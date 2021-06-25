PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) recently reported its Q1 2021 results, following which shares sky-rocketed 13%. Plug beat revenue expectations, delivering a 76% YoY rise, but missed on EPS due to lower margins in some of its segments. Here are three key takeaways from Plug Power’s recent earnings call:

Normalizing a hard year, on track for revenues

The much-awaited first-quarter results for Plug finally came out yesterday, and though they could be described as a mix-bag, some investors must have been quite pleased, since we saw Plug up over 13% on the day.

These results close the door to what has been a turbulent 2020 for Plug and open a new chapter for the company. Plug was forced to restate its accounts for the last three years, and while these had no material change in the cash position, Plug had negative revenues last year on account of its Amazon.com (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) warrants.

The headline news here is that revenues from Fuel cell systems and related infrastructure were up 76% YoY. This is the most important segment for Plug since it is in fact the only profitable segment it has. Overall revenues were up to a total of $71.95 million, with Services performed on fuel cell systems the only shrinking segment out of the four.

Since we are already well into the second quarter, CEO Andy Marsh also gave some guidance on what to expect for the next report.

Investors should expect $115 million to $120 million of gross billings for the quarter. This is approximately 40% of our target revenue of $475 million for the year. Usually, at this point in the second quarter, [...] 33% of our annual revenue will have been achieved. We are at a run rate that is higher from both a revenue and growth rate level than we have experienced in the past.

Source: Earnings Call

With the revenue beat this quarter, and the positive outlook for the next one, Plug Power is slowly regaining the trust of investors. Management has delivered on its growth forecast, and although profitability has suffered some headwinds, the company is executing its business plan to perfection.

Creating a viable green hydrogen market

What investors must understand about Plug Power, is that it has to create its own clients. Hydrogen, as an energy source, has been around for years, but it has never gained much traction. This is quickly changing as countries rush to de-carbonize, with green hydrogen being the key takeaway here:

We are presently targeting to have 500 tons of green hydrogen available by 2025 and an additional 500 tons globally by 2028...What’s important about our plants is there is pent-up demand for green hydrogen solutions among our customers today.

Source: Earnings Call

Plug’s commercial strategy has actually taken a whole new, and better, direction. Whereas before the company was looking at how hydrogen technology could make their clients’ operations more efficient, now Plug is in the business of helping its customers decarbonize. Green hydrogen, which is produced from renewable sources, is a great way to do this, and it opens up the field to a wide array of new use cases, including transportation and, as notably mentioned in the earnings call, short-range air transportation.

This demand for green hydrogen is forcing Plug to go beyond the production of fuel cells, by making it create an entire network around hydrogen. While this may sound expensive, it should one day, not only bring revenues but actually help increase the adoption of Plug’s products.

The proof is in the pudding, and to verify that Plug’s strategy has been working, we need only look at how its main customers are increasing their purchases. These include Amazon, which is now buying Plug’s fuel cells and electrolyzers, Walmart, The Home Depot (HD), General Motors (GM) and an undisclosed mystery customer in the auto industry, which will reportedly generate $25 million in billings in the second half of the year.

The latest earnings report provides clear evidence that Plug is successfully creating a market for its products, which will ensure that the company meets its lofty long-term growth expectations.

What's next for Plug Power?

Moving forward, we could divide Plug's revenue into two main segments; "Products" and "Energy". For the most part, the company now makes money from selling fuel cells and electrolyzers. According to research carried out by Fortune Business Insights, this industry is set to grow at a 38% CAGR from here until 2028. This high growth rate can be attributed to the increased demand for zero-emission emitting vehicles and is something that Plug stands to benefit a lot from.

On the other hand, we have green hydrogen, which Plug is making a big bet on, as mentioned above. What can we expect in terms of growth for this industry moving forward?

One recent study by PwC suggests that demand for green hydrogen will increase steadily through 2030, and this should accelerate significantly after that point. By 2050, the study forecasts that the global demand for green hydrogen could reach up to 500 million metric tons per year. On top of that, hydrogen costs could decrease by 50% in the next 10 years, making it a much more competitive energy source.

