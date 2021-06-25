bjdlzx/iStock via Getty Images

For investors who are interested in the transportation industry, particularly the transportation of physical goods, one of the more interesting companies on the market today is Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN). Following management's decision to spin off some non-core assets back in 2018, the entity has come to largely focus its operations on the rail car industry. Over the past few years, financial performance of the business has been all over the place.

The vagaries of the industry have led to inconsistency for the business on both its top and bottom lines. That said, even in the worst case, shares of the entity look attractively priced. And while declining backlog for the manufacture and sale of railcars is something for investors to worry over, the low price and consistent cash flow generation of the business look very difficult to pass up.

A focused enterprise

Trinity Industries used to have its hands in several industries, but following its spinoff of non-core assets in 2018, the business has come to focus largely on the railcar space. Today, it manufactures and sells railcars and related equipment through its Rail Products Group. This unit was responsible for the delivery of 35% of all the railcars delivered in the US in 2020. But the real bread and butter for the company is the leasing and management unit that it owns. Through this, the company has 107,970 railcars under its ownership. It also has another 26,610 under management from third parties.

*Taken from Trinity Industries

Though the leasing and management of railcars may not sound profitable, it is actually a big business. According to management, there are 1.7 million rail cars throughout North America. In all, total ton miles completed by transportation firms came out to 5.1 trillion period of this, 1.3 trillion were attributable to the railcar industry. 32% of all loadings in North America related to the energy industry. 21% were attributable to agriculture while another 21% can be chalked up to consumer products.

*Taken from Trinity Industries

In the past, companies often owned their railcars, but that picture has been changing for some time. Due to cost concerns, combined with tax incentives, 54% of railcars today are leased. This compares to just 35% seen back in the 1990s. What's more, Trinity Industries has distinguished itself as a leader in the space. This can be seen when you look at the market share of companies that engage in the leasing and management activities that they do.

According to management, the company has a 14% market share in this space. The only player that is larger than it is Wells Fargo (WFC), which boasts a 15% stake in the market. Also, while some investors may think that the main clients that Trinity Industries caters to would be railroads, that is not the case. 87% of its customers are actually industrial shippers. Only 12% are railroad operators. In addition, the company has said that its leasing business is not overly dependent on any one client. Its top 20 customers, out of more than 700, account for just 39% of the lease revenue that it generates annually.

*Taken from Trinity Industries

Volatile results complicate matters

You might think that this kind of industry would be stable, but you would be wrong. Revenue for the business, both on the leasing side and on the manufacturing side, can vary from year to year based on economic conditions. For instance, back in 2016, the firm generated revenue of $3.09 billion. This plummeted to just under $2.40 billion in 2017. Since then, it has risen to $3.01 billion by 2019 before plummeting to just under $2 billion last year. The significant decline in revenue was blamed on a slowdown in the industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also during this time, not only the backlog for the business shrank from $1.83 billion to $1.02 billion, the average selling price of a railcar sold by the company declined by 7.1%.

*Created by Author

As volatile as revenue has been for Trinity Industries, its profitability has been even worse. You can see what I mean by looking at the chart above, which shows everything from a loss of $226.2 million in 2020 to a five-year high profit of $713.6 million in 2017. Operating cash flow has also been surprisingly volatile, dropping from $837.5 million in 2016 to $274.2 million in 2018. It rose in 2019 and then again in 2020, eventually hitting $651.8 million last year. Adjusting for changes in working capital, we do see some stability, with operating cash flow ranging from $416.7 million to $475.7 million in the three years between 2017 and 2019. In 2016, however, cash flow was $761.9 million, while in 2020 it was $842.1 million.

This year has proven equally volatile for the business. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $398.8 million, down from $615.2 million the same time last year. Net income declined from $161.7 million to $3.3 million, while operating cash flow dropped from $173.8 million to $70.1 million. On an adjusted basis, performance here was even worse, declining from $464.4 million to $71.2 million. What's more, backlog has continued declining, hitting $989.9 million compared to the $1.56 billion that it reported for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. More likely than not, this trend will continue for the near term. This is evidenced by the fact that orders came in 25.6% lower than deliveries did.

*Created by Author

Looking at all this volatility, investors might wonder if this is a company they even want to mess with. Certainly, something with such a great deal of uncertainty does warrant a second thought. And if investors do invest, such a firm should trade at a discount to what you otherwise would expect it to. That said, the price at which Trinity Industries is trading today looks awfully tempting.

If, for instance, we were to assume that future years will look like 2020 did, from an operating cash flow basis, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of just 4.5. Even if we assume that 2018 is a more realistic comparison, given that it represents the worst year for the business from a cash flow perspective, then we see a trading multiple of 10.8. And, if instead we average out adjusted operating cash flow over the past five years, the multiple would be just 5.

Takeaway

Right now, Trinity Industries is an interesting company that has found itself in an interesting situation. The biggest concern for shareholders should be when backlog for its railcar operations will turn around, because that will ultimately determine its long-term potential. Outside of that, however, volatility is worrisome, but even if we use conservative numbers, shares of the business look to be quite cheap. Because of this, it is such a hard firm to pass up, especially since its track record has demonstrated an ability to be consistently cash-flow positive.