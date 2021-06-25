imagedepotpro/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Financial services businesses have long struggled with reaching customers efficiently due to high acquisition costs and limited trust of customers in individual providers. Distribution used to be through brokers, intermediaries, branches. It still is in most parts of the world but digital distribution has taken off.

Do you then trust your bank or insurance company if they offer you a product direct online? Perhaps, but online has the beauty of more transparency. The simple concept of creating a platform where customers can compare and purchase, or be directed to the best available option (usually competition on price), is a fertile ground for platform businesses. Customers can get the best deal available.

One such outfit is LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE). We take a look. In short, we think it is more than fairly valued and will face headwinds in a higher rate environment. Room for downside and an unconvincing growth story from a business standpoint.

Business Overview

TREE operates in three different segments: home (mortgages), consumer (personal loans, credit cards), and insurance. On its various branded marketplaces it brings together customers with financial services providers or what it calls network partners (banks, insurers).

Source: TREE

This is mostly a transactional business.

TREE's focus is to generate as much customer traffic on its various platforms to funnel this into customer completed inquiry forms or customer requests. The customer requests are matched with network partners and TREE earns a matching fee mostly at the time of sharing the customer request with a network partner. So the actual purchase of a product by a customer is not the fee carrier, except for some fees in the consumer segment.

Besides the match fee TREE also generates fees from customers by clicks from their websites to a network partner’s website, or by calls for which network partners pay either front-end or back-end fees.

Recently, TREE has outlined its focus on growth strategies. More commitment to myLendingTree to make the business more relational, less transactional. At the same time TREE is looking to monetize its platform through other means such as white labelling it to other parties, or teaming up in other ways such as the existing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) partnership.

Financial Performance

In 2020, TREE's revenues declined ~10% versus 2019 to ~1.0bn, primarily driven by a >50% decline in revenues of the consumer segment. This translated to an overall 15% decline in TREE's segment profit.

Source: TREE, 2020 10K

As a reminder, segment profit in our view is a gross margin type performance indicator. Adjusting for central or unallocated brand marketing expense TREE calls this the variable marketing margin (VMM). The VMM is an indicator of how efficient TREE is in spending its marketing dollars to generate revenues on its platform.

Below is the segment profit breakdown of TREE for the last 5 quarters which we will use momentarily to build a projected full year 2021 financial profile.

Source: TREE, 1Q21 Letter to Shareholders

On the cash flow statement below we note the relatively acquisitive nature of TREE over the last 3 years. We take the preliminary view (conservative from a valuation standpoint) that 50% of the M&A cash out should be considered as maintenance capex and the other 50% is growth capex (more discretionary).

Also we will use the cash flow from operations to make a proxy of the cash flow conversion from the adjusted EBITDA which is one of TREE's non-GAAP key performance indicators.

Source: TREE, 2020 10-K

TREE puts it in its quarterly letter as follows with regard to balance sheet and cash flow.

Source: TREE, 1Q21 Shareholder Letter

We think the point is more that the $500m revolver facility has a restrictive covenant stipulating that its total consolidated debt/EBITDA ratio cannot be higher than 4.5x, thereby limiting TREE's financial flexibility. Assuming our read of the covenant is right based on the last-twelve-month (LTM) EBITDA of TREE and the $500m facility, this is currently slightly above 4.5x as per 1Q21. If it should be read as the consolidated debt including the two convertible senior note tranches with a balance sheet value as per 1Q21 of $619.5m, then it implies a 5.7x total consolidated debt / EBITDA ratio as per 1Q21.

Outlook for TREE

TREE provided - see below - an outlook for 2Q21 in its 1Q21 earnings press release. Since it does not provide any forward full year guidance due to uncertainties from Covid-19 we have tried to map out a potential full year 2021 baseline as a normalized earnings level for TREE.

Source: TREE, 1Q21 Shareholder Letter

Home segment under pressure

From the recent fire chat discussion TREE held with JP Morgan we take it that in the home segment the primary driver of revenues is a refinancing customer compared to the home purchase customer. Now that the refinancing environment is likely to be structurally less of a tailwind - due to interest rates expected to be going up - we think it is unlikely that the home purchase customer will fill that gap due to the inherent 2.0-2.5x lower unit economics compared to the refinancing economics.

The strong year-on-year 1Q21 revenue growth - due to large refinancing volumes - in the home segment was at lower margin. We expect to see 30%, 20% and 10% year-over-year growth in the home segment and incremental higher margins of 33%, 36% and 39% respectively for 2Q21, 3Q21 and 4Q21. Probably we are giving more credit to the 2021 revenue profile for the home segment here with room or downside if inflation expectations go up and taking nominal rates higher (result: less appetite for refinancings, less transactional volume from this higher margin client for TREE).

Consumer segment likely to rebound

This segment has been held back since 2Q20 due to lower card acceptances or approval rates, and lower pay-out fees per applicant to TREE. When behavior normalizes - we believe as a function of Covid-19 development and vaccination statistics - this segment will pick up again. We understand that the personal loan segment is highly profitable and is somewhat lagging the credit card business. Most of the personal loans business is used for debt consolidation (~60%) and the remainder for discretionary purchases.

For our projection we add ~$24m sequentially per quarter from 1Q21 revenue into the 2Q21 level and subsequently grow it with $10m extra sequential revenue. We use steady segment profit margins at 42% (same as 1Q21).

Insurance stable

This is a fairly stable segment as it is not subject (or at least significantly less) to credit cycles (you still will buy home and auto insurance). It is expected to grow by 30% in 2Q21 by TREE on a year-over-year basis. We grow it by 5% sequentially in 3Q21 and 4Q21. Segment profit margin steady at 38%.

