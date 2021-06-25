400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This article tackles the key drivers of Amazon stock (NASDAQ:AMZN), which haven't been mentioned in other articles. Amazon's stock is already trading at a high price, but if you truly understand what's behind the value, re-evaluate your stance if you think it's expensive. We applied basic theory in evaluating the stock. We also looked at key data and determined what the data means for the outlook of Amazon. All the data we used for our valuations can be found on Seeking Alpha. Enjoy the read, and we look forward to your comments!

Amazon Influencing Factors

Amazon's stock is a story many use as a target every time they think about investing in growth. The fact of the matter is that it's reached its tremendous heights due to timing a market opportunity and subsequently deploying its earnings in a way that's allowed them to own an entire value chain.

Source: GuruFocus

The return on invested capital chart is important for two reasons, the first being analyzing how efficiently your capital is being used, and the second being that it provides an analysis of competitive advantage. For today's purposes, we'll be using the latter as it explains how the company came to prominence and why it started acquiring heavily in the last decade.

As expected, a rapid rise appeared in the dot com bubble, and after the bubble, Amazon was one of the companies that survived. The company was pioneering the e-commerce era, and many institutional investors backed Jeff Bezos on his Journey. Amazon had the financial power to cannibalize their competitors during this period, and investors were investing based on market share and what that subsequently could deliver.

The second stage of the company's uptick was due to a surge in cloud computing, where it grew its asset base tremendously. Leading up to its rapid expansion in 2006 Amazon also formed partnerships with vendors allowing individuals, small businesses, and enterprises to really take advantage of the platform where Amazon gained commission on sales. This was another differentiation strategy, but large discounts also meant cost-leadership.

The third stage post-2005/06 caused a flatline in ROIC where the company started acquiring aggressively. Let's take a deeper look.

Acquisitions

Many think that big tech grows organically by internal development, but the fact of the matter is that both asset and data acquisitions are a big part of growth as it allows the company to immediately take advantage of a market whilst staying ahead of its competitors.

According to the CFA Institute, roughly 88% of the acquisitions in the U.S. have been horizontal and conglomerate acquisitions. Amazon has focused on forming strong verticals, which has allowed them to take advantage of its entire value chain. Amazon has acquired a large amount of cloud computing-related businesses, which has increased storage space, databases, and technology to assist with creating apps.

There's further vertical expansion to take note of in delivery services, where they acquired various warehouses as well as Zoox's department for ride-hailing and logistics services. Looking prospectively into the value chain is Amazon's banking services which might add more synergies. Amazon has launched its own payment program. This segment might well be expanded with asset acquisitions.

The horizontal expansion has been key to Amazon to gain market share and prevent competitors from gaining access to promising innovation. Recent e-commerce acquisitions such as Selz, and Perpule provide examples. Horizontals provide companies with tremendous benefits but are highly regulated due to fair competition policies. Amazon has historically been able to get away from DoJ and FTC regulation due to the regulators' inability to regulate big tech M&A with a previous generation model.

Conglomerates were highly unsuccessful in the '90s from a stock price perspective. The problem with conglomerates is that they are often inefficient as companies overpay and that they are sometimes used to hide the company's underlying earnings struggles. The market automatically prices in a discount when conglomerates are formed. But conglomerates have made a comeback in the past decade, and it's been a very successful strategy for Amazon. Probably the most notable of their conglomerate purchases has been Whole Foods and MGM's pending acquisition (although under investigation). By expanding across industries, the company can form a diverse range of cash flows and synergies.

What to expect for the next 10 years

Ability To Fight Inflation

We've been in a low-inflation environment for quite some time, and many, including Ray Dalio from Bridgewater, think we're heading into a 70s' type of inflation environment. Based on our analysis, it's still in the balance, and the jobs market and inflation aren't as coincidental of indicators as they used to be. There's been artificial inflation due to stimulus, and a changing jobs market has caused massive frictional unemployment due to the transfer of skills.

Nonetheless, the market seems to worry about inflation risk due to bond yields, which could hamper gains on companies as future cash flows are expected to be reduced by both real economic factors and a higher discount rate.

