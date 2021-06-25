Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) is an equity offering from Nuveen. Nuveen offers a plethora of closed-end funds and is the largest CEF sponsor by AUM. They've been busy merging and reorganizing several of their funds over the last year. Even liquidating their energy-focused funds last year.

JTD is set to also join in this reorganizing spree. Though details are limited at this time. We know that JTD, along with; Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) and Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA), are set to become one fund. The fund will "continue employing a multi-asset strategy but would more dynamically allocate its portfolio with the objective of seeking total return through high current income and capital appreciation."

That is basically all we were given at this time. No announcement of when the meeting to approve such a transaction will take place either. I wanted to focus on JTD, as it was the strongest performing of the three funds. Therefore, I believe will be safe to presume that whatever JTD was doing - will be the focus of this new fund.

JTD has an investment objective to; "provide an attractive level of distributions and capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to reduce and defer potential federal income tax liabilities incurred by holders..."

Their investment strategy to achieve this is; "the Fund invests in dividend-paying stocks issued primarily by mid to large-cap companies, seeking attractive dividend income and the potential for future dividend growth and capital appreciation."

Along with that focus, they will also utilize an options strategy. They will, "sell call options covering up to 35% of the value of the Fund's portfolio..." The fund also isn't restricted on where it invests geographically.

JTD is also the largest of the three. They all employ leverage to potentially enhance returns as well. After this reorganization, if leverage is continued at the same level, we'd have a roughly $882 million-sized fund. Significantly larger than the $348.7 million that JTD has on its own. That could help out with daily trading volume to make it a more liquid fund.

Of course, they will also tout the benefits of a larger fund to reduce expenses as well. That being said, those benefits are likely to only be a few basis points at best. Including the leverage expense, the expense ratio came to 1.99%. Without including the leverage expense, we come to 1.48%.

Performance - Attractive Long-Term Results

JTD had underperformed most of its U.S.-based funds over the last decade. So putting the fund up to some of those peers would have it lagging. Especially when factoring in the call writing strategy that likely dampened returns even more throughout the last decade+ bull market rally. We know that U.S.-focused funds have outperformed their international counterparts. However, I believe that JTD was still able to put up relatively attractive returns.

It also put up better historical returns than JDD and JTA, which it will be combined with in the future.

At this time, JTD trades at a discount of 8.47%. This can be compared with the fund's 1-year average of 11.75%. However, a lot of this is skewed due to last year's COVID-induced market crash. Over the longer-term, the fund is still trading at a somewhat attractive discount. For the 3 and 5-year averages, we see discounts at 6.64% and 6.55%, respectively.

It gets a bit more complicated than that, however. If you look at the since inception chart. We can see that really throughout roughly 2017 to 2020, the fund's discount was the narrowest. Previous to that, the fund had flirted with double-digit discounts once again.

What is surprising, is that the fund is seemingly bucking the CEF trend of historically narrow discounts at this time. This could be either creating a value or is a show of an investor's lack of confidence in the fund. One of the reasons for this could be the quarterly distribution, or that investors are more cautious until the fund reorganizes. Then they'll know more about what they are holding.

JTD's discount is more narrow than JDD's at 9.23%. However, JTA is slightly more narrow than the others at a 7.26% discount.

Distribution - 7.42% Paid Quarterly

As mentioned, the quarterly distribution could be one area that makes the fund less appealing. Income investors really enjoy the more regular monthly payout schedules. That being said, 7.42% at this time is quite attractive. On a NAV basis, it works out to a distribution yield of 6.79%. So due to the discount, the fund has to earn materially less to actually sustain the distribution.

The other area that has probably dampened investors' attractiveness to JTD is the reduction in the distributions. They have cut twice now in the last few years. In 2020, the cut seems to make sense. However, they also cut in 2019 when the market was running quite strong. It was also after they had boosted the distribution in 2018. This sort of unstable payouts, changing from year to year, likely keeps some investors away.

