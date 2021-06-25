Xacto/E+ via Getty Images

While many REITs own particular properties, others invest differently. They focus in large part on acquiring portfolios of loans or other investment securities and benefitting off of the returns generated by those assets. Case in point, we have NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF). This business, which has a market capitalization of just $107 million, is a fairly new player in this space. It went public in 2020, and since then has been focused on creating cash flow for its investors. Today, there are two different ways that investors can hitch on for the ride. While the preferred stock of the company has its redeeming qualities, the common stock looks more reasonable at this moment.

Single-family and multi-family properties

*Taken from NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The business model of NexPoint is rather interesting, but fairly simplistic. Instead of acquiring assets itself, it buys investment securities tied to them. In large part, it focuses on acquiring assets that are tied to stabilized properties, or those that are close to it. As of this writing, stabilized properties account for 93.8% of its overall portfolio of $1.49 billion. This portfolio is divided into 64 different investments and emphasizes single-family and multi-family properties located in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. According to management, the firm will also invest in self-storage assets, but as of this writing, it has no stake in any such business.

*Taken from NexPoint Real Estate Finance

60.5% of its portfolio today is tied to investments in single-family rental assets. The remaining 39.5% is attributable to the multi-family category. An impressive 60.5% of its assets today are classified as senior loans. This means that the company carries a fairly low amount of risk with these assets, since they have first claim on them should a default occur. Another 26.2% of its portfolio is invested in CMBS, or collateralized mortgage-backed securities. 9.3%, meanwhile, is allocated to mezzanine loans. Interest only CMBS products and preferred equity assets make up the rest of its portfolio.

*Taken from NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Geographically, the company's investments are largely focused in the southern portion of the United States. 30% comes from assets located in Georgia. 19% comes from assets in Florida. 9% comes from those in Texas, and 5% comes from both California and Maryland individually. That said, management does seem to be shifting their emphasis to some degree. In their latest purchase, which involves 37 properties with 8,587 units, the firm specified that 18.8% of the properties backing the investment are located in Florida. 17.7% are from Texas, and 12.2% are from Arizona.

The company does seem willing to take some additional risk to increase its exposure to these areas because the loan to value ratio of this particular opportunity stands at 70.3%. That is slightly higher than the weighted average of 66.8% for its portfolio today. The company looks to have assets with life expectancies that are longer in nature, as evidenced by the 7.5-year life expectancy on its portfolio today. Plus, in this newest opportunity, it is betting on a pool of floating rate mortgages. That means it is willing to bet on interest rates increasing from here.

Since the company does not have a long operating history, we really don't know much in terms of how the business has fared over time. We do know that in 2020, it generated net interest income of $17.67 million. Total income was $43.42 million, and net income was $34.17 million. That year, the company generated operating cash flow of $32.90 million. So far this year, total income has been $28.44 million. That compares to negative revenue the same time last year of $21.67 million. However, operating cash flow has nearly doubled, rising from $5.15 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $9.08 million this year.

How to play NexPoint

If we assume that every year will match what the company saw in 2020, then shares today are trading at three times operating cash flow. But more likely than not, investors care about something else. They are interested in the amount of cash that management will pay out. Given the current dividend, and assuming that it does not increase from what was recently announced, the firm has an implied yield of 9.35%. That means that it is trading at 10.7 times its annual dividend. By investing in the common stock, investors have the opportunity to capture upside value created by the firm. However, they also have downside that could be rather substantial should the business see its condition suffer.

An alternative for investors who are looking for an attractive annual payout is to buy the cumulative redeemable preferred stock the company has (NYSE:NREF.PA). Buying preferred stock can be a great idea because of the liquidation preference and the priority that it has involving distributions over the common shareholders. However, it has the downside of having limited upside over its current share price.

For instance, shares today are trading at just $26.40 apiece. But with the liquidation preference of $25, the company should not stray materially above that level. At present, the current payout implies a forward yield of about 8%. One risk that investors should take into consideration is the possibility that the company could stop paying its distribution. With common shareholders, that would result in a great deal of pain and there would be no getting back distributions that are skipped. With preferred stock, however, at least in this case, the cumulative nature of it means that even if management stops making payments those distributions will accrue. And they cannot be bypassed in favor of common shareholders for any reason.

Takeaway

This creates a rather interesting question for investors to consider. Do you buy the fundamentally riskier common stock and capture the higher yield, or do you buy the safer preferred stock and capture the lower yield? I am a fan of common shares rising over time as management creates value. And because of that, I would always prefer to have the common stock if it pays out a higher distribution than the preferred stock. No, the distribution is not guaranteed, but management will do all that they can to ensure its payment. For that reason, I would encourage all but the most conservative investors to consider the common stock over the preferred units at this time.