During an inflationary environment, you've got 2 options as an equity investor. You can go for vertically integrated companies that have control over their own supply, or you can go for product switching companies where increased input prices might not matter as much in certain parts of the business of others, and elasticity doesn't play as much of a role. Amazon has built a vertically integrated powerhouse (note our talk about acquisitions) as well as a diverse set of business units due to its conglomerate. By controlling the entire value chain in e-commerce, Amazon is able to reduce costs and offer its products at a lower price. Contrasting products and services such as subscription-based services and consumer staples provide examples of product switching abilities.

Value Gap

Amazon has a high P/E multiple of above 65 but this is due to constant acquisitions of companies with higher multiples. In general big tech's opening up a value gap due to the fact that it's become a necessity in our lives. The companies have significant pricing power, bargaining power, high barriers to entry, and the cash flows are humongous.

Source: GuruFocus

Amazon has grown its asset base by an exponential amount in comparison to its long-term debt. If you do an absolute valuation on the company, you'll find that it's undervalued in the market by 27%

Asset-Based Valuation = ($1.79 trillion enterprise value - 101.52 billion debt + $73.27 billion cash)/504.32 million shares outstanding = $4800 per share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) somewhat agree with this valuation as they recently placed $4,500 and $4,600 12-month price targets respectively.

Source: TipRanks

Price The Stock Could Reach

Let's start off by observing the shares outstanding and shareholder value metrics.

Source: Gurufocus

Source: GuruFocus

The company doesn't have a history of issuing an exorbitant amount of shares, and the free cash flow per share has also increased at a steady rate of late. These two factors mean that shareholders most likely won't be diluted and that intrinsic value per share is on the up. However, the company doesn't have shareholder value incentives such as share buyback programs, nor does it pay any dividends even though the net income has allowed it for many years. We'll have to assume from this that the stock will always have to be bought for capital gains. In this scenario, no dividend may be a good thing as bottom-line growth won't be hindered.

So let's get into a few factors which can affect the value of the stock moving forward. We'll start off by examining the top line, which has a 10-year CAGR of 29.26%

Source

North American sales consist mainly of deliveries of consumer products and subscriptions. The sales figure grew 40% in Q-1 year over year. The determining factor for this unit's sustainability is GDP. We see this segment as the more mature part of Amazon's business. GDP has historically been used as a key indicator of consumer product revenue growth in mature companies.

Source: World Bank

Source

Amazon holds a massive premium over GDP growth which has been expanding. With mass stimulus, we expect GDP to grow as the number of capital increases and labor most likely increases. The key factor in GDP growth moving forward is the total factor productivity related to technological innovation. Amazon is a leader in tech innovation.

Source

Amazon Web Services have seen more than a linear increase in sales growth; this consists of computing, database, storage, and other services for start-ups. The Q-1 sales for this segment grew by 32% YoY.

On an international scale, Amazon also earns from subscriptions and consumer product sales but the segment excludes North American site sales. This segment increased its YoY sales by 60% in Q-1 2020. The major challenge for Amazon will be to hedge currency risk during a turbulent time for central banks, which may persist for the next few years.

We could break down revenue even more, but the fundamentals have been put into place. Let's move into cost-cutting.

Source

First of all, by looking at the common-size income statement below, it can be seen that the company has been cutting costs and increasing its gross margin significantly over the past decade. This is due to synergies through acquisitions and factors such as increased bargaining power with suppliers, pricing power, and the diminishing threat of substitutes and new industry entrants.

Source

Also worth noting is the reduction in R&D expense. This is yet again due to clever acquisitions where the company doesn't have to deal with in-house R&D but rather seeks to buy already developed innovative solutions.

Another factor is discount rates. Discount rates on future cash flows are variable due to the fact that we still don't know what base rate will be in the future and that we still don't know what bond yields are going to do as we determine whether we're going to have a strong economy or not.

Source: GuruFocus

The weighted Average Cost of Capital has decreased in recent years and there's no doubt that the cost of debt will remain low. The determining factor will be the cost of equity.

