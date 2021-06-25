SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is undervalued compared to its closest competitors and the industry as a whole. The company's shares have a unique opportunity to reach $30 soon due to the stabilization of profitability at a fundamentally new level due to cost optimization, further reduction of backlog on principal multipliers, and further expansion of dividends.

Better financial position

The company's revenue increased 25.3% compared to Q1 2020 and amounted to $272.8 million. Big 5 exceeded analysts' expectations by $12.6 million. Moreover, the EPS of $0.9 beat analysts' expectations by $0.4. It is worth noting that the company exceeded analysts' forecasts for EPS for the last five consecutive quarters.

The company showed a record net profit for 1Q 2021, which amounted to $21.5 million. It is worth noting that BGFV suffered losses of $4.6 million a year ago. If we look at the net income chart, we can see the substantial growth of one of the key indicators by more than $70 million since the beginning of 2020. It has become possible due to several key factors.

Firstly, the company managed to increase its revenue amid the growing popularity of sporting goods during the pandemic. Secondly, it has seriously optimized SG&A costs during last year. For example, SG&A costs decreased by almost $20 million from $297 million at the end of 2019 to $276 million in the 1Q 2021.

Gross profit margin increased 670 bps compared to Q1 2020 and amounted to 35.9%. In addition, the company has $100 million in cash and cash equivalents with no borrowings. We expect further growth in revenue and profitability will have a positive impact on FCF in the short term and allow the company to pay higher dividends.

We expect a further increase in dividends, as the company has no active plans for further expansion in the market. According to the Q1 2021 earnings call, the company anticipates opening five new stores and closing two old ones. Net growth of three new stores for a chain with 430 stores will put no pressure on the FCF.

The lack of plans for further expansion opens up the possibility for a further increase in regular and special dividends. For example, the company increased its regular dividend by 20% in the last quarter. Moreover, it has paid a special dividend of $1 per share to shareholders, which caused a rapid growth of shares. We expect that this situation may repeat during 2021 and will trigger a 10-15% growth in the stock in the short term.

Valuation

We conduct a comparative analysis of the company with its closest competitor to validate the undervaluation of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

The Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has the lowest P/E ratios among its peers in the specialty store industry. We believe that the company is still undervalued, although it has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. We believe that a further increase in dividends and a stabilization of profitability at a high level can become a solid trigger for the growth of the company's shares to the level of 30 and above. If we analyze the table above, we will see that the company is undervalued compared to the market by more than 50% for all multipliers. In my opinion, the level of 30 is the nearest benchmark that can be achieved already in 2021 by reducing this gap in valuation.

Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, BGFV is "Very Bullish" with an average rate of 4.98. It is the second ranked result among all companies in the specialty stores industry. We consider this an additional argument for choosing the company's shares for growth in the short term against the background of economic recovery and increased demand.

Risks

Supply issue

One of the essential risks for the company is the restriction of the supply of products from leading manufacturers of sporting goods. The company purchases merchandise from over 650 vendors, but the 20 largest ones occupy about 36% of the company's purchases. In the first quarter of this year, the company received a notification from one of the largest suppliers (Nike (NKE)) about the end of deliveries. The main reason is the development of Nike's direct-to-consumer strategy, which the largest manufacturer has been implementing the last few years.

According to the company, Nike's share in total sales in 2020 was 7.2%. In our opinion, there is no need to completely forget about Nike products in the company's stores since Big 5 will purchase certain Nike branded products from authorized licensees. However, this may lead to an increase in logistics costs and a reduction in profitability since the company will purchase goods through intermediaries. The successful implementation of Nike's strategy may stimulate other major brands to switch to a similar business model. In that case, it will be a negative signal for the company's shares.

In my opinion, the risk of leaving several manufacturers of sportswear and equipment can have a significant impact on the revenue and profitability of multi-branded retailers like Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. However, we estimate the probability of these events as low, taking into account the company's ability to switch to other suppliers.

No plans to expand the network

One of the fundamental risks for the company in the long term is the lack of a strategy for further expansion in the market. As noted earlier, the pace of opening new stores is not impressive: opening 5 new and closing two old ones. On the one hand, this will allow the company to focus on existing stores and increase dividend payments due to FCF expansion. On the other hand, the company misses the opportunity to reach a new level of financial stability, which is a negative signal for long-term investors. If you are looking for a growth story, then Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is not suitable for you.

In my opinion, the company stubbornly ignores at least two modern trends in retail. Firstly, it does not pay enough attention to the e-commerce channel. It is growing all over the world and poses a real threat to the company's financial performance. Secondly, in my opinion, the company underestimates the role of modern sports brands and how the assortment in the store affects its performance.

For example, commenting on the situation with the cancellation of Nike deliveries, the CFO of Big 5 Sporting Goods, Barry Emerson, said:

"We believe that many customers enter our stores relatively brand agnostic and shop us for our value and convenience".

This approach does not add optimism about the long-term financial success of the company.

Conclusion

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares have a unique opportunity to reach $30 soon due to the stabilization of profitability at a fundamentally new level due to the previously carried out optimization, further reduction of the backlog in key multipliers, and expansion of dividend payments. The company has the lowest multipliers of P/E among peers in the industry of Specialty Stores. We think BGFV is still undervalued even though it has increased 2x since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the company has several risks that can affect the long-term prospects. Firstly, one of the main risks for the company in the long term is the lack of a strategy for further expansion in the market, which may affect the dynamics of the company's revenue. Secondly, the company faced the problem of limiting the supply of products from leading manufacturers of sports, which can lower profitability.