anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Growth stocks had an amazing run in 2020, and indeed into the early part of this year. But surging interest rates were as good of an excuse as any for some selling, and selling is exactly what we got. One such name was digital real estate legend Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z), a name I’ve liked for some time, but never covered formally. I’d like to put that to rest, so permit me to explain why I think Zillow is at a bullish inflection point, and why it is a buy.

Source: StockCharts

Zillow has been in a horrendous downtrend since February, and it lost half of its value in the span of a few months. The stock had run from $50 in basically a straight line, so some digestion was undoubtedly warranted. However, the loss of half its value, in my view, was too much. I also see signs that the stock has bottomed, and that means it is time to buy.

I’ll point out first that Zillow looks like it has made a double bottom in the area of $107. The spike low in early May was $103, but if we look at the candle bodies, $107 looks like support, give or take. That’s the line in the sand for the bulls, and if we get a move below that, all bets are off. However, I don’t think we’re going to see $107 again, even if we do get another bit of pulling back before moving higher.

I’ve annotated a few points where the 50-day moving average has been a brick wall the stock has run into, and right now, Zillow is butting up against it again. How it behaves here will determine near-term direction. But I want to reiterate that whether Zillow breaks out above the 50-DMA right now or not, it is going to in the relatively near future, in my view. Honestly it would be better if we did see another rejection, slight pullback, and a renewed push higher, but either way, the rest of the chart looks like it wants to break out, whether it is now or a week or two from now.

The accumulation/distribution line isn’t showing the bullish slope I’d hope for, but it is flat, so that’s decent. It means bulls and bears are roughly aligned, so it isn’t bearish, but it isn’t bullish, either.

The momentum indicators, however, do look bullish to me as they’ve both made double bottoms and have turned significantly higher. While we’re not out of the woods, these are the early signs of a major bottom having been formed, which is exactly how I view Zillow right now.

To sum it up, the technical picture isn’t perfect, but keep in mind this stock literally lost half its value in the span of a few months. What I do see is what is likely a major bottom formed at ~$107, and that means Zillow can be bought.

Fundamentals support more growth

Zillow has only been around for 15 years, and until fairly recently, it was a no-name, very small real estate website with a miniscule amount of revenue. Indeed, it didn’t crest $100 million in revenue until 2012, but this year, it is expected to produce $5.5 billion. The growth it has seen is extraordinary, and I don’t think it is done. For reference, the figure of $5.5 billion would represent two-thirds growth from last year, which itself was a record by some margin. Zillow is firing on all cylinders, and it has plenty of runway to go.

Source: Company website

Most people think of Zillow as a place to check their home’s value, but it has much more thanks to organic growth and investment, but also acquisitions. Zillow’s services include what is essentially an end-to-end home buying (or renting) experience. It offers agent services, getting a mortgage, and help with closing. Zillow even offers homes for sale through its Offers business. Zillow continues to invest in these services to become the premier destination for home buyers, which I’d argue its $5.5 billion in annual revenue would suggest it is well on its way to achieving.

In addition to that, it has made transformative acquisitions, including Trulia, StreetEasy, and hotpads, in addition to others. The point is that Zillow is willing and able to spend to buy competitors rather than trying to build and scale on their own. Great companies tend to do this because they recognize that while expensive, acquisitions can often be the best way to enter a market, or expand. Zillow should be expected to continue to acquire in the years to come because that’s the strategy that has worked in the past.

Source: Company website

Zillow’s success can be measured in a handful of ways, with revenue certainly being one of them. The annual run rate of revenue was ~$4.9 billion in Q1, and subsequent quarters are expected to represent an acceleration from that figure. Average monthly unique users are now up to 221 million, and its sites saw 2.5 billion visits during the quarter, so Zillow has enormous scale. That means it is somewhat insulated from competition because it is already the leader in its space. And as it adds services, this lead should only increase.

All of this has added up to growth that is truly extraordinary, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Zillow had very little revenue a decade ago, but has seen years of massive growth, some of which was due to acquisitions, and in particular, Trulia. But the growth we’ve seen of late has been due to expansion of services, and people liking the service, and using it. Zillow looks very well positioned for the years to come, and I’d argue it doesn’t necessarily matter how housing prices behave, because people have to live somewhere regardless. Thus, if Zillow sold off on sky-high housing price concerns, that’s a buying chance, if anything. In other words, Zillow’s bull case doesn’t depend upon a hot housing market, and that’s a good thing, because housing markets don't soar forever.

In short, from a growth perspective, Zillow continues to look quite bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth is slated to decelerate, but even five years from now, we’re looking at 22% growth, at ~$25 billion in annual revenue. If you’re looking for growth, look no further.

Other considerations

Now, just because I love Zillow’s growth outlook doesn’t mean I think the company is perfect, because it isn’t. The primary example of this is dilution, which Zillow has done a lot of in its history.

Source: TIKR.com

Total shares outstanding have ~3X’d in the past decade, which is ugly. That means that if you bought 100 shares in 2011, your relative stake has diminished to the equivalent of ~33 shares today. Of course, you’d still have your 100 shares, but your stake in the company would have been cut by two-thirds on a percentage basis.

This means that there is more supply on the market for buyers to soak up, which hurts bullish momentum. It also means that when Zillow does begin producing meaningful profit (which is a while away still), it will be spread over more and more shares.

Zillow has issued a lot of shares for acquisitions, such as the big jump for the Trulia acquisition, but Zillow also dilutes heavily for employee compensation. Zillow’s not the only tech company to do this by any means, but dilution at the levels Zillow is doing it are highly unfavorable. This isn’t a reason not to buy Zillow, but it is unequivocally a mark against it.

On the plus side, Zillow’s balance sheet is in tremendous shape because it hasn’t taken massive debt on to make acquisitions.

Source: TIKR.com

Net cash is now in excess of $2 billion, so Zillow has more than enough financial firepower to invest organically, or buy its next acquisition. Both of those things support future growth.

Let’s value this thing

Zillow, as you’d expect given it fell by half, is much cheaper than it was at the peak. The stock hit a high of 9.4X forward revenue, but today, is at half that level.

Source: TIKR.com

What’s interesting is that Zillow’s average for the past six years is in excess of 5X forward revenue, so relative to its recent valuation, as well as its long-term historical valuation, Zillow looks fairly cheap to me.

Now, is Zillow going to show up on your next value stock screen? Absolutely not. This is a company with a sliver of profit, lots of investment needs, but also lots of growth ahead. Valuing based upon traditional P/E ratios or the like is pointless, but what the P/S ratio discussion shows us is that the valuation is supportive of Zillow moving higher, as I believe the fundamental and technical pictures do as well.

Zillow, I believe, has made a major bottom and is now poised to go higher. Whether it breaks out today, next week, or the week after, I’m not sure. But what I believe is happening is that the stock is on the cusp of a new bull phase, and those that buy today will do quite well in the coming months.