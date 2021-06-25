Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In April, I covered Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) first-quarter earnings, its ability to generate value, and its valuation. In this article, I want to update my call and explain how I'm approaching this stock at this point in the cycle. One thing remains certain, even management believes that the stock is cheap as it continues to engage in significant buybacks after reducing buyback volume in 2020. This decision is backed by accelerating shipment volumes and the company's ability to operate more efficiently. Additionally, the company has growth plans that should provide additional revenue growth on a longer-term basis. Either way, given the current macroeconomic environment, I remain a huge Union Pacific bull and urge investors to buy on any weakness.

A Quick Look Back

While I am writing this, Union Pacific is once again my largest holding. America's largest stock-listed railroad giant and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) change places almost on a daily basis in my portfolio as I have a significant position in both. Also, their performance is comparable - recently. Union Pacific has a 7.1% weighting in my portfolio and I am not afraid to double that on a long-term basis. Union Pacific and BNSF (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B)) have a duopoly in 2/3rd of the country. Union Pacific covers all economic hubs from the West Coast to the imaginary vertical line between Chicago and New Orleans. This gives the company access to major grain ports in the Gulf Coast and West coast, exposure in parts of the dust belt, coal transportation opportunities, and automotive exposure on top of border crossings with Mexico and Canada.

Source: Union Pacific

This not only means that the company is operating in a high-entry barrier industry, but also that investors buy a company that is very critical to (global) supply chains. Class 1 railroads are so important that too big to fail doesn't even cover it. Additionally, the company has hiked dividends by 16% per year (CAGR) since 2004.

Anyway, on a year-to-date basis, UNP has returned 5.2% excluding dividends. That's well below the performance of the Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI), which returned 14.5%, but higher than returns from CSX Corp. (CSX) and the Canadian National Railway (CNI). Basically, UNP is trading at January levels as all YTD returns (so far) were generated at the start of this year.

Source: FINVIZ

On one hand, I'm not too pleased with this performance as I noticed that some readers got frustrated with the performance during the most recent stock price decline - this also applies to other railroads. On the other hand, the situation continues to be favorable as investors get to accumulate shares with a current yield of 1.8% in a low-rate environment. Personally, I have no doubt that this stock will rise on a long-term basis and I am pleased that I get to buy more shares in the current, prolonged, sideways trend.

Here's why that's the case.

Investors Seek Quality Yield

I think I can speak for most dividend-oriented investors when I say that finding a 'good' yield is a very demoralizing endeavor. That's no surprise as real yields haven't been this low/negative since the early 1980s. Back then, the world was also dealing with accelerating inflation caused by supply chain disruptions and a struggling Federal Reserve. Anyway, in a situation like this, it is no surprise that investors do not get to buy the yield they would like to buy.

For example, as the graph below shows, yields on the S&P 500 haven't been this low since the early 2000s. That difference is huge as new investors need to be satisfied with a 1.3% yield (weighted average) versus close to 2.0% between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic. That's a 70 basis points difference in an environment of rising inflation - so yes, that's frustrating.

Data by YCharts

At this point, there are two options. 1. not buying anything until yields improve or 2. continuing to buy high-quality yield.

I decide to go with option 2, and here's why UNP is a good option.

Union Pacific Has Both Growth And Value

Value is hard to define. In some cases, investors look for low P/B ratios, which eventually result in only energy and banks making the cut. Even in a low-yield environment, I consider value to be a characteristic of companies that are able to raise dividends on a long-term basis without hurting their balance sheets. In other words, based on healthy free cash flow and a steady business model.

This is also why I consider Apple (AAPL) to be a value/growth hybrid instead of a growth stock - to give you a more extreme example.

In the case of UNP, the company eagerly raises dividends and engages in buybacks as I have frequently discussed on this website. Just recently, investors got a 10.3% dividend hike and an accelerated buyback program worth $2.0 billion. This values the buyback program at roughly 1.4% of the company's market cap.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Starting in 2007, the company has repurchased shares every single year with buybacks valued close to 4% of its market cap since 2014. That's one of the many reasons why Union Pacific has rewarded investors with above-average (total) returns (see graph below).