Conclusion

Taking all this together we model a base case of ~$154m of adjusted EBITDA for 2021E which we call scenario 1. Subsequently we adjust for the expected non-cash compensation elements (since they are really expenses of ~$16m in 1Q21 and annualized to $66m on a full year 2021 basis) to arrive at ~$88m in normalized EBITDA for 2021E following the cadence projected for the coming quarters. In the table below in yellow cells highlighted are the TREE 2Q21 guidance data points, and in green cells highlighted are our estimates for 2021 full year.

Source: Author

Another simple way - scenario 2 - of looking at a normalization is to consider the 2019 adjusted EBITDA as a fair level of potential for TREE in the near term. This is obviously arbitrary but we take it as a pre-Covid-19 benchmark of "normal times." Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was ~$198m and with the adjustment for non-cash compensation in 2019 of ~$52m we use ~$146m as the top end of a range to use for our valuation.

Valuation

As per 1Q21 TREE has a cash position of $162.1m and interest bearing debt of $619.5m (excluding the undrawn revolving credit facility). With a market capitalization of ~$2.9bn this implies an enterprise value (EV) of ~$3.3bn.

Above we derived TREE's 2021E EBITDA using two scenarios: (1) ~$88-$154m for the roll forward scenario and (2) ~$146-$198m for the pre-Covid-19 level or 2019 scenario. We take the lower end of both these ranges as we adjust the EBITDA downward for the non-cash compensation costs which are really expenses that should be included in the EBITDA measure of operating performance.

We then get a forward EV/EBITDA for 2021E of ~22.7x-37.8x using the lower ranges of the two scenarios (~$88m and ~$146m respectively).

Assuming a similar conversion of TREE's reported adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operating activities in the last two years (which is ~85%) for 2021, we get a cash flow from operating activities (OCF) for TREE in 2021E in the range of ~$131-$169m.

Considering the acquisitions and capital expenditures over the 2018-2020 period of ~$600m, an assumed 50% maintenance capex, we estimate a $100m annual combined capex/M&A spend required to keep the business in a steady state.

Source: Author

For the free cash flow (FCF) - the cash flow from operating activities minus this capex / M&A envelope - we get ~$31-$69m for 2021E. This implies a ~1.1-2.4% FCF yield using the market capitalization of ~$2.9bn.

One relatively recent transaction in this space has been the acquisition of Credit Karma by Intuit (INTU) in 2020 for a valuation of ~$7.1bn based on a revenue of ~$1.0bn, or implying an EV/sales transaction multiple of ~7.0x. This may be a better asset due to what we think to see is the more durable and sizeable client base Credit Karma has (~100m clients) versus TREE (~18m clients on myLendingTree). Without the full details TREE looks like a potential wildcard in the sense that valuations may be materially higher (~$8bn based on the 2021E revenue forecast ?!) than what is implied by our work. This does not mean TREE is a good investment but that it has a probability of a meaningful outperformance.

Another asset that we think is highly comparable is MoneySupermarket.com Group (OTC:MYSRF). UK listed entity with a market capitalization of ~GBP 1.4bn, trading at a trailing EV/EBITDA of ~13.2x and EV/sales of ~4.1x.

All in all, we believe EV/EBITDA is an appropriate - and safer way - to look at value for TREE than the EV/sales metric. Looking at the EV/EBITDA multiple gap between TREE and MYSRF it is more likely to us that TREE is overvalued by ~5.0-10.0x turns of EV/EBITDA.

Challenges and opportunities

A few remarks on risk factors and potential value items.

Challenging transition from transactional to also a relational platform

The limited network effect from its transactional earnings model into a more relationship based customer focus will be a challenge for TREE to overcome. Especially since it does not envision any additional capital expenditures to realize growth strategies realize considering this quote from TREE's CFO:

You shouldn't necessarily expect any incremental investments from this renewed focus. A lot of these things are already in motion and adequately staffed ... Not expected to be any big incremental capex, it's just really about focus.

So we question the ability to recover and grow revenues just from management's focus without a strong capital commitment.

Rate environment

The home segment is most at risk in an increasing rate environment as mentioned above and the impact on margin is amplified due to the different economics of the refinancing and new home buyer client. That reduced future volume - if not in 2021 then later depending on the timing of Federal Reserve action and inflation expectations - cannot be offset we think. This risk we think does not affect or materially less so for the insurance and consumer segments.

Monetization of the platform and customer experience

The new initiatives from TREE are not all that new. The recent reorganization may give more focus and urgency, without however a view on near-term benefit.

We picked up a few customer reviews of the TREE platform. They - to put it mildly - were not all raving reviews, specifically when it pertains to the treatment of customer data that are being shared with TREE, the potential impact on customer credit scores, and aggressive marketing by the network partners following a lead-in from TREE. Difficult to generalize here but serving as a cautionary note.

Conclusion

To us, TREE is an average-like asset which on an EV/EBITDA basis looks overvalued. We think it's a decent transactional platform business with potential anomalies in data privacy lurking around the corner. We question if TREE can turn the corner to a relationship-based model that has more of a moat than the current model; not without more meaningful investments in our opinion.

For us, this is not a short. There is still a fair probability of material upside as theirs is a landscape of M&A that is conducive to paying higher prices than the current trading statistics of TREE. Besides, it is cash flow positive. An emerging concern is the debt covenant and how this works its way into the flexibility the business has to deploy capital to invest or return to shareholders.