00% at $301.18 per share and offers a spectacular 5-year DGR of 21.1%.

FDX has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 253% versus that of the S&P 500 (306%):

The stock's underperformance mostly is due to poor price action in 2018 and 2019. If we extend the comparison to the past 20 years, FDX easily outperformed the S&P 500 with total returns of 803% versus 405% for the S&P 500, a 1.98-to-1 margin!

FDX's dividend growth history is solid, though in recent years the increases have been disappointing (or non-existent!):

In fact, FDX failed to increase its dividend at all in 2020, so the question is how is FDX still a DG stock according to Dividend Radar? The answer is the basis for determining streaks. FDX has retained a streak based on Payment Date:

Certainly, FDX will most likely lose even its Payment Date dividend streak after this year.

The company's earnings growth generally is trending up, though 2020 was disappointing:

At only 17%, FDX's earnings payout ratio is very low for most companies, so the company has ample room to continue increasing its dividend:

Let's now consider FDX's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($3.00) by its 5-year average yield (1.19%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $252. Given FDX's current price of $301.18, the stock appears to be trading at a premium valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $233, Simply Wall St's FV is $241, CFRA's FV is $290, and Finbox.com's FV is $355. The average of these fair value estimates is $280, confirming that FDX may be overvalued currently.

My own FV estimate of FDX is $308, so I believe the stock is trading at a slight discount of about 2%.

Conclusion

FDX is a high-quality DG stock trading just below my fair value estimate of $308. Given the varying opinions about FDX's FV, I think buying at the current level is appropriate. For conservative investors, look to buy below $277 per share.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!