Overall, it seems like, in the short run, Plug should grow revenues significantly thanks to the increased demand for fuel cells. From a longer-term perspective, 2030 and beyond, Plug should also be able to profit from a much larger and robust green hydrogen market. Interestingly, this corresponds quite well with analysts' expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, revenue estimates suggest that Plug will quadruple revenues in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of over 100% until 2024. Furthermore, analysts expect Plug's revenues to be around $5 billion in 2029 and $10 billion in 2030. This corresponds with the timeline PwC has for the green hydrogen market taking off. Overall, analysts are quite bullish on Plug's growth possibilities, and we feel this is supported by the current environment and the fact that Plug has plenty of cash to invest.

Plug already has very promising JVs with companies like SK Group and Acciona, S.A. (OTCPK:ACXIF) and just a few days ago, it launched yet another JV, this time with Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF). The JV aims to capture a 30% share of the fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicle market in Europe.

Ultimately, there are plenty of growth opportunities for Plug in the hydrogen industry. Profitability, on the other hand, will be a much tougher battle for the company.

Profitability? Not so fast

Profitability remains an issue for Plug Power. As of this report, we are not yet seeing signs of the degree of improvement in profitability needed to keep investors confident and maintain Plug’s valuation multiples high as revenues grow.

Gross Margin was a negative 17% of Revenues, Operating Income remained at a negative 46% of Revenues, which is an improvement on the last quarter (-42% and -110% respectively), and after restatement of the accounts also a little better than the first quarter of 2020 (-23.7% gross margin). However, if we look at the last 12 quarters, we cannot see an overall improving trend at all, as you can see in the following chart. Note that 2020 revenues have been modified for analytical purposes to exclude a negative 399.7 million resulting from Amazon and Walmart warrants.

Source: Author’s work based on company financial records.

However, we can make a better case for future profitability by looking at some details. The first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020 illustrates how revenue growth has been distributed across its products. The fastest-growing segment by far is the sale of fuel cell systems, which has grown by 229% year on year. This is also the most profitable segment, with a gross margin of 38% in Q1 2021 (improved from 32% the previous year).

Source: Shareholder Letter

What we can see in this operations statement is that gross margin has decreased despite the fact that the most profitable revenue source has more than doubled. You can see how losses from services, power purchase agreements and particularly fuel delivery have increased severely. According to the shareholder letter for Q1 2021, there are a few factors that might explain this, at least partially. These include costs of transitioning to a cheaper industrial gas supplier, a hydrogen shortage for unspecified causes and a spike in gas prices due to the Texas freeze.

If these are indeed circumstantial events that will not be the norm in the future, we could argue that they have cancelled out what would have been an improvement in profitability as a result of higher concentration of growth in the more profitable revenue sources and that the fast-growing business of selling fuel cell systems does promise a better future.

Another promising prospect for profitability is the sale of green hydrogen that we mentioned earlier. Andrew Marsh, CEO, also said in the latest Earnings Call that he believes that it will be a 30% gross margin business.

The government might also lend a hand in the profitability of green hydrogen. Just a few days ago, on June 7th, the Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Energy Earthshot Initiative, which aims to provide breakthroughs in clean energy. The first one of these Earthshots will indeed be a “Hydrogen shot”, which according to the press release will aim to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80%, close to 1$ per kilogram.

The DOE’s Hydrogen shot will establish a framework for clean hydrogen within the American Jobs Plan, which also implies funding will be directly given towards hydrogen projects. While the details of how this ambitious cost reduction will be achieved, the press release mentions increasing hydrogen production originating from renewables, nuclear and thermal conversion. This is something that Plug Power also acknowledges in its latest earnings call, stating that bills are going around congress that could create subsidies of up to $2 per kilogram of hydrogen.

A promising work in progress

Plug Power has had a rough year, and the stock has been incredibly volatile during this time. However, the latest earnings call shows some encouraging improvements and a bright future outlook. Margins and growth are materializing where it matters most, and the demand for green hydrogen will give the company a new source of revenue. There’s a lot of work left to be done, but we are encouraged by the trajectory of the business and the overall sector.