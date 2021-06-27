DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

If you're looking for exposure to privately-held and venture capital-backed companies, business development companies offer high yield access to that slice of the market.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is an internally-managed BDC which specializes in equity capital to lower middle market - LMM - companies. It's one of the largest BDCs, with a $2.93B market cap.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

"Our LMM companies generally have annual revenues between $10M and $150M, and our LMM portfolio investments generally range in size from $5M to $50M. Our Middle Market investments are made in businesses with annual revenues between $150M and $1.5B, and our Middle Market investments generally range in size from $3M to $20M. Our private loan portfolio investments are primarily debt securities in privately held companies that have been originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds on a collaborative basis, and are often referred to in the debt markets as “club deals.” (2020 10K)

In addition to its BDC entity, MAIN also has two subsidiaries which are small business investment companies - SBICs - that are licensed by the Small Business Administration, with total SBIC debenture regulatory financing capacity of $350.0 million:

(MAIN site)

Invested capital is roughly even between Leveraged & Management Buyout, at 41%, and Recapitalization/Refinancing, at 47%, with Acquisition at 9%, and Growth Capital at 3%:

(MAIN site)

MAIN's total investment portfolio is diversified, with positions in more than 32 industries. Its largest industry is Construction & Engineering, at 7%, followed by Healthcare Providers & Services, and Machinery, both at 6%. Professional Services, Energy Equipment & Services, Internet Software & Services, and Aerospace & Defense each form 5% of the total portfolio:

(MAIN site)

The Lower Middle Market - LMM - investments are skewed more toward Recapitalization/Refinancing, at 56%, with LBO/MBO at 34%, and 5% each in Growth Capital and Acquisitions. The LMM portfolio companies typically have entry enterprise values between 4.5X –6.5X EBITDA, with entry leverage multiples between 2.0X –4.0X EBITDA to MAIN debt investment.

This is a big market, with 175,000-plus domestic LMM businesses, which management feels are underserved by the capital markets.

(MAIN site)

MAIN's Middle Market business has 40 investments and is worth $418M. It's 15% of the total investment portfolio at fair value.

96% of MAIN's Debt investments are for five years, with a remaining 2.6-year duration. 36% of them have a floating rate, which is currently at 10.3%. The debt portfolio's current average yield is 11.5%:

(MAIN site)

MAIN also has a private loan portfolio of 63 investments worth $741.2M in fair value, which comprises 27% of its total investment portfolio. The average investment size is $12.2M, under 1% of its total portfolio. 93% of this portfolio is secured debt, while 97% is first lien term debt. The average yield is 8.7%, with 93% having floating rates, which matches MAIN's floating rate credit facility.

Earnings:

Like many other companies, MAIN had a sub-par 2020, with declines in total, net and distributable net investment income, NII/share, and a -6.5% drop in NAV/share vs. 2019.

Q1 '21 was a different story altogether though, with total investment income up 12%; NII up 9%; DNII up 7%, and NAV/share up ~9%.

MAIN recorded a net realized loss of $15.7M in Q1 '21, primarily relating to the realized loss from the restructure of a lower middle market debt investment that was previously on non-accrual. There was improvement in its non-accrual statistics, with six investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/21, down from seven as of 12/31/21. Non-accruals comprised just ~0.8% of the total investment portfolio at fair value, as of 3/31/21.

Management completed $59.2M in total LMM portfolio investments, including investments totaling $53.5M in two new LMM portfolio companies, which, after aggregate repayments of debt principal and return of invested equity capital from several LMM portfolio investments, resulted in a net increase of $24.5M in total LMM portfolio investments.

MAIN completed $39.8M in total private loan portfolio investments, but, after aggregate repayments of debt principal and exits of equity investments, there was a net decrease of $4.5M in total private loan portfolio investments.

MAIN has paid a steady monthly $.205 dividend since December 2019. It has an 86% increase in its monthly dividends, from $0.33/share paid in Q4 2007 to declared dividends of $0.615/share for Q3 2021, and also has paid out $4.040 per share in supplemental dividends since its 2007 IPO. Management never decreased the monthly dividend during the pandemic and the Great Recession.

Management declared the regular $.205 already for its Q3 '21 payouts. At $42.29, MAIN yields 5.82%.

Management uses DNII - distributable net investment income, as its dividend sustainability metric.

DNII dividend coverage declined to .85X in Q2 '20 as the lockdowns hit the economy, and slipped further to .81X in Q3'20, before rebounding to a much healthier 1.02X in Q4 '20, and 1.01X in Q1 '21:

MAIN also had a sub-1X period in coverage during the Housing Crisis and Great Recession in 2008 - 2010, but emerged from that in 2011, with good coverage up until 2020:

(MAIN site)

Profitability and Leverage:

While its ROA and ROE were roughly stable in the most recent two quarters, they remained lower than BDC industry averages. However, MAIN's EBIT margin is much higher than the industry average, and its debt/NAV leverage is lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

MAIN's total capitalization increased by 17%, to $2.85B in Q1 '21, vs. $2.43B in Q1 '20. The share count rose by 5.6%, with the price/share rising ~84%, from $21.47 to $39.56.

(MAIN site)

MAIN enhanced its liquidity in Q1 '21, via issuing $300M of investment-grade notes in January 2021 that bear interest at a rate of 3.00%/year.

As of March 31, 2021, MAIN had aggregate liquidity of $818M, with $65M in cash and cash equivalents, and $693M available on its credit facility.

The first maturity is in 2022, with $185M due, followed by $87M due on a credit facility and $16M due on SBIC debentures in 2023. Its much larger maturities come in 2024, which should give management plenty of time to refinance.

MAIN has an investment-grade rating of BBB-/Stable from Standard & Poor’s.

(MAIN site)

Performance:

Since we last covered MAIN, in late March, it has delivered a 12.29% total return.

Although MAIN has lagged the BDC industry's one-year average performance, it has outperformed it so far in 2021 and also has outperformed the financial sector and the S&P 500.

Looking back further shows MAIN delivering a 722% total return since its 2007 IPO, vs. 528% for its BDC peer group, and 223% for the Russell 2000:

(MAIN site)

Valuations:

And now for the bad news. With returns like that, and steady, non-decreasing monthly dividends, MAIN deserves and has a very loyal following among investors, which is reflected in its valuations.

It currently enjoys an 86.7% premium to NAV. vs. the 11.65% BDC average, while its price/NII per share in 20X, vs. a 12.69 BDC average. EV/EBIT is 21.39, much higher than the 15.57 BDC average, while its 5.82% dividend yield is lower than the 8.22% BDC average.

Analysts' Price Targets:

While price targets have risen 8% to 10% for MAIN since late March, at $42.29, it's just about even with the current $42.50 price target, and just 3.9% below the highest price target of $44.00.

So, what should you do, at those valuations and price targets?

The price targets usually lag, so they're probably a bit low, but the valuations are certainly rich. You could wait for a pullback, and get a cheaper P/Book multiple, but look at how infrequently those have happened in the last 10 years:

Another strategy would be to sell options, and create a lower entry cost.

Like many of the stocks we cover in our articles, MAIN has options available.

Its December $40.00 put option pays $1.85, ~50% more than the monthly dividends between now and then. It offers you a 4.6% yield in just under six months, or 9.70% annualized, with a $38.15 breakeven, which is also 4.6% below the $40.00 lowest price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

You can see more details for this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

