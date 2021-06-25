Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has never been a renewable energy company. It is an oil & gas major. The past few years have been challenging for the company with the stock being booted out of DJI after 92 years, mountains of debt and declining investor confidence. However, as the world's oil & gas demand grows with increasing confidence on the vaccine's efficacy, it should present an opportunity for Exxon to earn back the lost investor confidence and probably make its way back on the Dow Jones Index. I look at Exxon's past, present and future and provide my opinion on whether investing in this high-risk company presents itself with high returns or will you feel disappointed after holding this stock with the expectation of long-term returns.

Oil & Gas Demand

Unless there is a breakthrough development in cold fusion technology or some other ionic/protonic energy systems shown in popular sci-fi movies, oil & gas will continue to serve the demand of growing economies, at least till 2040. This statement has been corroborated by numerous Seeking Alpha contributors over time with evidence and projections from different sources in their articles. One of the best projections I found is below, where BP (BP) has assimilated projection data from multiple sources into one chart.

The latest monthly oil market report (MOMR) by OPEC has predicted a world oil demand of 96.6 mb/d for 2021. However, just like younger siblings are passed on clothes of older siblings, the usage of oil & gas will shift primarily from the developed nations to the developing nations in the coming years. Why? Because it is cheap. Yes, oil & gas are cheap, even at the current levels of crude oil prices. Petroleum products are the preferred energy sources because they have very high energy density.

On the other hand, to generate energy at an equivalent rate from solar or wind energy would require huge amounts of land resources, low efficiency and not to mention, dependency on weather. Nuclear energy is the only other source of energy which has a higher energy density than fossil fuels, however, due to its safety concerns it still remains slightly undesirable for use everywhere.

Source: BP

So, based on the premise that oil & gas would serve as the major energy source for majority of developing nations and partly for developed nations for at least two more decades, Exxon's growth should be virtually certain. Additionally, the rising crude oil prices provide a strong basis for strong future growth. Then why is Exxon not already trading at $80 levels yet? It's because crude oil prices do not play the major role in Exxon's share performance. To find out what does, we need to look a bit at the past.

A brief history of Exxon Mobil

Investors in Exxon have not been happy with the returns posted by the company for a long time. This frustration was probably one of the main reasons behind the successful lobbying of its chosen board members by Engine No. 1. The combination of fresh board members and the rising crude oil prices has pushed the bullish narrative on Exxon's shares. However, to understand whether these factors do have a material effect on its value, I want to first understand what caused the erosion of $131 B of shareholder value in a span of 5 years from 2014 to 2019 and is that cause still present.

The chart below shows the Exxon share price performance from June 2010 to June 2021. Below it is the chart for WTI crude oil prices for the same period. Crude oil prices have risen (2010-11) and dropped (2014-15) very sharply in the past. However, except a small period of immediate effect, Exxon's shares have shown considerable reliability in maintaining their market value and not being affected by the highly volatile crude oil prices.

Both the long-term rise (2010-2014) and the fall (2014-present) in Exxon's share value has been steady. Based on these two charts, I am concluding that crude oil price crash of 2014 is not the main cause of Exxon's share price drop since 2014. If it had been so, then 1. Exxon's share price would not have recovered to $94 in 2016, when crude prices were at their record lowest ($50/bbl) and 2. Exxon's shares would have seen a sharper decline in 2014.

Source: Prepared by author

Source: Prepared by author

Upon exploring a bit further, I have found that Exxon is losing its operational performance YoY both in the upstream and the downstream segments. The charts below show Exxon's production of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas from 2010 to 2020. Crude oil and NGLs have lost production volumes at -1.43% CAGR and natural gas production has lost volumes at -3.54% CAGR over this period. The graphical representation of segment revenue over this period also shows that the revenue decline was not sudden and followed the drop in production levels with minor swings in between.

Source: Prepared by author

Source: Prepared by author

Source: Prepared by author

The major reason for erosion of around $131 B of shareholder value between 2014 and 2019 is declining operational performance of Exxon with crude oil price volatility playing a minor role providing short term swings in between.

