Introduction

With the stock market at all-time highs and trading with higher-than-average multiples, it can certainly be a challenge to find well-established consistent businesses that are being undervalued.

Hidden value opportunities will often be found with smaller companies, being unnoticed by the market. I have covered some of those companies in previous articles, but Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is not like one of those. This is a large, well-established, consistent, and growing company, and one that probably should be considered to add to your watchlist.

I have been a shareholder of the company for a couple of months, but still find it attractive at current prices, and has recently been adding to my position.

What is Walgreens Boots Alliance?

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a large American pharmaceutical holding company, owner of several wholesale, pharmaceutical manufacturing and distributing companies, and it also owns the pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots UK. WBA is an international company, with operations in over 25 countries. It was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Index in 2018 by replacing General Electric (GE).

Fundamentals

The company has very consistently been growing revenue, which is very encouraging to see. It should, if margins are stable, result in very predictable earnings and growth. The growth rate of revenue has stayed in a range of single digits, which is a little low, but the consistency is what's most important. Analysts are expecting the growth to continue.

(Source: Fairlyvalued.com)

The growth of net income has also been consistent, with the company maintaining stable net profit margins near ~3.4%. The company has managed to keep capital expenditures relatively low, resulting in years of good cash flow generation. The net income took a hit this year due to falling margins because of Corona.

(Source: Fairlyvalued.com)

The net profit margin has recently been under pressure, as the company has experienced higher operating expenses during the Covid pandemic. I would expect the margins to improve, as we slowly move on from the pandemic, and the expenses with it declines.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Despite the difficulties navigating through Covid, the business has managed to produce a lot of free cash flow. While it has been on a decline in the previous two years, as margins stabilize and revenue continues to grow, we should expect it to begin to grow again. The dividend is easily covered by free cash flow, with a manageable payout ratio of ~43%, with cash left for share repurchases, acquisitions and servicing and repaying debt.

(Source: Fairlyvalued.com)

Valuation

The company entered the financial crisis with a high valuation with a P/E above 20. It then fell below a 15 P/E, which I would consider close to fair value, and traded in a low valuation range for a couple of years. As growth picked up, so did its valuation, before it began its decline in 2017. The company is today trading with a P/E below 15, with analysts expecting earnings per share to grow again.

I would, based on operating earnings per share and its growth rate, expect a conservative price target of ~$70, giving the stock a 15 P/E and +30% upside potential from current prices.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Free cash flow is very much in line with operating earnings, but is suggesting a slightly lower conservative fair value price target of $65, based on a standard 15 P/FCF. The drop in free cash flow is very noticeable in the below picture, and most likely the main reason for the drop in the stock price. As analysts are expecting it to grow again, a current 11.8 P/FCF looks very intriguing.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Sometimes a company will be assigned a lower multiple, because it is carrying excess debt. Walgreens Boots Alliance as of its latest quarter is carrying $15b in net debt, while generating ~$4.5b a year in free cash flow. That is a large amount of debt relative to cash flow, but not an amount that's too worrying. A company can comfortably carry 3x their free cash flow in net debt, so I would consider it as being fully leveraged.

The company appears very stable with a consistently growing top line, stable margins excluding recent events and growing earnings and cash flow. Both operating earnings and free cash flow are in line, suggesting the business being undervalued at current prices and suggest a conservative fair value of ~$67.

Stock chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

I've included many years of data in the below picture to underline the importance of a technical analysis. When the company used to be a fast-growing business, it traded around its 50-month moving average. That is very common for growth companies.

As the growth of the company slowed down, its 200-month moving average began to catch up and is now acting as a support area. Based on previous stock chart performance, the company seems to be undervalued, with a good margin of safety, when it's below its 200-month moving average.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Risks

It's a low-margin business. It's not necessarily the business's fault, it's simply the nature of the business. Stable margins are what's important, which they have been, excluding recent events.

Regarding the concerns about Amazon (AMZN) making a push to enter the pharmacy area, it certainly would be a disadvantage for the business, but competitors entering the market is always a reality. It's important to remember that such moves take years to make.

Not necessarily a risk, but something to be aware of. I would consider the company fully leveraged, and any debt it should add on top should be added to their market cap.

Final thoughts

It is a very stable company that got hit on their margins during Corona. I think that, plus a recent drop in earnings and cash flow, has pushed the price of the company down to a very attractive valuation. It's rare to find a large company trading at a low valuation in today's market, but Walgreens Boots Alliance is doing it, and perhaps worth buying.

Operating earnings, cash flow and previous stock chart performance are all aligning, suggesting that it is currently trading below intrinsic value with a good margin of safety.

I am a buyer at current valuations, and my rating is therefore "bullish".