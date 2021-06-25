Three Lions/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), a leading industrial company involved in the provision of engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, and industrial end-markets, recently hosted its first (virtual) investor day event in three years, presenting compelling insights into how they plan to manage the business in the upcoming years. Admittedly, there weren't any major positive or negative surprises from the event but the announcement of the new Pivot to Growth Strategy targets, which will see accelerating organic sales growth via aggressive R&D funding as well as a new operational growth platform, were incremental positives. With shares also currently trading below historical valuation multiples and further supported by a rich c. 8% FCF yield, I am bullish on the shares.

Pivoting to Growth with a New Operational Growth Platform

One of the key highlights from the latest CW investor day was the priority on driving profitable longer-term growth ahead. To achieve this goal, the company plans to tap into the faster-growing parts within its key markets – focus areas include naval shipbuilding, high-tech warfare, and related technologies, clean energy, and the migration to electrified platforms. With new CEO Bamford at the helm, I am encouraged not only by CW's latest growth focus but also by the increased oversight of R&D and innovation that should, in turn, boost the top-line growth trajectory in the upcoming years.

Source: Curtiss-Wright Investor Day Presentation Slides

Underpinning its push toward achieving its updated performance targets is CW's new OGP platform ("operational growth platform"). The OGP is built around eight core pillars based upon its operational excellence foundation, as well as innovation, M&A, strategic oversight, R&D, and commercial excellence. I view the use of an operational growth platform as a key positive - the sharing of intelligence and best practices, along with the planned step up in M&A cadence, position the company well to achieve (and perhaps even exceed) its current financial targets going forward.

Introducing Updated Fiscal 2021-2023 Targets

CW management also outlined its updated fiscal 2021-2023 forecasts, with total revenues now set to grow at a 5-10% CAGR, backed by a more conservative 3-5% growth for organic revenues. Notably, this implies the upper end of the revenue guide at c. $3.1 billion includes an incremental c. $400 million of annualized M&A spending (at an assumed c. 12x EBITDA acquisition multiple). On the other hand, the lower end of the guidance range only includes incremental PacStar acquired growth in addition to organic growth. On margins, management opted not to provide a specific operating margin target for fiscal 2023, instead calling for "top-quartile" margins and a c. 17% operating margin for fiscal 2022. While CW also expects leverage to rise to 3.0x, there should be little issue maintaining its investment-grade credit rating considering the 110+% FCF conversion.

Source: Curtiss-Wright Investor Day Presentation Slides

As the year progresses, however, I think there could be upside surprises to these targets, especially if commercial aircraft production rates pick up amid the post-COVID-19 aerospace recovery. Notably, the A&I segment's ("Aerospace & Industrial) reported top-line growth guide also seems fairly conservative at the current 2%-4% target range. Other areas to keep an eye on heading into the back half of 2021 include the DE ("Defense Electronics") segment, which now includes PacStar. With tactical secure battlefield communication systems at the top of the Pentagon procurement priorities, I think PacStar's revenue contribution could surprise to the upside as well in the upcoming quarters. As things stand, PacStar is already guided to lift its operating margin profile higher to or above the company's average c. 17% target going forward.

Capital Allocation Focused on M&A

Considering its plans to acquire additional revenue by fiscal 2023, management looks increasingly focused on M&A as a growth driver. In particular, CW will prioritize companies with valuable intellectual property that have a strong product-market fit and also bring operational synergies with the group. At the top of the M&A criteria are high barriers to entry, as well as a clear alignment with CW's longer-term strategic and financial goals. While CW would also consider a "transformational" acquisition, management stressed that it is not a core focus at present, which likely points to more tuck-ins ahead. Ideally, the plan is to make $400 million of acquisitions each year without needing to raise funds via divestitures from its existing portfolio.

Source: Curtiss-Wright Investor Day Presentation Slides

Encouragingly, the acquisition pipeline appears to be very active for now, with most of the accretive opportunities concentrated in private companies that are cultivated over time. Key focus areas include embedded computing hardware and software, naval systems, electrification technologies across all domains, clean tech carbon-free energy. Other strategic deals CW will also consider include deals that could help strengthen relationships with existing customers and expand its geographic presence. Interestingly, the outlook also does not include any incremental AP1000 deals, although, with management seeming confident in additional orders down the line, I think there could be upside here as well.

Final Take

Overall, I think CW presents investors exposure to a compelling diversified industrial play in the midst of a multi-year turnaround focused on operational improvement. While COVID-19-related headwinds have been a drag on the end-market demand in recent quarters, a near-term recovery should kickstart a reversal in the earnings growth trend. The resilient c. 50% defense exposure should also help in the meantime. With shares currently trading at an EV/ EBITDA multiple of c. 11x, CW trades a discount to both its historical levels and the broader market. Yet, considering the company's sustained growth outlook, continued cash generation, and the resources available to maximize shareholder value, the current discount seems unjustified, keeping me bullish.