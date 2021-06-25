Andrew Brookes/Cultura via Getty Images

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) didn’t start out well. Its 2016 IPO was a bust, and that was followed by the failure of its lead drug SY-1425 in a phase 2 monotherapy trial in AML. That was in 2017, and then once again in 2019, another drug candidate, SY-1625, saw another failure in a phase 1 trial in solid tumors, which was then replaced with an oral CDK7 inhibitor, SY-5609. Yet the company has trudged on with its assets, with the goal of seeking out specific genetic mutations in AML, MDS and other cancers, and trying to treat them. In 2019, a combo AML trial saw better results.

Its current pipeline looks like this:

Source

So SY-1425 is back in the game, now targeting MDS as lead indication, where it is in a pivotal trial.

SY-1425, an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist targeting the overexpression of the RARA gene, is in a Phase 3 trial in RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). The company has data from an ongoing phase 2 trial where “SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine had high response rates, rapid onset of responses, and clinically meaningful durability in RARA-positive newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy.” However, the company decided to select MDS as its lead indication.

In their March earnings call, they explained this decision thus:

We believe newly diagnosed, higher-risk MDS represents the ideal opportunity for 1425 in combination with aza. This is for three reasons. First, higher-risk MDS is closely related to AML, but two diseases exist on a continuum and are distinguished largely by the percent blasts in the bone marrow. In fact, about half of all higher-risk MDS patients eventually progressed to AML. There's significant mortality and morbidity from disease-related cytopenias, making 1425's overall tolerability profile, including its combinability with aza without increasing hematologic toxicities, particularly attracted in this more chronic disease. Second, we've seen 1425 single-agent activity in higher-risk MDS, and high rates of complete responses in combination with aza in low blast count AML, which is close to MDS on the disease continuum. Third, we have the opportunity to set a new standard of care. Hypomethylating agents are the current standard, and they offer low CR rates with a median overall survival in the range of 15 months to 25 months.

The second reason is the important one here - MDS is in most ways an earlier version of AML, along a continuous spectrum of indications characterized by increasing blast counts. SY-1425 has shown good response rates in low blast count AML, so it makes more sense to target the MDS indication first. The company says about 30% of all AML/MDS patients overexpress the RARα gene, so that’s their target market.

Syros presented two trial datasets at ASH 2020, SY-1425 plus azacitidine in r/r AML, and in newly diagnosed unfit AML. “Unfit” here means unfit for chemotherapy. The two datasets are as follows:

Phase 2 data for SY-1425 in R/R and ND unfit AML r/r AML ND unfit AML ORR 19% (4/21) 67% (12/18) CR 5% (1/21) 50% (9/18) CRi 10% (2/21) 11% (2/18) mDOR - 10.8 months mOS 5.9 months 18 months

Source - ASH abstracts, author

These figures are from RARA+ patients only; in the ND unfit trial, both RARA+ and RARA- patients were enrolled. For the second set, the data was as follows:

Of the 28 response-evaluable RARA- pts, the ORR and complete response rate were lower and time to initial response was longer relative to RARA+ pts. ORR was 39%, with complete responses in 29% (8/28; 6 CR, 2 CRi, 0 CRh). Median time to initial complete response was 2.9 months.

Clearly, then, this demonstrates that RARA selectivity works. One issue we had was that azacitidine is already known to work well in AML, and we needed a single SY-1425 cohort to understand its singular effect. However, the difference between RARA+ and RARA- cohorts indicates that SY-1425 is doing its job, and this difference should be equivalent to the difference between SY-1425 and azacitidine itself in the RARA+ cohort. That is to say, what is improving the data for the RARA+ patients is the effect of SY-1425.

The pivotal MDS trial is ongoing. Syros will also do a phase 2 AML trial in ND unfit patients with the addition of venetoclax to the combo. Data will be out in the latter half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company has acquired rights to SY-2101, a novel oral formulation of an existing drug, arsenic trioxide ("ATO"), which is already in use to treat APL, or acute promyelocytic leukaemia, another kind of AML. ATO has been widely used in APL, but as an infusion, with a very long duration of therapy. An oral formulation, if shown to have comparable exposure levels, will be a useful addition. The asset was purchased for just $12mn, and the company forecasts a market opportunity of $250mn.

Financials

SYRS has a market cap of $347mn against a cash reserve of $222mn, which gives it an enterprise value of just $191mn, which isn’t much considering its late stage assets. The company spent some $25mn in R&D and SG&A, which implies the cash will last for a couple of years. The stock is heavily institution owned, with top owners being FMR LLC, ARK Investment, Bain and BlackRock. In May, ARK divested itself of 3.6 million of SYRS shares; however, the stock went up 18% on the same day, probably unrelated to ARK’s sell-off of SYRS.

Insiders have not been buying:

Source

Bottomline

Despite some early failures, Syros has done well with its molecules, and the company should mature as an investment by the next 2-3 years. The cash position is decent, and overall the stock looks very interesting at current lows.