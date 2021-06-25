HRossD/iStock via Getty Images

Mr. Market has long worried that Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) will not grow in the current environment because the parent company has labeled the current year a no growth year like many in the industry. But Rattler Midstream is not present on all the company acreage of Diamondback Energy (FANG). Instead, it is far more likely that Rattler collects water and production on areas that Diamondback wants to emphasize in the future. This allows Rattler to grow revenue at a time when Diamondback Energy forecasts a period of no growth.

Source: Rattler Midstream First Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The company did cut the distribution to repurchase shares that management felt were undervalued. Management did report repurchasing more than 1 million shares in the latest quarter. When the distribution is restored, it will be restored on less shares outstanding. That makes future distribution increases far more likely.

The debt ratio is generally around 2. That debt ratio is the lowest among midstream companies that I follow by a fair amount. So, there will not be much debt issues with this company in the future.

More importantly, the chart above shows that when the rapid growth of Diamondback shut down during the second quarter of 2020, water business volumes did immediately contract. But producing wells generally have an increasing water percentage. So there is an element that would gradually counteract the decline due to a lack of activity. Other factors include any shut-in production that came back online in the second half of the year and the resumption of some drilling activity as prices gradually improved after the second quarter.

Source: Rattler Midstream First Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

A primary overlooked source of growth is all the recently (relatively at least) completed joint venture pipelines shown above. Not much capital is required compared to past years, but the capacity now needs to fill up. Therefore the contributions from these projects will increase in future years while the capital requirements will remain low.

The Diamondback organization now has an ownership interest in the pipelines that will be getting the products to market. That provides a sure transportation route while avoiding some of the discounting that went on at the peak of the last cycle.

Source: Rattler Midstream First Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The water handling business is relatively new to the industry and introduces more volatility than some of the fee based business that other major pipelines handle like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). What would help here is more natural gas plants (and similar assets in the future) to reduce the water handline volatility with some steady fee based business.

Much of the current system has a lot of unused capacity. So capital requirements are likely to remain low for a while while the upstream part of the business recovers to pre-coronavirus levels. When the time comes, capacity additions are often low capital projects (as opposed to new system additions).

There is talk of drop downs from the recent parent company acquisitions. If that happens it will likely be with a combination of common units and debt to keep the midstream debt levels low. That may mean that the recently repurchased shares will not be retired. Instead those shares will be used to help fund dropdowns.

Smart managements often do things like this. They repurchase the shares when cheap and then reissue the shares at a higher price to the benefit of shareholders. Some may remember that Antero Resources (AR) repurchased shares during 2020 at low prices and then issued convertible bonds that converted at a higher price than the purchased shares. Shareholders profited from that with a very minimal amount of dilution.

Any dropdowns are likely to be accretive on a per share basis while also providing an opportunity for future growth. Rattler will also likely continue to diversify away from Diamondback to become typical third party midstream while maintaining a heavy Diamondback presence that will grow.

Diamondback has a history of growing very quickly. That should bode very well for the future price of Rattler when that fast growth returns. This midstream offers the prospect of restored distributions combined with material future growth. The current distribution already offers a return that the average investors makes in total long term. That makes this proposed idea a lower risk (than upstream) return with very low debt levels along with appreciation potential. That kind of combination is very rare in the investment world.

Source: Rattler Midstream First Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

It is very likely that the sale of the joint venture shown above will provide the cash necessary for the first accretive dropdown from the recent Diamondback acquisitions. Diamondback has long grown by acquisition as well as organic growth. Rattler will need to keep up with that growth by selling some joint ventures and other noncore assets from time to time. As Rattler grows larger, such noncore sales will likely be less necessary.

Rattler has had a self funding model from the beginning of its existence. The whole Diamondback organization is very debt averse. So there is an emphasis on profitability seldom seen throughout the industry to make the low debt levels work.

The Future

The market is currently fixated on the distribution. There is a valuation weakness in that distribution coverage is not completely considered when valuing these income vehicles. Some of these vehicles have factored in more growth than others in addition to the safety of the distribution.

The discounted cash flow coverage as a safety factor is overrated to say the least. I have several articles out there where the cash flow from operating activities on the cash flow statement was zero or less and yet the EBITDA and cash available for distributions were robust. Here there is more than enough cash flow from operating activities as well as low debt to enable management to choose its priorities. So the risk or relying on the EBITDA and discounted cash flow calculations is minimal.

A company this financially strong can really chose how to shape its own future. Management did cut the distribution to repurchase shares at that appeared to be a better use of the cash. Readers themselves can judge if the resulting appreciation was worth it. But for income investors, the coronavirus challenges were met with a variety of solutions. That points to income investors having a cash cushion to get through severe downturns like this recent one.

In the meantime, the future appears to be a combination of appreciation of the common units along with a restored distribution when it is no longer profitable to repurchase common units on the public market. For income investors, that is quite a combination.