In terms of earnings for 2020, the fund's net investment income [NII] increased. However, the unrealized appreciation of the fund was hit quite significantly.

As an equity-focused fund, the distribution will typically rely heavily on capital appreciation in the portfolio. Those unrealized losses, plus the losses of the options written they reported, likely contributed to their determination that it was best to cut for 2020.

They are utilizing index options. Therefore, they can't own directly the underlying index. That means that when an option trade goes against them, they have to settle it with cash or close out the position early. Either scenario results in losses generated. Due to the significant appreciation that 2020 ended up producing, it isn't surprising the losses generated. Additionally, with the strong market in 2019 - that too isn't a surprise with the losses generated.

For tax purposes, this is at they reported for the prior two years.

The "tax-advantaged" portion of their name is being fulfilled in that they are paying out long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. They don't break it down in the above listing. We have to go to the year-end tax information that they post. That is where we see JTD's distribution classified as all either qualified or long-term capital gains - with a touch of return of capital [ROC] at 5.92%.

Holdings - Equity Heavy

The fund is mentioned as a multi-asset fund. However, it is quite overweight on equities. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially since the performance of the overall market has been favorable to equities.

It also means that the fund can be relatively more volatile as well. If the fund had increased exposure to preferred or bonds, it could help soften the blow in the next market correction. However, as an actively managed fund, they can make switches all the time. Which, overall, JTD doesn't seem to be overly active. Last year's portfolio turnover came to 25%. In 2018, it came to the lowest reported in the last 5-years at 14%. Though this too can also play into the fund's tax-advantaged focus. As they aren't creating a lot of potential taxable events for shareholders.

The fund has been doing rather well this year, especially for a call writing fund with 27% overwritten when they last reported. I believe helping this performance is that financials are the largest industry that the fund is invested in. Financials had been on a tear this year, only briefly taking a pause recently.

Still, while the fund is overweight banks at this time - it isn't overwhelmingly so. The fund is still rather diversified, in my opinion.

For country exposure, we see the U.S. on top with a reported 62.5% allocation. Which does place the fund quite a bit overweight in the U.S. However, this is quite normal for most CEFs - even with funds that have "global" in their name with a mandate to invest outside the U.S.

Finally, we can go to the top 10 issuers. No position has an overwhelming majority of control over the fund's performance, in my opinion. The largest allocation is to Microsoft (MSFT) at 2%.

Everyone is quite familiar with MSFT. However, from there, we have a pretty unique position that we don't see elsewhere. In fact, only a few of the top holdings are those "usual" holdings that we see in a lot of other places. The rest is quite interesting and unique. That can be a selling point by itself - as it can provide exposure that an investor might not already have.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (OTCQX:RDSMY) is the second largest position, this is an OTC traded stock. They are in the materials sector and are classified as a specialty chemicals industry. They are a "science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses" all around the globe. I personally haven't heard of the position. Though the stock has been on a great run over the last few years, heading much higher.

Another interesting position is the Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF). This too is an OTC traded stock. They are headquartered in Australia and are classified as a financial sector position. The industry they operate in is defined as diversified capital markets. This is one company that I had heard of before as they operate many different business segments. This includes asset management, banking and financial services and commodities and global markets. That includes the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) CEF.

Conclusion

JTD is an interesting fund, that is about to go through some changes. These changes will make the fund reorganize with JDD and JTA - thus, becoming a much larger fund. This can be a benefit for better trading volume, and potentially shaving off a few basis points of expenses. JTD was the long-term winner of these three. It is likely they continue along the same path, in my opinion.

The fund is currently at quite a deep discount. Though I don't suspect investors to push it up considerably higher from these levels if it hasn't happened yet. Unless they make changes to make a more level distribution or switch to a monthly payout, I suspect the fund will continue to trade around these levels. That being said, as it hasn't joined in the rest of the CEF space to heading higher, there could be some cushion there on the downside if volatility picks up.