It seems like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is once again surrounded by bearish narratives. While some bears believe the company’s growth momentum is likely to slow down in the next few quarters and that it’s a downward re-rating candidate, others feel the stock is overvalued at current levels and could significantly correct in the coming weeks. These concerns might seem compelling at the first glance, but scratch the surface a little, and a bullish picture emerges. In this article, I’ll attempt to address the aforementioned bearish concerns and explain why Microsoft’s shares could rally further. Let's take a closer look.

The Miscalculation

Bears argue that fast-growing companies eventually slow down at some point in their life cycle, and Microsoft will too. This coupled with the fact that Microsoft’s shares have rallied by 25% since their January lows, leads the bears to conclude that the stock is bound to correct over the coming months. I’ll admit, the logic does make sense, but only at the first glance. The problem with this line of thought is that it’s too generic in nature and it doesn’t factor in the impact of ongoing business transformations, like the one that Microsoft is undergoing right now.

See, till about a decade ago, Microsoft used to be a traditional software company. It used to sell software licenses, and that’d be the end of that revenue stream. The company would then have to win back the business of its already-existing users by releasing software updates. If the upgrade wasn’t compelling enough, its customers would defer or forgo their purchases which resulted in a financial hit for Microsoft in that particular year. So, this non-recurring revenue stream was unpredictable, uneven and cyclical in nature.

What many don’t realize is that over the past several years, Microsoft’s top-brass has strived to fix this very issue. They’ve been restructuring their products, from being point-in-time purchases, to being subscription offerings that would bring in recurring revenue. In 2015, Satya Nadella had remarked:

There’s a secular movement that’s happening...more to an annuity relationship as well as a subscription relationship. These are the long-term relationships we want to have with all customers

This transition to a recurring revenue model, across Microsoft's vast portfolio of products, has lifted its revenue in cyclically weak quarters, stabilized cash flows and also boosted the company's overall revenue. Notice how Microsoft’s sequential revenue decline in Q3s is less pronounced from FY16 onwards.

I've isolated the quarter on quarter (QoQ) revenue growth rates for Microsoft's Q3s, in the following chart, to better highlight the ongoing trend.

The interesting part here is that Microsoft's largely recurring revenue-businesses grew at a relatively faster pace in Q3 FY21 once again, than products with a largely non-recurring revenue model. This shows that Microsoft continues to make progress towards reducing the cyclicality and unpredictability in its revenue streams. For the record, the software giant doesn’t disclose the actual financial contribution for several of its products, but it does report the revenue growth rates for many of its offerings, as I’ve classified and illustrated in the table below.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

This leads us to two takeaways. Given the sticky nature and low initial costs associated with subscription-based services in general, it’s difficult to reliably predict as to when Microsoft’s recurring revenue businesses will start slowing down in terms of sales growth. Sure, Microsoft’s overall growth momentum will eventually slow down at some point in its future, like all businesses do, but there’s no telling as to when exactly this might happen.

Secondly, there’s the distinct possibility that Microsoft would restructure its remaining non-recurring revenue businesses going forward. Its management has already tasted success with the subscription model, so they would look to recreate the success with other products that still have largely non-recurring revenue streams. This move might just be Microsoft’s next growth catalyst, ensure that the company retains its growth momentum over the coming years and negate the slowdown-related bear thesis along the way. So, overall, I believe Microsoft has ample room for growth before it slows down.

Paying for Quality

Let’s now shift focus to Microsoft’s valuation.

The company is trading at 12.7-times its sales at the time of this writing and this figure is actually hovering very close to its 10-year highs. There’s no denying that the stock is trading at a steep premium compared to its historical levels and it’s understandable why many might think the stock is overvalued. In fact, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Thomas Richmond, recently penned an article where he explained why Microsoft may be overvalued by about 40%. While I appreciate his work, I beg to differ with the conclusion.

Data by YCharts

There are a few inherent problems with solely relying on Microsoft’s trading multiples, before declaring it overvalued or undervalued.

First, we’re not factoring in industry valuations. Is Microsoft overvalued when compared to its peers as well?

Secondly, we’re not factoring in Microsoft’s growth rate. Is Microsoft overvalued compared to other software companies with a similar pace of growth?

To put things in perspective, I compiled the data for over 330 software application and infrastructure stocks listed on US exchanges. Next, instead of just dumping a long vertical data table and leaving readers to somehow understand it, I went a step further and benchmarked the industry data based on Microsoft’s 1-year revenue growth rate and its current P/S multiple. As it turns out, about 84% of the stocks in our study group were growing slower than Microsoft and/or were trading at higher P/S multiples. This suggests that Microsoft is actually undervalued within its industry group.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Microsoft’s shares may seem overvalued when we only look at its P/S multiples in isolation, but it seems attractively-priced by industry standards, especially when we factor in its 1-year revenue growth. So, I contend that Microsoft justifies its valuation multiples and that its shares still have room to rally further. This negates the bearish narratives which state that Microsoft’s shares have rallied too far, too fast, and are poised for a sharp price correction.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft continues to transition its products to a recurring revenue model, there’s no telling when its growth momentum would slow down and to top it all, its shares are trading at attractive multiples compared to industry peers. These factors, altogether, lead me to reiterate that Microsoft is a good investment opportunity at current levels and that its shares have ample room to rally further in the near future. Good Luck!