Data by YCharts

In this case, the company spent roughly $2.1 billion on buybacks over the past 12 months. During this period, dividends were valued at roughly $2.6 billion. This is sustainable as the company is set to generate more than $6.0 billion in free cash flow this year. This number is expected to improve by another 9% in 2022 to $6.6 billion. Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Looking at the bigger picture, we see that free cash flow is hovering between 3.5% and 4.5% (including some outliers) since the housing recession. That should give you an idea of how much value the company can generate before paying down debt. Basically, dividends could be 3.9% based on LTM free cash flow. Using next year's FCF expectations, we're looking at a potential 4.5% yield again.

Data by YCharts

In this case, we're looking at a significant upswing in shipments, which is allowing the company to grow its business again. On a 4-week average basis, we are looking at roughly 20% growth in shipments (including intermodal and carloads). On a full-year basis, the company is expecting to grow volumes by 6% with negative headwinds in the business mix (lower margin shipments outperform). Regardless, the company is expected to be very aggressive when it comes to buybacks, as it is targeting $6 billion in buybacks - or 4% of the company's market cap. This is yet another indication that management believes that its market cap is undervalued.

Source: Author (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

On top of that, the company is expected to grow its business without raising capital spending. Prior to 2020, capital spending was close to $3.2 billion. In 2020, this dropped to $2.8 billion due to a steep decline in volumes, which warranted lower investments. In 2021, the company is expected to deal with raising volumes without increasing capital spending above $2.9 billion. That's one of the reasons why investors are looking at strong (future) growth in free cash flow. This year, Union Pacific is looking to generate an operating ratio between 56.5% and 57.0%. Next year, that could be lowered to 55.0%.

Between 2022 and 2024, UNP aims to grow total volumes by roughly 3% per year, which should exceed industrial production. During this period, the cash conversion rate should be close to 100% (of net income), which not only indicates high-quality earnings but also provides room to buy back shares worth $18 to $19 billion. If my math is correct, that should mean consistent buybacks close to $6 billion per year until 2024.

In order to grow its volumes, the company is (consistently) expanding its business. For example, in Hutchins, TX (12 miles south of Dallas), the company has a 3,000-acre site for premier rail service, which can be increased significantly as explained in its most recent presentation. Further south, the company aims to benefit from higher investment in petrochemical exports including plastics. Being leading in plastics transportation, the company expects to increase traffic between Dallas and Gulf Coast export terminals.

I am not making the case that UNP will turn into a growth stock, but I have little doubt that the company will stay a major part of the North American cross-border/export trade growth.

Valuation

This is my least favorite part of this article as UNP isn't cheap. As I already mentioned, we're in a situation where investors are looking for quality yield, which means none of these stocks are cheap. Using a $148 billion market cap, $29.1 billion in expected 2022 net debt (that's up from $24.9 billion in 2020 as buybacks and dividends will exceed free cash flow for the time being), and $12.4 billion in expected 2022 EBITDA. That gives us an expected enterprise value of $173 billion and, therefore, a 13.9x EBITDA multiple. That is well below its valuation based on LTM EBITDA but still elevated. The same goes for the dividend yield, it's close to multi-year lows as investors keep buying.

Data by YCharts

With that said, here's what I would do.

Takeaway

My advice remains unchanged. Union Pacific is a must-own dividend growth stock. Its yield is close to 2% and we could be looking at an extended period of very high buybacks and outperforming transportation volumes. Yes, the valuation isn't great, but given the macro-economic situation, that makes sense. While everyone's strategy is different, I will keep adding to my position on every 10% decline. Last week, I bought Canadian Pacific (CP), which I had on my list, but next time UNP drops 10%, I will expand that position again.

Needless to say, I do not worry about corrections. These are opportunities for investors looking to invest in long-term dividend growth and companies that are critical to the American, and even global infrastructure and various supply chains.

With all of this said, I believe the stock could break out on a long-term basis and move gradually to $240.

(Dis)agree?