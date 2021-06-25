Admiral: 5% Dividend Yield And Multi-Year Compounding Ahead

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on Admiral Group PLC (OTCPK:AMIGF) after the stock reached a new all-time high, 8 months after we upgraded our rating to Buy.

Since our upgrade in October 2020, Admiral stock has gained 20% (including dividends, in GBP), ahead of peers Direct Line (OTC:DIISF) and Sabre Insurance (OTC:SBIGY), though behind the U.K. benchmark FTSE All-Share:

Admiral Share Price vs. Peers & FTSE All-Share (Since 26-Oct-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (24-Jun-21).

As we will explain below, even after Admiral stock's recent gains, we believe it will continue to be a multi-year compounder, with a double-digit annualized return over the next few years. It also offers a current Dividend Yield of 4.9%.

Admiral Buy Case Recap

As a reminder, Admiral is the leader in U.K. motor insurance, and has a “flywheel” of businesses in adjacent categories and international markets. The U.K. Motor business benefits from scale, an efficient cost structure and good underwriting, and has consistently better profit margins than most of its peers.

The investment case outlined in our upgrade had the following components:

Consistent profitability and share gains in U.K. Motor across cycles

Optional value in other U.K. businesses and non-U.K. expansion

The Comparison business may be sold at £500m+

Dividend policy with 90%+ of earnings paid out in recent years

The pandemic was already a clear positive for Admiral's P&L in H1 2020 results, as COVID-related restrictions meant lower driving frequency and fewer claims, but without any material impact on the number of policies outstanding.

Developments since our upgrade have been in line with our investment case.

Comparison Business Sold for £508m

In December, Admiral announced the sale of its Comparison business, excluding the U.S. comparison site compare.com, to private-equity-backed ZPG (owner of the U.K. property website Zoopla). Admiral's net proceeds are expected to be £450m (4.7% of the current market capitalization) and it "expects to return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders".

The transaction was completed in April and management is expected to confirm the use of proceeds at H1 results in August.

20% Earnings Growth in 2020

For full-year 2020, Admiral's Profit Before Tax ("PBT") (excluding the divested Comparison business) grew by 20.4% (or £103m), primarily driven by U.K. Motor (where PBT was up £92m):

Admiral P&L (2020 vs. Prior Year) Source: Admiral results release (FY20).

Most of Admiral's businesses did well individually, even if we exclude the benefit of COVID-19 for underwriting profits, as we will explain.

U.K. Motor Profits Boosted by Less Driving

The P&L and KPIs for Admiral's U.K. Motor business is below:

Admiral U.K. Motor Insurance P&L and KPIs (2019-20) Source: Admiral results release (FY20).

Admiral's U.K. Motor PBT rose by £92m year-on-year in 2020, primarily due to its reported Loss Ratio improving from 60.7% to 49.2% as a result of lower driving frequency during COVID-19. (Severity was about 7 ppt worse, due to temporarily higher repair costs.) The number of vehicles rose 8.7% to 4.75m, helped by both better retention and better new business gains.

Premiums were roughly flat despite the increase in the number of vehicles, after Admiral provided a £110m rebate and also lowered prices (more than the market) in H2 in recognition of lower driving frequency during the pandemic. (Admiral has started raising prices again in early 2021.)

Reserve Releases were similar in total £ amount to 2019. 23% of the original net share was released, in line with the low-to-mid 20s range seen in the previous 5 years. Management expects the ratio to remain with this range, and stated that they "have kept a similar level of conservatism" in reserves.

Net Other Revenue was slightly lower, as Other Revenue Per Vehicle fell from £66 to £61 due to fewer claims and digitalisation, the latter meaning that Admiral believes the reduction in Other Revenue Per Vehicle is permanent.

Investment Income was £20m higher, largely due to a £26m favourable impact from the accrual of investment income related to reinsurance.

U.K. Motor Market Share Gains Continuing

Even before COVID-19, Admiral's U.K. Motor PBT had been growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2014-19 (excluding the impact of the various Ogden revisions on discount rates over the years), albeit with some cyclicality in its growth:

The cyclicality in PBT growth is due to the growth rates in Admiral's number of policies and premiums varying during different parts of the U.K. motor insurance pricing cycle (Admiral tends to grow faster when pricing goes up). Nonetheless, the growth in the number of policies has been positive every year, and has averaged a CAGR of 6.8% in 2014-19:

Admiral U.K. Motor Policies & Premiums Y/Y Growth (2012-20) Source: Admiral company filings.

Admiral's continuing market share gains are notable in their outperformance over all of Admiral's listed competitors, a sign of its competitive advantages:

U.K. Motor Insurance Policy Numbers by Provider (Since 2012) Source: Company filings; Hastings and esure figures include estimates.

Even as market leader, Admiral's 4.75m motor policies represent just 15% of the U.K.'s nearly 32m cars, leaving plenty of room for future growth. (The number of vehicles in the U.K. also tends to grow at 1-2% each year.)

New Regulations May Help Admiral

The next major regulatory change in U.K insurance is the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") proposed pricing reform, which seeks to address concerns that existing policyholders are given less favourable prices than those used to attract new customers.

The main changes include a requirement for insurers to offer the same prices to existing and new customers, and a ban on auto-renewals.

We believe both changes will be neutral to positive for Admiral. Management stated that its customers tend to actively shop for the best prices, so its existing policies are already priced competitively. Those U.K. insurers who base their profitability on higher prices for existing policyholders will no longer be able to gain new customers by offering loss-leader prices. And a ban on auto-renewals may accelerate Admiral's market share gains further.

