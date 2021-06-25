Charli Bandit/E+ via Getty Images

Here's the thesis in a nutshell. Tarena (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock has traded off materially, despite a take-private offer at $4/ADR on fears of deep regulation of test-oriented K-12 tutoring in China. However, the company does not focus on K-12 test prep. The focus is on (1) adult vocational training and (2) coding, robotics and other IT-centric training for K-12 kids.

Therefore, despite the market's concerns, Tarena may not be materially impacted by the likely focus of government regulation.

Hence, the anticipated deal may close in Q3 at $4/ADR, or appears a least a lot more likely to do so than the market currently anticipates. Hence this opportunity may present material upside over a 3-month window. In addition, even should the deal break (which is not my core scenario), then the company does not appear unreasonably valued at current levels.

Chinese education provider Tarena International, Inc. now trades with 39% upside (after fees) to a bid received earlier in the year. Clearly, the market expects the deal to collapse, likely due to an expected Chinese tutoring clampdown.

However, there may be opportunity for the more speculatively minded investor here on a risk-adjusted basic (see table in conclusion). Especially as the current price could represent a reasonable price for the shares in the absence of a deal. Hence there's a potentially an attractive call option on the deal happening at the current price.

The primary risk is that the company is not cash generative making it hard to have complete confidence in any backstop valuation.

Definitive Offer Of $4/ADR Received in April 2021

The deal timeline has been broadly consistent with other Chinese non-binding offers. A non-binding offer was received December 8, 2020 at $4/ADR; a special committee was formed 2 days later together with a CEO change that took effect in April; then on April 30 a definitive agreement was reached. The only slightly unusual aspect is often the deal is sweetened slightly by a few percent with the final offer, that sweetening did not occur in this case.

Voting Control

This timetable is consistent with other Chinese non-binding proposals, and closing rates for these deals. An additional point in the deals favor is that Mr. Shaoyun Han who is leading the offer group has voting control over the company with 68.5% of the voting power. Hence assuming his funding holds, then deal should occur. Shareholder approval is highly likely.

Regulatory Crackdown

The obvious question of course is what has happened in recent days to cause the share price to decline?

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the share price rallied upon the binding agreement on April 30 and since then the shares have fallen back on regulatory concerns. On May 25 (before broader regulatory rumors), the company made the following announcement with its quarterly results, expecting the merger to close in Q3 2021:

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Merger is currently expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the voting power of the outstanding Shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of the Company's shareholders. If completed, the Merger will result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its ADSs will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Likely K-12 Tutoring Clampdown

The main driver of the lack of enthusiasm for the deal now appears to be the government looking to impose limits on the Chinese tutoring industry according to a Reuters report and other commentary in the China People's Daily. This seems likely as a new department has been created with this purpose. This might dramatically reduce the hours during which children can be tutored, cutting demand. They may also get more involved in subject matter regulation and limit pricing.

The government's goal is to reduce costs and strain on parents as they seek to encourage families to have more children. Of course, the details of the regulation are not yet known, but they may ban online and offline tutoring during school holidays and weekends in major cities. If a ban occurs in major cities, then other regions may follow suit. However, the regulation is also potentially noted as being a "trial" so the rules could change. In essence, we don't know the details, but some form of regulation is expected in the short-term.

The Context - Social Costs Of Widespread Tutoring

Today to maximize the chance of their child joining China's elite, parents are extremely focused on test results to improve their child's chances. However, such testing is now widespread, expensive and time-consuming. Hence no child necessarily does better through rampant tutoring, but it clearly increases costs and perhaps reduces the fun of being a child in China and adds to the stress of being a parent.

Also since much of the tutoring is potentially teaching to the test, it may have less educational value that it could do. So arguably, billions are spent on tutoring in China, but outcomes aren't improving as a result as everyone is forced to do it. Importantly, China would like to see parents have more children to help resolve China's aging population, but the high cost of tutoring are potentially an impediment to that.

Why Tarena May Be Less Impacted Part 1 - Adult Training

Now, this is a concern, but note that for Tarena 60% of revenue and 86% of gross profits comes from adult training. There is no suggestion of a clampdown on adult training, which serves a very different purpose with clear social value. It's hard to argue that adult training is socially damaging.

Source: Company 20-F for FY 2020

Why Tarena May Be Less Impacted Part 2 - Technical Focus Within K-12

This is how the company describes its business in their most recent 20-F:

Since inception, our primary focus has been on providing IT professional education services. We have since expanded our course offerings to include non-IT training courses, such as digital art, online sales and marketing and accounting. We have also launched IT and non-IT training courses customized for young kids since December 2015, which primarily include computer programming and robotics programming.

