SOFR Is A Dead End: It's AXI Or BSBY

N8schreck/iStock via Getty Images

In my most recent article, I unfairly lumped SOFR Academy’s Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Index (AXI) together with indexes intended to replace LIBOR such as Ameribor and the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY). AXI deserves better treatment. Here I plan to fix that. AXI is not meant to be a LIBOR replacement. In one class of uses, continuously varying portfolio management, AXI improves on LIBOR.

However, I have two lingering questions. First, why do any of the credit-linked indexes need to refer to SOFR at all? Second, if, as the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) asserts, a liquid derivatives market is a prerequisite to an acceptable credit-risky term index, to what index will the derivative refer?

Introduction

First, to classify the indexes clarifying AXI’s role. There are two classes of LIBOR replacements. One that replaces the use of LIBOR as settlement value in discrete rate settings – such as futures settlement dates and OTC derivative LIBOR reset dates. A second that replaces LIBOR in its fluid continuous daily use in determining resets based on portfolios of assets and liabilities such as consumer loans and mortgages.

My earlier article addressed the first class; AXI is in the second.

AXI has a different objective from LIBOR. AXI wants to serve as a Risk Management [RM] tool for market participants with continuously varying portfolios of liabilities used, for example, to fund term loans. To understand how that makes AXI different, compare the two primary types of risks a financial institution faces when managing its risk:

A discrete risk. This kind of risk is due to unexpected changes in the value of a specific asset or liability.

A continuous risk. This kind of risk is due to unexpected changes in the value of a varying collection of assets or liabilities.

Discrete risks

Discrete risk protection is protection from changes in the present or future value of a single financial instrument with a fixed issue and maturity date. The only important measure of the performance of a discrete index is to compare the change in the value of the risky instrument to that of the index on the date that the two transactions are offset.

Continuous risks

Continuous risk protection requires protection to match daily changes in the value of a changing collection of financial instruments applied to a predetermined function. An example is a function: “The liabilities used to fund the bank’s credit card portfolio.” The important measure of the performance of this index is to compare the period-by-period changes in the average cost of the collection of liabilities to the changes in the value of the index. The rules by which the collection of liabilities is formed might be identified in advance. For example, “liabilities with an average maturity consistent with those used to form the index that determines the daily credit card rate.”

Evaluation of discrete indexes

The goal of the earlier article was to warn of the impending CME Group (CME) LIBOR crisis – a two-stage disaster as follows:

Stage one. The Fed-identified and supported Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) – was found wanting. It is not a forward-looking term rate like LIBOR, and it does not include a credit premium.

Stage two. Many indexes intended to replace LIBOR in its function as a discrete Risk Management [RM] index are creating a case of destructive competition. Competitive because many like indexes are seeking to meet an objective – matching LIBOR’s former function – best met by a single index. Destructive because these multiple indexes divide liquidity into fractions that together reduce their collective value to something less than that of a single index.

Conclusion for discrete indexes. The earlier article referred to the use of a LIBOR replacement for discrete RM purposes. The proposed solution to the problem of LIBOR’s looming crisis for CME Group is to find a way to trump the multiple indexes, engineering a situation where only one index is relevant.

The CME lives and dies by the liquidity of its markets. To sustain the liquidity the market depends upon, CME might advance an index innate to the Eurodollar (E$) replacement market itself. One that may not be imitated. To meet that goal, the CME might use its inherent strength, E$ market liquidity, to list a spot market that trades on the CME to be settled by the CME.

Continuous risk management of index-based collections of assets

An index-based collection of assets does not depend on the liquidity of a single instrument. Indeed, ideally, the index will be based in part on funding sources that are illiquid when they are not tapped. Take for example a floating rate mortgage supported by bank funding. If the overnight market dries up, leaving only term money with a maturity greater than one year to be accessed, the index will assist the profitability and accessibility of funding if it would be more reflective of the current cost of now-more-liquid longer-term debt.

Comparing the two approaches

Continuous RM advantage. If continuous RM indexes and discrete RM indexes are compared, the allure of continuous indexes is their adaptability. They respond to market variability in both the short and the long run. In the short run, the average maturity of rates upon which the index is based will vary with the average maturity of funds sourced by banks during the funding cycle. In the longer run, the index will be insulated from a permanent change in bank sources of funds, such as the current regulator-driven preference for commercial paper over deposits.

Discrete advantage. The discrete index has the virtue of precedent. LIBOR was a discrete RM index. It was used in continuous RM environments despite its discrete nature.

Questions raised by the analysis of credit-linked indexes

What has SOFR got to do with it, anyhow?

The loose end that trails behind the neatly knitted sweater of the virtues of continuous and discrete credit-linked RM indexes is the relevance of SOFR. What does ARRC want us to do with SOFR to get a term rate index? I admit I am not entirely clear in my understanding of the thankfully terse “Key Principles” upon which ARRC will be guided. It is particularly unclear why SOFR needs to be part of the formation of any forward-looking discrete index.

As I imagine the process, the path from the derivative value to the index makes SOFR irrelevant. Take the averaged value of the derivative of the index, D, over a fixed period. Remove the values of the backward-looking term value of SOFR, also averaged over the same period, to get the credit adjustment to SOFR, SPREAD = D - SOFR. Then the credit-adjusted value of SOFR is SOFR + SPREAD = D.

So, what is the reason for SOFR’s involvement in term credit risky term index determination? None, with this method. No doubt, there is a better way.

What the derivative process, specifically, is missing

Moreover, the use of a derivative-based index begs a second question, “Derivative of what?” With the discrete RM index, relevant to the LIBOR replacement problem faced by the CME, a derivative is part of the process. A derivative must be a derivative of something. For the best outcome for the CME, that something would best be one thing.

What separates AXI and the other continuous RM instruments from the discrete RM instruments is that there is no single settlement and no derivative instrument to be settled.

Conclusion

We are a long way from a satisfactory set of term credit risky indexes. Some progress has been made, however. We have identified the second kind of index, for continuous risk RM, that was never well-served by LIBOR and would not be well served either by an index highly correlated with LIBOR. Perhaps AXI is the answer.

But we have yet to find a comfortable role for SOFR in the process of credit risky term index selection.