The reforms will come into force in October and insurers will have to fully implemented them by 17 January 2022.

Growing Momentum Outside U.K. Motor

2020 also saw growing momentum in Admiral's businesses outside U.K. Motor, with their total contribution improving from a £3.4m loss to a £9.7m PBT:

Admiral PBT by Business Outside U.K. Motor (2014-20) NB. Excludes divested Comparisons business. Source: Admiral company filings.

The International business improved from a £0.9m pre-tax loss to a £8.8m PBT in 2020, driven by Italy, with France and Spain "nearly breakeven" and the U.S. making a smaller loss than before. While profitability was helped by COVID-19, the number of policies grew by a double-digit percentage in every market except the U.S. (where Admiral is prioritizing profitability over growth):

Admiral International Policy Number & Turnover by Country (2020 vs. 2019) Source: Admiral results release (FY20).

As part of its continuing expansion, Admiral also launched pet insurance in Italy and household insurance in France during 2020.

The U.K. Household business more than doubled its PBT from £7.5m to £15.4m, thanks to an improvement in its Combined Ratio from 98.0% to 94.2% (despite a 5.3 ppt impact from extreme weather and subsidence). Claim levels have been lower during lockdowns. Both the number of policies and Gross Written Premiums grew 14% year-on-year.

The Loans business saw its pre-tax loss rose from £8.4m to £13.8m, largely as a result of increased credit provisions for still-performing loans in response to higher forecasts on U.K. unemployment; the loss charge for loans in arrears or default was flat-ish year-on-year at £10.8m. Out of prudence, management stopping writing new loans in mid-March 2020 and only resumed in July. Net loan balance was £360m at 2020 year-end, down 20.9% year-on-year.

The U.K. Travel business made a loss of £0.7m in 2020, compared to £1.6m in 2019, impacted by COVID-19, but was not material in any case.

With the momentum visible in 2020 results, we have more confidence in Admiral's insurance operations in Europe becoming meaningful profit contributors in the future. The other businesses (U.S. Insurance, Loans and Travel) remain unproven, but represent optional value.

Approx. 20x P/E and 5% Dividend Yield

At 3,217p, relative to 2020 financials (continuing operations), Admiral stock is trading at an 18.9x P/E; relative to 2019 financials (continuing operations, and adjusted to exclude the Ogden impact), the stock is trading at a 21.3x P/E:

Admiral Earnings & Valuation (2016-20) Source: Admiral company filings.

Admiral's 2020 earnings benefited from the lower Loss Ratio from COVID-19 and a reinsurance-related accrual of investment income, but there were also headwinds from the pandemic (for example in Loans) and the business has grown from 2019 (for example insuring 8.7% more vehicles in the U.K.). Normalized 2020 earnings is likely somewhere between the 2020 and 2019 figures, and we believe Admiral is trading at around 20x normalized EPS.

Total dividend was 156.5p in 2020, representing a Dividend Yield of 4.9%. It was raised 12% year-on-year, continuing a long-term record of growth:

Admiral EPS and Dividend Per Share (2014-20) Source: Admiral company filings.

The Payout Ratio was 87% in 2020. Admiral's policy is to pay out 65% of the EPS as regular dividends and any surplus capital as special dividends, and the Payout Ratio has exceeded 90% every year since at least 2014.

Admiral's Solvency Ratio was 187% at 2020 year-end (after dividends), with a healthy buffer over the 150% required.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Back in October 2020, we forecasted 2020 Net Profit of £518m; the actual figure turned out to be £531m (including the divested Comparison business).

We are restating historic figures to exclude Comparison and Ogden, as well as adjusting our forecasts and extending them to 2024. We now assume:

2021 Net Profit of £500m (was £432m), flat-ish from 2020 with higher U.K. vehicle count and better International profits offsetting a higher Loss Ratio

From 2022, Net Profit to grow at 9% annually, offset by the share count growing 1% annually, which gives an EPS growth of 7.9% each year (this replaces EPS growth of 15% in 2022 and 5% in 2023 previously assumed)

Dividends to be 90% of EPS (was 100% in 2021 and 80% in 2022-23)

In 2021, we also add 101p to the dividend, representing £300m of the £450m Comparison disposal net proceeds being distributed

Exit P/E of 20.0x (was 18.6x) at 2024 year-end, flat from the current level and implying a 4.5% Dividend Yield

Our new 2023 EPS forecast of 195.4p is 9% higher than our old forecast (178.8p). The forecasts imply a 2019-24 EPS CAGR of 6.7%.

With shares at 3,217p, we expect an exit price of 4,218p and a total return of 52% (13.9% annualised) by 2024 year-end, in just over 3 years:

Illustrative Admiral Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Is Admiral Stock a Buy? Conclusion

Admiral stock has gained 20% since our upgrade in October, but still represents a multi-year compounder and has a 4.9% Dividend Yield.

The U.K. Motor business grew its policy count by 8.7% in 2020, continuing long-term share gains; new regulations may help further.

There was growing momentum in other businesses, with International reaching profitability and U.K. Household profits doubling.

Admiral stock is trading at 18.9x 2020 EPS and the normalized P/E is around 20x once we exclude the one-off factors in 2020.

With shares at 3,217p, we expect a total return of 52% (13.9% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over 3 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Admiral stock.