And furthermore, they also note

We rely on K-12 computer programming, digital arts, K-12 robotics programming and java courses for a major part of our total net revenues, and a decrease in the popularity and usage of K-12 computer programming, digital arts, K-12 robotics programming and java courses would have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations.

As such, the focus of the company's educational activities appears to be quite different to the K-12 test prep that may be the main focus of regulation, and recall the K-12 is a smaller part of the business anyway.

Second-Order Effects

Still, Tarena could be hit with second order effects. Even if they are less impacted by the regulations, then tutoring in China would still be oversupplied, perhaps causing other provides to pivot to adult education or more technical/vocational topics and pressuring prices.

Of course, without details on the regulation and reactions to it, it is hard to speculate, but Tarena may initially dodge a bullet only to be swamped a wave of new competition.

Potential Valuation Support Without A Deal

To be clear, I think there's a good chance the deal closes and indeed Tarena is hard to value as it is loss-making. Based on management projections and using comps and discounted cashflow Duff and Phelps arrived at a valuation of $3.16-$3.94/ADR. Now, of course, that should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt as the valuation comes from a paid advisor, and is prior to any regulatory action. Still, if you read the analysis, the analysis of past deals, current comps and discounted cashflow models appears somewhat robust.

In addition, how the company traded pre-COVID supports the general point that a number of these Chinese take private deals have occurred at relatively attractive valuations. The offer price has not changed since it was made in December 2020, though unlike the U.S. market since then the Chinese market had broadly traded sideways.

This suggests that downside may be limited should the deal not close. The company is definitely not trading at an elevated value relative to its longer term history, or even pre-COVID levels.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Note that this is a speculative and event driven idea. It is not your stable long-term compounder with a robust balance sheet. Without a definitive offer on the table I would not be interested in the stock.

With any loss-making Chinese company there is risk of fraud, and Tarena did have accounting irregularities from 2014-2017. However, in this case, the fact that there is an offer on the table potentially lowers fraud risk. If a company is fraudulent, then the controlling shareholder would be more interested in selling shares than pursuing a take private transaction.

The impact of any regulatory action is hard to finesse. Yes, the company has a material presence in adult education, but maybe shared costs with child education make the gross profit split between the two businesses illusory in the context of regulatory action. That is to say that the same classrooms, tutors and IT infrastructure serve both groups and over 60% of costs relate to child tutoring, if those costs are somewhat fixed as hit by regulation, which seems less likely but possible, then that may drag down the adult education business.

There is also sentiment risk. It will take some time for the results of regulatory actions to be known and the market may take a pessimistic view in the interim. Clearly, that is the case currently as Chinese education providers have sold off en masse.

Finally, even if the business is not hit severely by regulatory changes, maybe it's enough of an event for the other backers of the take-private transaction, such KKR and other Chinese investors to step away from the deal. When deals break, shares can often drift below what fundamental valuation may suggest. It is worth being clear that the key decision point is not actually the regulation, but whether the financial backers of the take private walk away. Maybe the regulatory uncertainty is enough to give them cold feet, even if there is no near-term negative impact/

Conclusion

There appears a material chance the deal at $4/ADR closes in Q3 as planned creating a very attractive IRR for holders in that scenario. If not, and if the regulation occurs as expected, given the company's primary focus on adult education (rather than child tutoring) and an IT focus within K-12 then the shares may have some support at around $3/ADR. Hence there appears to be an attractive call-option on the take-private still occurring as planned either because regulation is later or weaker than expected, and/or Tarena sees an immaterial impact. However, this is clearly a speculative opportunity. The shares may respond to coming newsflow perhaps far below what a rational valuation may suggest.

The scenarios can be listed as follows with an expected value of $3.46/ADR or 22% upside. Also, note that given the presence of a near-term catalyst the effective annualized return should be great given the short holding period for this idea to play-out (though, of course, that cuts both ways should the thesis prove flawed).

Scenario Approx. Price Probability (est.) Notes No regulation and deal closes as planned $3.95* 5% Regulation could be delayed longer than expected Regulation occurs but deal closes as planned $3.95* 60% Main thesis - Tarena appears less of a regulatory target given its business mix Regulation and deal breaks but company less impacted given adult education and technical focus $3 25% Challenge here is assessing sentiment/newsflow risk Regulation occurs and deal breaks and company severely impacted by either a direct impact or competitive response to regulation $1.50 10% Hard to precisely value downside case here given loss-making company, but a material operating impact seems implausible

*Even though bid is $4/ADR there's a $0.05 fee on closing should it occur, hence $3.95/ADR is the true bid price

Note - written 6/24/2021 at price of $2.85/ADR.