The recent bullish trend of this share is now being projected as the ultimate recovery of Exxon. With rising crude oil prices, market expects Exxon's shares to continue its bullish run. Exxon's shares have, however, shown a long-term bearish trend (shown above) and the reason for this trend is its declining production volumes.

Since Q3 2020, Exxon has not achieved anything operationally. Exxon's shares have only just completed their recovery to pre-pandemic prices, whereas crude oil prices crossed the pre-pandemic prices back in Feb 2021. Unless, there is a material change in their performance in 2021, I think the long-term bearish trend from 2014 should continue forward after the shares have recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

Current operational performance

At the time of writing this article, a few days remain for the end of Q2 2021 and soon we will hear the updated results on this quarter's production volumes. Till that time Q1 value will have to do. Q1 2021 upstream production volumes show a further decline in production from Q1 2020 volumes. At the same time the latest results were a slight improvement over the Q4 2020 results. However, I suppose that was mostly due to the return of global demand in Q1 2021 and not because of efforts to improve production volumes by Exxon. In the latest earnings call, Stephen Littleton, VP, talks about growing production from Permian and Guyana.

Permian area production ramped up by 20% to reach an average of 395,000 bbls/d as compared to Q1 2020 values of 350,000 bbls/d, which were a 56% improvement over Q1 2019 production rate. Overall, though, the production volumes declined. The declining QoQ production volumes confirms my belief that Exxon is still losing overall performance and the current bullish run is just a recovery phase to pre-pandemic levels. Due to the current higher prices of crude oil as compared to that during Q4 2019, maybe the recovery of Exxon's share will go past its 2019 levels but overall, I do not see any operational/financial performance improvement that can lift Exxon's shares to its 2013 price levels.

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings presentation (in Koebd)

In the future, due to the support of majority shareholders for the new board members, it is possible that capital investments in improving upstream performance is sidestepped and capital is diverted towards generating renewable sources of energy assets, as promised during the lobbying by Engine No. 1. Although, at this point, with the rise in crude oil prices, it is obvious that capital investments in oil & gas assets will result in a better ROIC than renewable sources of energy.

The new board members surely have a challenge ahead of them, convincing to pivot Exxon right when there is a chance to redeem its old glory or do away with their activism promises and double down on oil & gas investments. For whatever reason, the new board members have immense shareholder support with them, and despite our wish that Exxon remain an oil & gas major, change is definitely expected in the upcoming quarters. How well this phase of change is managed will decide the share price future of Exxon.

Is it worth investing?

Exxon is not worth your investment based on a risk-return ratio. Profitability in the oil & gas industry is massively controlled by governments, regulations, organizations and commodity prices. What should have been a low-risk industry due to the high demand is actually a high-risk industry because of interventions and manipulations by multiple parties. As such, investments in oil & gas should earn a higher return to justify the investor's risk.

However, historically, Exxon's return performance has never been that good, even during the 2010-2014 crude price surge period. The best performance was from June 2010 (share price $57) to April 2014 (share price $102), a price return of 15% over this period and dividend return during that period was 2.7%. That is the best performance they had in the past 10 years and that too if you timed your buy and sell exactly right. The average 10-year total return (till Dec 2020) was -14.8%.

Talking about the present, there is a lot of uncertainty going forward. Engine No. 1, during its lobbying presentations, never presented a plan for the future. Will Exxon keep one foot in the oil & gas industry or will it start diverting all capital to develop renewable sources as it is lagging compared to its peers. In an already high-risk industry, the board member change has further added confusion on what is going to happen, especially because they have the support of Exxon's majority shareholders.

I do not subscribe to the notion that what has happened before shall happen again but I am certain that Exxon will not have exponential gains anywhere in the near future, does not matter if it remains in the oil & gas industry or pivots to become a renewable energy major in the future. In that case, Exxon does not seem like a deserving investment. I'd rather invest in low-risk REITs or midstream MLPs that have a consistent return or gamble my money on nuclear energy prospects.

Agree or disagree, I am available for a discussion in the comments.