Thesis: Too Late For This Inflation-Hedged REIT ETF — This Time

It is often said that real estate is a good hedge against inflation. And that statement is true in a broad sense.

More specifically, though, it should be noted that certain sectors of real estate are excellent hedges against inflation, while others are decent and some are actually somewhat poor. Real estate property types that tend to come with long lease terms and fixed rental revenue streams, including only 1-2% annual rent escalations, do not act as good inflation hedges.

On the other hand, property types that come with shorter lease terms around a year or less are excellent inflation hedges, because landlords have the flexibility to adjust rent prices more frequently in response to changing demand and inflation dynamics.

That's where the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) comes in. It is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to own only those REITs that typically have short-term leases and would thus be able to quickly respond to inflationary trends with rent increases.

NURE concentrates all of its holdings in four sectors of commercial real estate:

Multifamily / Apartments Hotels Self-Storage Manufactured Homes

Since the depths of the COVID-19 selloff in markets, NURE has outperformed two of its most popular REIT ETF peers by a significant margin. Of course, the outperformance began in full force in November, when multiple effective COVID-19 vaccines were announced.

Let's dive in to NURE, explore the portfolio, and discuss whether it's still a good way to play real estate in the stock market. In the process, we'll compare NURE to two broad-based real estate ETFs: the Vanguard US Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). I'll also explain why I believe it's too late for investors to buy NURE if they haven't already — but maybe you'll disagree with me.

Characteristics And Portfolio

When it comes to NURE's stock-picking methodology, it's important to note that this is a US fund. Only companies domiciled in the United States are considered. So, the index takes all US REITs and filters it down to only those specializing in the four sectors named above: apartments, hotels, self-storage, and manufactured housing.

As long as each REIT in these sectors meets the minimum market capitalization of $417 million, it is included in the index. Holdings are also capped to ensure that no single position takes up more than 5% of the index. Of course, the fund is only rebalanced quarterly, so some holdings may grow to a larger percentage of the portfolio than 5% between each rebalancing. That is, in fact, the case, as we'll see below.

How about the expense ratio? This is basically the fee paid to the fund manager for packaging this bundle of public REITs into a single investment vehicle that you and I can buy through an exchange. Here's how NURE's expense ratio compares to its REIT ETF peers:

NURE 0.35% VNQ 0.12% IYR 0.42%

When it comes to the total number of holdings, NURE is by far the smallest, most concentrated and specialized ETF of the three:

NURE 35 VNQ 178 IYR 83

To be fair, an expense ratio of 0.35% is actually low for a specialized ETF.

How about valuation? Well, because of extensive amortization and depreciation skewing GAAP earnings, price-to-earnings ratios are practically useless for REITs. Funds from operations ("FFO") are the industry standard earnings proxy in the REIT sector, but none of the three ETFs in question report average or weighted average price-to-FFO ratios.

In lieu of an earnings metric, let's look at a ratio reported by all three ETFs — price to book value:

NURE 2.8x VNQ 3.1x IYR 3.2x

Interestingly, despite outperforming its REIT ETF peers since April 2020 (and especially since November 2020), NURE's average price to book value is lower than its peers. This is almost certainly because of the hotel REITs in NURE's portfolio. These REITs were pummeled into the dirt last year during the pandemic, and their price to book ratios have not yet recovered. Hotel REITs tend to trade at lower valuations than other REITs anyway, even in normal times.

Let's also compare dividend yields based on trailing twelve month dividends:

NURE 2.43% VNQ 3.12% IYR 1.99%

Hotel REITs are the second largest sector allocation in the fund, but the top spot goes to apartment REITs at almost 50% of the total:

NURE Sector Allocation As Of March 31, 2020:

Here is a more recent look at the portfolio with the top ten holdings as of June 23rd:

As of 06/23/21 REIT % of Portfolio 1. Extra Space Storage 5.18% 2. Public Storage REIT 5.15% 3. Camden Property Trust 5.07% 4. American Homes 4 Rent 5.04% 5. AvalonBay Communities 5.03% 6. Mid-America Apartment Communities 5.00% 7. Invitation Homes 5.00% 8. UDR Inc. 4.97% 9. Equity Residential 4.96% 10. Equity Lifestyle Properties 4.96%

You may notice the lack of hotel REITs in the top ten. The largest hotel position in the portfolio is Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), the 13th largest holding at 4.93% of the total.

The Verdict

NURE is a very interesting, specialized ETF that looks perfectly positioned to outperform not only publicly traded REITs more broadly...

...but also stocks more broadly...

...during periods of elevated inflation.

But will elevated inflation in the form of 4-5% CPI rates continue for the foreseeable future? Or will consumer inflation peter out in the second half of the year or beyond?

I've discussed my personal view on this recently in "The Fertility Drought And Its Economic Consequences," "Inflation: The Demise of Offshoring Has Been Greatly Exaggerated," and "Why Fears of Inflation Are Overblown."

In short, I believe we are somewhere in the vicinity of peak cyclical CPI rates. The near-term peak may have been hit with May's 5% print, or it may go a little higher in June. The few items in the CPI with year-over-year inflation over 3% are all suffering from temporary supply shortages combined with surging demand. And a literal traffic jam of container ships full of cheap goods from Asia is loitering off the West Coast, waiting to dump its merchandise into US markets. Car manufacturers and other goods producers have lots of items waiting in storage that are 99% complete but missing a few microchips.

Once these temporary bottlenecks are alleviated, pricing pressures should likewise dissipate.

And, in any case, the secular case for disinflation remains strong and gets stronger over time. An aging population, with fewer and fewer babies being born to eventually replace workers, pay into social insurance systems, and spend money in their prime consumption years bodes poorly for consumer price growth. Moreover, massive debt loads weigh on productivity and money velocity, dampening the inflationary effect of an expanding money supply.

I discussed these secular themes in "A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming."

It is my view that housing REITs and self-storage REITs are too richly valued, and that much of the growth that is priced into their stock prices will not come to fruition because consumer inflation will not be sustained as long as the market thinks. As such, I think investors who haven't already bought shares of NURE are too late — at least for now. A meaningful pullback could change that.

But maybe you don't agree with me. Maybe you believe that elevated rates of inflation will not be temporary (ahem, transitory) but will continue on for years, at least. If so, then NURE is a fantastic way to tap into and hedge against rising consumer prices.