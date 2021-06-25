DieterMeyrl/E+ via Getty Images

Source: British Land IR

Investment thesis

British Land Plc. (OTCPK:BTLCY) entered my portfolio last year as I considered it to be an opportune time to add shares in this British REIT company. It has a great portfolio of properties, a solid balance sheet, and prudent management.

Their portfolio consists of 66% offices, 28% in retail space, only 1.35% in residential, and the balance being 3.3% of land for development. As much as 77% of it is located in London. Their built-up space totals 12.2 million square feet and has a market value of GBP 9.1 billion including GBP 1.2 billion in properties under development.

1 Broadgate. Source: British Land Result Presentation - Year ended 31 March 2021

The share has gained 44% in value since I bought it, based on my average price, so it is a good time to assess how the company is doing, and what the prospects are going forward.

Latest Financial Results

British Land's accounting year ends 31st March of each year. On the 26th of May 2021, we got the latest results.

With the UK still fighting COVID-19 and with the resurgence in infections that we saw in early June, my expectations were not high that we would see much improvement in the results. The government seems to have done a good job in handling the pandemic. As many as half of all adults in the UK are fully vaccinated and three-quarters have received their first jab and this is rising all the time. This is better than most of the countries in Europe, so we might deduce from this that the UK should be able to return to some form of normalcy during the second half of this year.

This obviously has an impact on real estate companies as well.

The underlying profit was down 34.3% from GBP 306 million to GBP 201 million. On a per-share basis, this equates to a drop from 32.7 pence to only 18.8 pence.

The main reason for this large drop was a result of further provisions totaling GBP 59 million against outstanding rents and service charges. With regards to these provisions for rent receivable, they reported that 83% of the rent has been collected, with the retail segment bearing the brunt at 71% and the offices at a much higher collection of 99%. Outstanding trade debt, like uncollected rent, stands at GBP 119 million in total. Of this, they have made provisions of GBP 78 million in their accounts.

Total occupancy has reduced from 95.7% a year ago to 94.1%.

As earlier stated, British Land does have a strong balance sheet. The Loan to Tangible Value of their portfolio is 32%, which is a comfortable gearing. Net debt stands at GBP 2.9 billion, against a property portfolio valuation of GBP 9.1 billion.

They have no debt repayments until 2025. The weighted average interest rate is 2.9% which is 0.4% higher than the previous year. Their credit rating from Fitch, of their senior unsecured debt, is A-rated. Their liquidity is more than adequate with GBP 1.8 billion in cash and undrawn facilities.

Share valuation

The portfolio valuation was down by 10.8% in the second half of the year. That brought the EPRA NTA down 16.3% to GBP 6.48 per share.

Based on the latest price of GBP 5.20 per share, that gives us a Price/Net Tangible Book Value of 0.80 which is still low, in my opinion.

In view of the lower earnings, we saw that the dividend was slightly reduced from 15.97 pence to 15.04 pence. Management has communicated that going forward their dividend policy will be to distribute 80% of their underlying EPS. Earnings are a poor measurement in terms of how much a company safely should distribute. I would prefer if they based dividend payout on the free cash from the operation.

It should be noted that if you are a foreign investor, like myself, you might have to pay a 20% withholding tax on the distribution. This reduces the dividend to just 12 pence which gives a net yield of only 2.64%. That is roughly half of what my Singapore REITs yields, so it is not fantastic.

You need to do your own due diligence and check what your tax situation is. I am unable to offer any advice on that topic.

I always like to combine technical analysis with my fundamental analysis.

It is useful to look at a graph showing the share performance over the last 5 or possibly longer as it may give me an idea of the range the share has been trading in. Although, having said that, past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. But it is nice to know where it traded.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What is in the pipeline?

What we have looked at is all in the "rearview mirror". As investors, we want to try to see what is happening when we look out of the windshield. Here is what I see.

Campuses

British Land is excited about the future prospects for the segment which they call campuses.

They are mixed-use developments that offer space that, as they say, supports the recruitment, training, collaboration, culture, and wellbeing of people.

The largest of these development projects is the 53-acre campus at Canada Water. This is a 10 to 12-year development program. Their targeted annual development returns are in the low 10%.

When completed it will deliver five million square feet of mixed-use properties, including about 3,000 new homes alongside a mix of commercial and retail properties with community space. The site is well located on the Jubilee Line and the London Overground, making it easily accessible from London Bridge, the West End, Canary Wharf, Shoreditch, and South West London.

Source: British Land Full Year Result Presentation - Year ended 31 March 2021

It will be a net-zero carbon development. There is a premium for such space as more and more clients look at how the buildings they occupy can help them reduce their own carbon footprint. In a recent study by real estate management company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), as many as 70% of 550 corporations said they were willing to pay a premium to lease sustainability-certified buildings in the future. I believe this study was conducted in the Asia Pacific region, but should still be similar for the UK.

Retail & Fulfilment

A changing retail landscape is forcing many of the players in that field to either rethink how space is used, or sell off some properties, or as is the case with British Land, they are doing both.

Retail properties, as a percentage of their portfolio, will reduce going forward.

It is also important to note that British Land's retail portfolio consists of 53% in retail parks. They have fared better during the pandemic as shopping in open spaces was easier than in the usually closed areas found in shopping malls and centers.

One interesting aspect of their retail portfolio is that the tenants in many of their shops also use to space as fulfillment centers. Such space is increasingly preferred by retailers because they are affordable and support an online offer by facilitating click & collect and return of goods, and ship from their store.

It is with this development in mind, that British Land last year acquired a 216,000 sq. ft. logistics warehouse in Enfield. It is on an 11-acre site near highway M25. It is expected that this property will also offer great development potential going forward.

Recycling capital

Clever real estate companies know that there is good money to be made through active capital recycling.

A strategy of purely buying and holding a real estate asset will deliver a very low return. Inflated prices, which have been fueled by ultra-low interest rates have compressed cap rates. In my recent article on Sun Hung Kai Properties in Hong Kong, I learned through my research that the average yield on commercial properties in Hong Kong is now only between 2 and 3%.

It is hard to get rich on such a low return.

I would not be surprised if London offers similar levels of return. That is why real estate companies, including REITs, are recycling capital. There is more money to be made from this.

British Land sold assets worth GBP 1.2 billion last year at a premium of 6.2% over book value. They will continue to sell off mature assets and those they believe are not part of their strategy.

Conclusion

If you go through other articles on BTLCY here on SA, you will see that since the pandemic started in March of 2020 there have been 3 bearish and 1 neutral article on this company. None were bullish.

Pre Covid-19, they were all bullish.

I believe British Land is well-positioned to grow going forward. Uncollected rents will be solved, and their space will again be filled up with tenants that will pay rent. Over time, the rent will also go up.

With their experience in developing properties and creating value, and a pipeline of new projects coming up, shareholders should see growth in earnings in coming years.

With that in mind, I want to be the first author here to reverse the trend by making a bullish call on BTLCY.

Bear in mind, I have put my money where my mouth is, but I am acutely aware that I might be slightly biased as a result of being invested with them.

My call is purely my own opinion based on my interpretation of the company's potential going forward. It is not meant to be a recommendation.