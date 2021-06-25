Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) has seen a successful public offering as I am not surprised at all. The medical professional app has seen huge commercial traction, it has a huge dominance in its market niche and is very profitable already. All of this is very encouraging as this set-up has triggered a huge gain on the first day of trading. Despite the big move, which makes that shares trade at demanding forward multiples, I am still attracted to the underlying strength of business and with that in mind I am initiating a tiny position.

Digital Platform For Doctors

Doximity has a mission to help physicians to be more productive and provider better care for their patients. The company claims to be the leading digital application for US medical professionals, with more than 1.8 million medical profession members across all states and in every specialty. The sheer dominance has been achieved in a period of less than a decade, after the Doximity platform only started as recent as 2012.

The cloud-based platform behind the company is specifically built for physicians, so they can effectively and efficiently cooperate with co-workers, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual visits, manage their careers and keep track of relevant news flow. In a savvy way, by giving the physicians free access, adoption has rapidly grown as revenues come from pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare players which are the customers of the platform, being happy to pay big bucks to reach their target audience.

Getting access to nearly 2 million members is a very lucrative opportunity for these customers of the platform, as they collectively direct nearly three quarters of the roughly $4 trillion in the US healthcare spend. Despite this key role, physicians are typically overworked and have to deal with fragmented and outdated technology solutions. Besides the services and options listed above, the company furthermore offers hiring solutions and telehealth solutions, with the latter being a very compelling service during the pandemic, and even thereafter.

For the customers, the targeted audience is very interesting, not just because of the huge spending which they control, but moreover because traditional and physical sales methods are no longer as effective or doable as was the case in the past.

Valuation and Offering Considerations

Management and underwriters of Doximity aimed to sell 23.3 million shares in a preliminary price range between $20 and $23 per share. Note that 19.0 million shares were sold by the company itself as strong demand made that the final offer price has been hiked to $26 per share. In fact, the company raised $494 million in gross proceeds with the offering. If we factor in a net cash position of $142 million ahead of the offering, I peg the pro-forma net cash position around $600 million.

With a share count of 178 million shares, the business is valued around $4.63 billion, which implies that operating assets are valued around the $4 billion mark given the formidable net cash position. If we look at the underlying results, we not only see profitable operations, we see rapidly growing operations as well. Note that the company has a year which ends in March, as sales for the fiscal year of 2019 came in at nearly $86 million, accompanied by a very solid near $8 million operating profit number.

Revenues rose 35% in the fiscal year of 2020 to more than $116 million, as we have to remember that this year ends in March 2020, as operating profits nearly quadrupled to $22 million and change. Not just is the pace of growth comforting, it certainly is the big operating leverage and fat margins on the bottom line, which are quite compelling. Revenues exploded in 2021 as a result of the pandemic of course, with sales up 78% to nearly $207 million. Operating profits rose sharply to $53 million and thereby indicate very solidly profitable operations.

With a $4 billion operating asset valuation at the offer price, the operating assets are valued at nearly 20 times sales and 75 times reported operating profits, yet the company is able to post profits unlike many recent technology IPOs.

If we look at the quarterly cadence throughout last year, we clearly see the impact of the pandemic. Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 (that is ending in June 2020) rose 65%. Revenue growth accelerated to 77% in the second quarter, came in at 80% in the third quarter and rose to 83% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which is the first quarter of the calendar year of 2021.

With fourth quarter revenues of $66.7 million trending at a $267 million run rate already, one has to observe the huge margin gains as well, with operating profits reported at a run rate of $90 million a year. If we compare this to the valuation at the offer price, the multiples drop to 15 times sales and 45 times operating profits.

While this looks compelling given the growth and profit margins, a great deal of the immediate appeal has been gone with shares now trading at $43 and change. Following this move, the operating asset valuation rose from $4.0 billion to $7.0 billion overnight, or better said on an intraday basis. At this valuation, the company trades at 26 times annualised revenues and a near 90 times operating profit multiple.

Concluding Remarks

I like the platform a lot as the company holds a dominant position in a niche segment of less than 2 million high quality professionals. This cohort is very lucrative for the customers of the platform, and it is very evident that it is very profitable as well. This will undoubtedly attract competition given the growth and fat profit margins reported, yet the dominance is very comforting to see. I furthermore like the reasonably good reviews of the actual physicians which use the platform, indicating real traction and usage on the platform.

Given the traction of the platform, the huge relative market share of the application, rather rapid growth, and moreover the huge profit margins, there is very little not to like about the company and the stock. The biggest concern is of course related to the valuation at 26 times sales. While shares are expensive, I like a lot about this platform as it is too niche to attract real competition from the big tech players, I feel.

At these levels, I like the long-term prospects and while shares look too expensive here and now, I see the potential which made me initiate a tiny position. This nominal position is meant as a watch function more than a real investment. On any significant dip, or reduced forward sales multiples, I am happy to really initiate a position with some convincing size.