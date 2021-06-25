With Neste, Biofuels Do Have A Place In The Green Economy

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

‘Change runs on renewables’ reads Neste’s (OTCPK:NTOIF) (OTCPK:NTOIY) new slogan. Brand Finance dubbed Neste “the first challenger to the oil & gas” and estimated its brand value to be worth $2.2b. It is not an exaggeration. The company’s decade-long transformation has come along nicely, with renewables now generating more than 90% of operating profits. Its flagship solutions are renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and recycled plastics.

The next stage of transformation for Neste hinges on delivering scale for its renewable products. In March, after a year of deliberations, the company confirmed the location for its next world-class refinery: for both cost and strategic reasons, it was decided to build around the existing site in Rotterdam in the Netherlands (instead of Porvoo in Finland). The exact investment sum will be finalized by the end of this year or early 2022.

The investment thesis for Neste is built around its long-term prospects in renewables — primarily in Europe which has set the most ambitious climate targets (as a bloc and on a national level too) and potentially in Asia/Pacific (once the expansion project in Singapore is completed). As it switches fully to waste and residues as renewable raw material inputs, Neste will benefit from emissions reduction mandates for the transportation sector.

Nonetheless, I maintain my Neutral rating for the stock in view of the significant price run-up over the past year.

Financial update

Q1 results were broadly similar to those of the previous reporting period, with minor differences. The positives were driven by Renewable Products where a greater sales volume (743,000 tons), a new quarterly production record (829,000 tons at 104% utilization rate) and a higher margin ($699/ton) were realized. Oil Products, on the other hand, slid to operating loss (-€8m) and remained a drag on the performance. Marketing & Services managed to double their adjusted operating profit from €8m to €16m.

The overall adjusted operating profit was 26% lower year-on-year, €302m versus €408m. That of Renewable Products on its own was 11% lower, €294m against €329m, as feedstock prices escalated. Low numbers from Oil Products are partly explained by the ongoing operational restructuring: the cessation of refining in Naantali in March (and its reorientation to terminal and harbor operations) as well as preparatory works for upcoming changes in Porvoo (to enable it to start co-processing renewable raw materials).

Cash flow ran deeper into negative territory during the quarter (-€645m, before financing) because of inventory build-up before the 12-week turnaround at the Porvoo refinery which was completed on 24 June. The acquisition of a pretreatment plant from Bunge Loders Croklaan in Rotterdam for €255m was the second major cash outlay. Leverage increased marginally, to 7.8% from -4.7% at end-2020: in March, Neste issued its first green bond under the Green Finance Framework. Liquid funds and unutilized credit facilities amounted to €2.7b.

The management’s outlook for the rest of the year is distinctly subdued. Customarily, no specific guidance was provided but general directions. The pandemic is to continue affecting the market conditions to some degree, while hedging gains may be lower than in 2020. The moneymaking renewable segment will be impacted by scheduled maintenance breaks. But the long-term profitability target (return of at least 15% on capital employed) could reasonably be expected to be sustained: on 31 March, ROCE stood at 15.3%.

Extending the portfolio

While renewable diesel is still the core offering, Neste is moving fast to commercialize its newer businesses. So far in 2021, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in particular has been gaining traction. At this stage, given the unavailability of regulatory support for the use of renewable fuel in aviation, the company is marketing to corporate clients with climate impact targets.

Two months after making SAF available to Finnair to reduce emissions from its own business air travel, Neste has signed its first contract with Boston Consulting Group who will be purchasing enough SAF to cover the volume of all flights taken by its employees in the Nordics with Scandinavian Airlines and Finnair.

With the expectation of increased demand for SAF, Neste is ramping up its production capacity — from 100,000 tons a year at present to 1.5 million tons by end-2023. This will be made possible through the expansion of the Singapore refinery and the recently announced investment into Rotterdam to add another 500,000 tons to the existing capacity.

Innovation powerhouse

For Neste, another draw to renewables is the substantial potential for broadening their range of applications through innovation. Transportation, of course, is the main theme. For one, the company has been able to apply its expertise in renewable diesel to create a low-emission fuel alternative for the marine industry that also promises cost savings.

Admittedly, most of such new offerings are still in the proof of concept stage. That, however, does not detract from their value or future commercial potential. A drop-in solution derived from renewable raw materials for gasoline cars was introduced just last month. Currently in the final phase of testing, it is already capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 65%.

Formally, since March 2020, Neste’s innovation unit has been working in three areas, with the central goal of expanding the sourcing base for renewable carbon: 1) lignocellulosics to advanced biofuels; 2) scalable sustainable feedstocks for aviation fuel; and 3) renewable hydrogen and Power-to-X. Early projects have commenced at the Porvoo refinery.

Valuation

Although NESTE traded on NASDAQ Helsinki lost 11.6% year-to-date (and 5.6% since I first wrote about the company in late February), the stock still looks overheated having gained 152% between 18 March 2020 (€20.76) and 23 June (€52.32). Valuation multiples are as high as ever: trailing P/E at 45.10 (compared to 5-year 20.02) and P/B at 7.16 (4.22). Neste is a stable dividend payer but the current yield (€0.80/share for 2020) is smallish at just 1.53%.

Risks

The immediate risks to Neste’s business are COVID-19 related as the global differences in the pace of economic reopening will affect the demand for both renewable and oil products. On the sourcing side, feedstock markets will remain tight in the near future due to supply chain bottlenecks and undying speculative interest in agricultural commodities.

Conclusion

Neste's short-term prospects are constricted due to the continuing volatility in underlying markets. However, I am a believer in its long-term prospects as the business pushes forward with renewables. At the current price level, the stock is close to the consensus target of €55.47/share.