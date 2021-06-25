8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Investopedia describes a Business Development Bank [BDC] as a type of a closed end fund that invests in small and medium-sized companies as well as distressed companies. The former kind in order to assist them in their initial stages of development and the distressed kind to help them achieve stable financial footing to remain operational. PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is one such BDC and the subject of our piece today.

The objective of PNNT is threefold - generate income and not just preserve but also appreciate their capital. In order to be eligible for an investment by PNNT, a company needs to have revenues in the not so narrow range of $50 million to $1 billion. The BDC's portfolio comprises first or second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments and averages $10-$50 million of capital in the securities of each of the chosen companies. At March 31, they had $1.18 billion in investments, with 54% comprising secured debt.

Source: March 31, 2021 Presentation

The candidates for PNNT's portfolio are typically highly leveraged, unrated companies that would have been in the high yield or junk bond category had they been rated. PNNT makes loans in the 3-10 year maturity profile, almost exclusively to US businesses. Below we can see the industry distribution of their loans.

Source: 10-Q

Their pre-covid performance was not too shabby, with 2020 being the year of turbulence, unsurprisingly given their line of business.

Data by YCharts

The reopening appears to have surged this one up in 2021. Let us review the numbers and see if this uptick is just a function of the ongoing market euphoria or is this a result of some meat on this BDC's bones.

The History

With a BDC, as with banks and other lending institutions, the portfolio assumes primary importance. In good times investors tend to forget this, and it often comes to bite them during the bad. PNNT has been around for a long time and was founded just prior to the global financial crisis, so at the minimum we know that we have a track record to examine.

Source: March 31, 2021 Presentation

One fact that PNNT can boast about is that there have been only 15 non-accruals on its portfolio since inception.

Source: March 31, 2021 Presentation

Investors might notice that PNNT notes non-accruals as 15 out of 264, whereas it cites 556 as the total number of investments. That is because the rest are equity like investments which did not have fixed payments and hence cannot be on "non-accrual" status. PNNT has taken some substantial hits on those investments as well as the 15 non-accruals. The proof of that is the total return performance since inception. This lagged the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and has really lagged the BDC kingpin, Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Data by YCharts

While that does not cast it in the most favorable light, do note that shifting the timescale to the March 2009 bottom changes the numbers rather drastically.

Data by YCharts

Current Positioning

One interesting aspect for PNNT's portfolio is how it has repositioned itself over time. We can see that in the middle of 2019, first lien and second lien debt made up a hefty 82% of the portfolio.

This number has now dropped to just 54%.

Some of this move, just like the proverbial greatness, was thrust upon PNNT as some of its debt holdings had to be converted into equity in 2020. But whatever way this came about, it does create a higher risk today.

Valuation

With BDCs, NAV per share is a great starting point. Here we see that PNNT actually trades well below the tangible book value of its investments.

Source: March 31, 2021 Presentation

The current price to tangible book value 0.74X is certainly not excessive.

Data by YCharts

We would note though that with the substantial amounts of equity on the balance sheet the risk of a rapidly declining NAV is far higher than in the past. Investors can glean some of this by seeing how these companies are valued. In late 2020, equity investments were valued with a weighted average EBITDA multiple of 11.4X.

Source: 10-K

Today, that multiple is at 12.5X.

Source: 10-Q

A single multiple of EBITDA can have a large impact on the equity portion in leveraged companies, which practically all of these actually are. We would also note the range here (up to 40.3X). Some of these may be extremely high risk ventures, that may not live up to expectations. Finally, we want to note that these are all level 3 investments and valuation is nowhere close to a precise science.

Dividends

The primary reason investors are attracted to BDCs is because they pay hefty dividends. PNNT is no different. The 7.04% yield handily beats what you can get from IWM or even from the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF).

Data by YCharts

But PNNT has cut its dividend a few times in the past.

Data by YCharts

Despite those cuts, the new dividend has a very low buffer.

Source: 10-Q

This is because PNNT is increasingly moving to equity investments where it is not getting paid large regular distributions. Some of this is also because many of PNNT's floating rate loans, tied to LIBOR have moved lower over the past 15 months. Net investment income is lower today than it was on a smaller amount of net assets in 2020. At present though we give this a low probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. PNNT thus enjoys the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Verdict

Is PNNT a good investment today? Well relative to the IWM and small cap universe we would have to say yes. Today the absolute insanity of the markets are propelled top of the line, grade A junk, to the top of Russell 2000 component list, with 6 of the 7 having no earnings and 1 out of the 7 having negative reported revenues.

Source: Bar Chart

PNNT is a far more responsible investment than just blindly buying the small cap index. Relative to other BDCs though, PNNT is a mixed bag. There are other BDCs that are far more conservative than PNNT in terms of type of investments. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is one that comes to mind with its far larger first and second lien exposure.

Source: OCSL Presentation

But PNNT is certainly more attractive compared to BDCs like Newtek Business Services Corporation (NEWT) that are facing peak revenues this year and trade at a high multiple.

Data by YCharts

We would rate PNNT shares as neutral at this time and note that they deserve consideration as an alternative to investing in the Russell 2000.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.