D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

In a June 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Chip Vs. Equipment Stocks: Insight For The Long-Term Investor,” I presented an analysis of a paradigm shift in semiconductor equipment billings that started in approximately 2013, noting that equipment revenues ramped as ICs demanded more advanced equipment as dimensions decreased. This paradigm shift in complexity and price of manufacturing equipment has increased capital intensity and hence equipment stocks.

Chart 1 shows semiconductor presents semiconductor equipment MoM billings between 1995 and 2021 from that article, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts.” However, in this article I want to address the historic section of the chart highlighted by the red oval, and how it will likely be repeated in 2023.

Chart 1

DRAM "shortage" of 2000

In October 1998, Gartner (then Dataquest) made the headlines in nearly all trade journals: “Dataquest: Expect a DRAM shortage in 2000.” The explanation for the cause of the predicted shortage was cutbacks in semiconductor capital spending. He noted in the article:

“Demand will ignite capital spending at the turn of the century. Fuhs predicts the wafer-fab equipment market will hit $23.6 billion in 2000, $35.3 billion in 2001, and $39.4 billion in 2002.”

Instead of Fuhs’ forecast of $23.6 billion in 2000, equipment revenues reached $59.2 billion. And instead of rising to $39.4 billion in 2002, the equipment market crashed to $24.8 billion.

But what about the DRAM industry itself? On June 21, 2001 we have another headline: 2001 worst DRAM year in history of world ever – the stats

According to the article:

"It's been a rotten year for DRAM makers (but good news for customers) with prices falling 80 per cent so far in 2001. In fact, it's worse than rotten: the DRAM market will generate $14bn worth of sales in 2001 - less than half of 2000, making it the worst year ever for memory sales since the Dawn of Time. Or before.”

By June 2001, another Dataquest “analyst” Andrew Norwood was quoted in the article:

“Only one thing can save the DRAM industry from experiencing its worst ever year in 2001 - and that's production cutbacks by major manufacturers.”

In a 2002 interview discussing the aftermath of the crisis, Avnet Israel (AVT) co-managing director Dani Koren was quoted as saying:

"In 2000, analysts continued to provide rosy forecasts for 2001, and the entire industry anticipated continuous rapid growth in both 2001 and 2002. They expected more moderate growth only in 2003. Under these circumstances, with orders for a year ahead, companies began stockpiling large components inventories. In short, companies such as ECI, Alvarion, Gilat Satellite, Orbotech and others bought raw materials amounting to 30-35% of their turnover, and their warehouses filled up. Then, toward the end of 2000, when the boom was at its height, the first signs of a major turnaround began to appear. It was like a train traveling at 300 km/h suddenly screeching to a halt. Everything was at a sudden standstill, and the high-tech companies, not knowing what they were facing, began canceling orders in a panic.”

I this article, I present an analysis showing the stage is set and wheels in motion to repeat in 2023 what happened in 2000.

Equipment Market 2000 vs. 2021

Semiconductor equipment revenues had increased 74% YoY in 2000, which is evidenced by the large peak in Chart 1. In 2021, equipment revenues are already up 41% over 2020.

In Chart 2, I plot equipment billings for North American suppliers for 2020 and 2021 YTD and historic billings for 1999, 2000, and 2001, the year before, during, and after the peak in Chart 1.

Note the similarity with the data:

2021 and 2000 – Except for the amplitude of the curves ($92.5 billion in 2021 and $59.2 billion in 2000), they are surprisingly similar. At the same time, they are strikingly dissimilar with any other years.

2020 and 1999 – The year before the 2000 peak, the 1999 curve ("blue") is very similar to last year’s 2020 curve ("green").

2001 – The year after the 2000 peak, we see a significant plummeting in the 2001 billings curve ("gray").

2002 – Two years after the 2000 peak, we see billings for 2002 ("yellow") were low and flat throughout the year.

Chart 2

Semiconductor Shortage 2000 vs. 2021

In 1998 there was the erroneous forecast for shortages in DRAMs that led to semiconductor manufacturers adding capacity to make more chips by buying processing equipment. The shortage was enhanced by companies buying more chips than needed to assure allotment, as described above.

Unfortunately, semiconductor manufacturers didn’t know this and thought the shortage situation was worse than it really was. What they did was purchase even more equipment to increase capacity to make more chips. The end result was about $10 billion in chip inventory that took years to be worked out. Hence the drop in capital intensity in the years following the peak – chips were sold from excess inventory without the need to purchase new equipment.