Source: Statista

Source: Trading Economics

Based on prior data of the market risk premiums and base rates our predictions for Amazon's cost of equity are the following.

1.15 (5.6%-0.25%) + 0.25% = 6.40% for the next year as we can't factor in increasing rates or a decrease in market risk premiums.

1.15 (5.5%-0.75%) + 0.75% = 5.98% from July 2022 until July 2024

1.10 (5.4%-1.25%) + 1.25% = 5.82% from July 2024 until July 2028

1.10 (5.3%-2%) + 2% = 5.63% from July 2028 until July 2031

These are completely subjective but there is no doubt that the cost of equity will gradually improve towards the latter part of 2022. We also converged the Beta towards 1.00 as theoretically speaking a cost of equity calculation always assumes long-term convergence to 1.00 (2/3*1.15 + 1/3*1.00). Also, consider increases in interest rates which might increase the total cost of capital via borrowing increases.

Source

The CAPEX has reduced significantly over the past two years, but this will most likely change. Because of inflation, replacement costs will be higher than usual, leading the firm's CAPEX higher. However, this is not bad for its cash flows at the CAPEX (it gets added back on the cash flow) can increase its free cash flow and thus intrinsic value.

Now that we've established the absolute value that the company has and will most likely hold, it's time to look at the historical growth of the stock itself and set a price target.

Source

We used a justified forward P/E ratio. The stock's EPS is expected to outperform the sector by 153.97% over the next 5-years. This is based on historical earnings data from Seeking Alpha.

Source: GuruFocus

Amazon has continually been trading at a high P/E multiple, which is currently on the lower end. P/E was driven higher during certain periods due to historic significant acquisitions. Nonetheless, the stock has been trading on the market for long enough to use P/E as a metric. (Note that the chart's P/E and Seeking Alpha's P/E differ slightly).

Price Target = 65.73 x 261.73 = $17,203.51 per share with an upside worth roughly 490%.

How The Stock Reacts To News & Corporate Events

Source

Source

Amazon has outperformed the S&P 500 by a significant amount. We'd like to get across the stock's reaction to corporate events such as announcements of mergers and acquisitions or regulatory news. Notice how the stock has risen by a significant amount over the past 10 years whilst acquiring heavily.

Source

An acquiring company's stock usually decreases in value shortly after an acquisition, but Amazon never slowed down during constant acquisitions. In the past month, regulators have stated that they're taking steps to regulate big tech, but the stock has just grown again and touched new heights for the year.

The signs are that investors are looking past the temporary obstacles and that the market believes the pure scale of the company outweighs any temporary pitfalls. As mentioned in our previous article, in 2001, Cornell did a study where it was concluded that stocks revert to fair value based on bad news. Amazon has never reverted based on bad news, which leads us to believe that upward valuations are justified.

Risks

Amazon has various risks such as rising competition from China, seasonality, being capital intensive, and currency fluctuation. But these risks and especially the idiosyncratic nature of them are diversified and have a lesser effect due to the sheer size and diversity of the company. In our opinion, the biggest risk to look out for is regulators' stance on data and asset acquisitions. We've spent some time explaining how these features have contributed to Amazon's success. The DoJ and FTC have, however, made their stance clear, and that's to crack down on acquisitions that could damage industry health, invade privacy, and play a role in securities fraud.

If Amazon can't continue buying assets and data at its current rate, it might allow rising competitors to tap into market share. Data acquisitions assist in streamlining operations. If these get regulated more harshly, then Amazon's growth in operating and net income might suffer as a consequence. Finally, securities fraud is tough to prove, but on paper, Amazon is acquiring companies at large premiums to ensure that competitors don't get a hold of them. Litigation could be a rising issue.

Investors' Takeaway

Amazon has grown to tremendous heights due to tapping into lucrative markets with the early-stage backing of reputable investors. The company has acquired data and assets very efficiently and it's expected that it will continue to do so despite regulatory wobbles. The stock is undervalued based on absolute metrics and should see further upside. Amazon investors shouldn't be concerned about the stock price being high; it's still a good deal at the moment.