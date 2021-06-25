Opportunities In Non-IG: Midstream Natural Gas

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

By Rick A. Veitch

Despite secular headwinds for traditional energy issuers from the global energy transition, we see attractive investment opportunities among natural gas midstream names.

Although oil prices have recently improved, investor concerns around the global energy transition and peak oil demand continue to be headwinds for the non-investment grade energy sector. Often overlooked, however, is that natural gas issuers represent a significant portion of this universe. We have a constructive outlook on the fundamentals of natural gas issuers, particularly midstream issuers and see potential for differentiated investment outcomes over the course of the renewable energy transition relative to oil-focused peers.

As a commodity, natural gas will likely have a longer useful life than oil as it can act as a bridge fuel to renewable energy in various end markets. Relative to oil, the U.S. natural gas market is less globally integrated, and in our view domestic supply-demand fundamentals remain constructive. Excess supply growth is limited by capital-constrained non-investment grade producers, as the vast majority of natural gas producers are non-investment grade. While long-term demand headwinds remain, this is moderated by increasing natural gas export capacity and the position of U.S. natural gas on the global cost curve, as well as the rapid displacement of domestic coal power generation by natural gas.

Within the energy space, midstream issuers have favorable business characteristics that we believe best position them among traditional oil and gas issuers to manage their balance sheets through the energy transition. Midstream issuers primarily receive fixed-fee payments for transporting oil and gas, which reduces the sensitivity of their earnings to changes in commodity prices - particularly if they service low-cost assets that will be produced even in a scenario of an accelerated energy transition. Low capital intensity (relative to upstream producers) and minimal maintenance capital needs allow midstream issuers to generate significant free cash flow, which was demonstrated during the COVID pandemic when non-IG midstream issuers reduced growth spending and utilized free cash flow to reduce debt and improve their credit profiles.

As the energy transition accelerates and fossil fuel demand experiences structural declines, it is our view that natural gas midstream issuers are best positioned to maximize the useful life of their assets and adapt their credit profiles and capital structures to changes in the energy industry. With the potential for differentiated outcomes relative to other energy issuers, we see continued attractive investment opportunities in the natural gas midstream space, with broader midstream spreads for BBs and Bs trading about 50 bps and 100 bps wide of index BBs and Bs, respectively.