In 2021, we again are witnessing a “chip shortage.” Although in a series of four Marketplace articles I only identified microcontrollers as the chip in shortage (automotive MOSFET’s could also be a product which I'm investigating), the press continues to cover the topic.

More importantly, the reaction to this issue is mirroring what happened as a result of poor forecasting by Gartner in 1998.

According to SEMI, the industry consortium, semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive.

The 29 fabs could produce as many as 2.6 million wafers per month:

15 fabs are foundry facilities with capacities ranging from 30,000 to 220,000 wafers per month.

4 are memory fabs with higher capacities ranging from 100,000 to 400,000 wafers per month.

To put this in perspective, global installed wafer capacity is 21.0 million at the beginning of 2021, up from 13.6 million at the beginning of 2011. So, in a 10-year period, capacity increased 6.4 million wafers per month (0.64 per year). Currently, equipment install between 2022 and 2023 (1.3 per year) is double the annual rate for the previous 10 years.

Capital Intensity 2000 vs. 2021

“Capital Intensity” is defined as wafer front end (WFE) equipment sales as a percentage of semiconductor sales. In my June 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha article referenced above, I presented a chart of capital intensity between 2012 and 2022. I noted capital intensity was relatively flat prior to the peak in 2021.

Chart 3 below shows capital intensity for the period 1997-2004. Here we see a peak at 29.4% in 2001, as well as similarities in capital intensity in the four years leading up to 2001.

Chart 3 shows a significant drop in capital intensity as WFE decreased relative to the demand in semiconductors. Why? Excess capacity expansion during the peak period 1999-2001 negated the need for equipment as excess inventory was used up and sold.

Based on significant similarities in 2000 and 2021, presented here and in more detail in my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace newsletter, I anticipate semiconductor capital intensity will likely drop beginning in 2023 as it did in 2002 due to a meltdown in equipment sales.

Chart 3

Impact on Semiconductor Equipment Companies

Table 1 shows semiconductor equipment revenues for the top companies between 2015 and 2020. On a revenue basis, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will likely be impacted the most - positively in 2021 and 2022, and negatively in 2023 to 2026.

Table 2 shows these same top companies and revenues generated between 2017 and 2020 from equipment sales to foundries. Note that as stated above, of the 29 fabs planned for construction in 2021 and 2022, 15 are foundries.

Here we see that ASML (ASML) had the greatest exposure to foundries in the past two years, primarily selling EUV equipment to TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). But these lithography systems are high ticket items, costing 160 million Euros ($190 million). ASML sold just 40 of these systems, so the revenues shown in Table 2 are skewed. Without these sales, AMAT again would be mostly impacted by the oversupply of semiconductors expected in the next few years.

Investor Takeaway

The semiconductor “shortage” and sanctions against China are catalysts for producing an oversupply of semiconductors and an equipment meltdown in 2023. A significant semiconductor capacity expansion is underway as current fabs expand and new fabs are planned.

A push by the Biden administration to invest $50 billion on domestic manufacturing facilities to improve US self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on Asia has initiated a course that will likely result in oversupply and capacity expansion:

Intel, seeking US government handouts, is spending $20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona.

TSMC and Samsung both plan to build factories in the US along with Intel, which is investing $23 billion to improve and build facilities in the US.

GlobalFoundries will invest over $4 billion to expand its Singapore, to make around 1.2 million wafers a year, 450,000 more than it can currently produce.

The EU plans to form an alliance with EU-based companies like ST Microelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to move away from foreign. German chipmaking company, Bosch, recently opened a $1.2 billion factory that it hopes will help ease semiconductor supply constraints in the automotive sector.

Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion in its endeavor to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base.

The semiconductor industry moves through cycles. During periods of undersupply, equipment is purchased to make more chips. There is always an over-purchase so an oversupply occurs once production ramps.

That strategy has worked well in normal times. But the fear of a DRAM shortage in 2000 and a semiconductor shortage in 2021 is causing a knee-jerk reaction in which excessive amounts of equipment are being purchased in 2021-2023 that will result in an excessive oversupply in 2023, once all equipment is installed.

New fabs in an effort to build up home-grown supply in individual are being constructed, further exasperating the oversupply situation.

Watch for three years of negative growth in equipment purchases beginning in 2023.