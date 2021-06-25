Stocks Resume Rally As Fed Fear Passes

Fed speakers were out in force this week following last week's surprisingly hawkish FOMC meeting. Equity markets like what they heard, with all three major indices posting new record highs and gains of more than 2% for the week.

Crude oil (CL1:COM) rose to a multi-year high, topping $74 per barrel on Friday, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged below $29K (before modestly bouncing) as the China ban on mining appears for real this time.

Notable winners for the week included Nike (NKE), rising 15% on Friday after an earnings beat. Notable losers included Biogen (BIIB), which gave back some of its Alzheimer-related gains, and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) both plunged about 40% for the week after an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.

Catching the attention of special guest Jerry Kronenberg was medical-networking app Doximity, which soared more than 100% above its IPO price.

Alpha TALKS is a weekly video covering what moved markets this week, featuring a panel of Seeking Alpha editors. It is published by the close of trading on Fridays. Hosted by Nathaniel E. Baker, contributing editor, and featuring: Aaron Task, VP Contributor Content and co-host Seeking Alpha's Alpha Trader podcast; Brad Olesen, VP News; Steve Alpher, Managing Editor News, co-host Alpha Trader.
