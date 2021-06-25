SbytovaMN/iStock via Getty Images

Animal health is a market with a strong growth potential requiring diagnostics products offered by the likes of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM), a company focused on meeting the needs of clinical veterinarians.

The company's share price started to go down as from March 16, just after it had announced the first commercial sale of its TRUFORMA diagnostic platform. This was quite paradoxical given the innovative nature of the platform, allowing for complete control over the testing process from start to finish, thereby enabling veterinarians to make clinical decisions faster and begin treating patients sooner.

Data by YCharts

Worst, for those who trusted this disruptive veterinary sciences play, its shares continued to slide in mid-April after announcement of an expansion of its direct sales organization, while phasing out its distributor-based sales efforts.

Now, the direct sales mechanism is synonymous of getting more control over marketing and selling, two intertwined corporate functions, in order to promote growth for an organization. Here, the fact that the market seems to have displayed an adverse reaction towards the change in strategy merits an in-depth analysis.

Change in strategy

First, there are always risks in bringing changes to established manufacturer -distributor networks.

For Zomedica, this change has been possible with the growing market presence of TRUFORMA, which makes use of the Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology, normally used in aerospace and telecommunications.

According to the CEO Robert Cohen, the company had intended to transition from a distributor-based sales model to a direct sales organization, but due to anticipated changes at its current distributor that the company "believed have impacted its ability to market our products effectively, we will be accelerating that transition and the building of a direct sales organization."

Source: zomedica.com

Now, according to a report by Informa Pharmaceutical Intelligence, changing from a distributor sales model isn't easy and there are far more examples of failure than success. It cites several cases but the most appropriate in this case given the rather "overnight" shift to a direct sales model, would be that Zomedica either pushed its distributor too hard to adopt new sales structures or the latter, especially if well-established having refused to make any change in view of the emergence of TRUFORMA as a non-optical, fluorescence-free platform, in contrast with normal diagnostics.

Either way, the transitory phase could prove been a long one for the diagnostics manufacturer, and in case the direct sales strategy backfired, it would either need to reestablish relationships with the original distributor or pursue new distributor relationships, all while facing the prospect of reduced sales.

The revenues

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $14,124 and resulted from the sale of TRUFORMA products and associated warranties. For this purpose, commercialization was started only on March 15, 2021 and thus, there was only limited sales activity, for a two-weeks period, in the first quarter of 2021. Extrapolating further, subsequent quarters should see significant improvements as the company boosts sales and marketing activities.

Cost of revenues which were of $5,658 should also increase, but somewhat offset by additional volumes, thereby benefiting the gross margins which were at 40% in the first quarter.

On the other hand, R&D expense was approximately $0.4 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for the year before, with the decrease due to curtailing of drug development activities. There was also a reduction in development costs related to TRUFORMA as the company worked on the instrument, but only three out of the five assays initially planned.

Source: Tables built from Seeking Alpha

SG&A expense at $3.5 million for Q1-2021, was more than double or 105%, that of 2020, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation and professional fees incurred for specific SEC filings.

Summarizing, the company is loss-making, with the loss having increased by more than $1.5 million compared to the last year. Also, cash used in operations increased by approximately $0.4 million, mostly due to inventory purchases related to commercialization of TRUFORMA.

Still, there was a significant improvement in overall cash position to $276.6 million compared to only $1.496 million the year before, mostly as a result of proceeds from the February 2021 public offering.

With total liabilities of only $2.94 million, the company has enough cash to sustain losses till the end of this year, while driving growth through expansion of its marketing team.

Valuations and key takeaways

Just like for humans, early diagnosis plays a vital role in making critical clinical decisions for animals. In traditional diagnostic scenarios, samples are collected from clinics and reach the lab for testing. Thereafter, the results are communicated to the veterinarian. This process delays the time for treatment from identification of symptoms to provision of appropriate therapy. Thus, point-of-care diagnostics by Zomedica are expected to improve the situation by providing accurate and reliable results in real-time.

Furthermore, lock-downs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis have brought owners closer to their pets. Ever stronger bonds have been forged between animals on the one hand and their home owners on the other, and this is leading to robust growth in the pet health and welfare markets. The companion animal health market was worth an estimated $18.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028, with the Covid-19 pandemic having a notable impact on the industry.

Now, there was some over-expectations from Zomedica driving the stock's market cap up to a whopping $1.85 billion in mid-March. That valuation was on the high side for a company not yet posting revenues, but is now much lower, at $828.80 million.

The company comes at a trailing Price to Book multiple of just 2.94x, or 30% undervalued relative to the healthcare sector. The share price is currently fluctuating between the $0.72 - $0.94 range, waiting for momentum-inducing news to either rise or fall.

Now, the market seems not to be trusting Zomedica's abrupt sales strategy to focus on enhancing its internal capability after some experience gained with the initial commercialization of TRUFORMA. While it is true that its staff have not previously commercialized any products and there are significant works involved in building and managing a sales organization, its management team is experienced in the marketing, sale and distribution of animal diagnostic products.

Pursuing further, while point-of-care diagnostic products are widely popular with doctors that treat people, especially with COVID rapid antigen testing, few companies have tried to market them to veterinarians yet. This is what Zomedica did and as a disruptor, its first customer was the founder and president of Guardian Veterinary Specialists, Dr. Berg, who has built large facilities for providing advanced emergency critical care to animals and a specialty hospital in New York.

Adoption of TRUFORMA by such a prominent specialist is a strong positive in being able to generate more interest for the company's diagnostic tools in other clinics. In this context, the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to grow by a CAGR of 8.9% between 2019 and 2025, driven by the growing need for rapid detection of diseases among companion and livestock animals.

However, it will be a long road ahead as there is the need to hire, retain and motivate qualified individuals, generate sufficient sales leads, provide adequate training to sales and marketing personnel, and effectively oversee a geographically dispersed sales team.

Therefore, this stock needs to be included in your watch list for sustainability of revenues during the second quarter results coming in August.

Finally, the company's stock may sustain some volatility due to a complaint filed by Heska Corporation against Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) because of some trade secrets. For investors, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qorvo U.S. co-developed TRUFORMA together with Zomedica.

The amended complaint seeks to prevent commercializing the TRUFORMA diagnostic instrument. The company believes that the allegations "have no merit and will not have a material adverse effect on Zomedica's business, results of operations or financial condition".