Introduction

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is one of the world’s largest producers of tubes and pipes for the energy sector and for industrial applications. The company has a worldwide presence with service and manufacturing centers located all over the world.

Although Tenaris is an Italian company, it does report its financial results in USD, and as Tenaris also has a very liquid listing on the NYSE I will refer to the US listing where applicable. One US-listed ADS of Tenaris represents two shares of Tenaris. Whenever I refer to "per share," I’m referring to the base case share count. I will make sure the difference of the per-share performance between the Italian and American shares is clear throughout this article.

2021 started well with a strong first quarter

Although Tenaris had to deal with a sizable revenue decrease of approximately 33% compared to the first quarter of 2020, it was very encouraging to see a QoQ revenue increase of approximately 5% as Tenaris generated a revenue of just $1.13B in Q4 2020, increasing to $1.18B in Q1 2021. Tenaris also was able to immediately reduce its COGS by a substantial percentage, which means that despite the almost $600M lower revenue, the gross profit fell by just about $170M. Clearly nothing to be ecstatic about but at least the margins were more or less protected.

Tenaris also was able to reduce its SG&A expenses by about 30% as well, which helped the company to post a positive operating income of about $51.6M. That’s much better than the operating loss of almost $510M generated in Q1 2020 but keep in mind that included an impairment charge to the tune of $622.4M. Excluding that impairment charge, Tenaris would have reported a positive operating income of approximately $113M. So the $51.6M in Q1 2021 still isn’t great, but it’s encouraging a $580M revenue decrease only results in a decrease of the operating income by about $62M on an adjusted basis. Also keep in mind Tenaris recorded a negative impact to the tune of $23M on its EBITDA caused by the Texas winter storms.

Tenaris was able to post a net income of just over $100M thanks to the contribution of non-consolidated entities which contributed almost $80M in pre-tax income. The attributable net income represents an EPS of $0.09 per share and $0.18 per ADS.

Decent, but the real value of Tenaris can be found in its cash flow statement. The depreciation and amortization expenses always outpace the capital expenditures indicating the free cash flow result tends to be much higher than the reported net income.

Q1 2021 wasn’t any different. In the first quarter of this year, Tenaris reported an operating cash flow of $70.5M but this included an $83M investment in the working capital position and excludes almost $16M in lease payments. On an adjusted basis, the Q1 operating cash flow was approximately $137M.

After deducting the $45M in capex, the adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter of the year was roughly $92M. That’s in line with the reported net income although the cash flow statement excludes the $79M non-cash contribution from the earnings of unconsolidated entities. And for comparison sake, the adjusted free cash flow generated in Q1 of last year was just $116M, so Tenaris was once again able to keep the damage limited.

The company is guiding for an EBITDA and EBITDA margin increase the next few quarters

As the seamless tubes sold by Tenaris are mainly used in the energy sector, the demand for its products hadn’t really picked up yet at the beginning of this year. But with the oil and gas prices at strong levels, I expect an uptick in the order book (and deliveries) starting in Q2 and continuing well into Q3. That’s also what Tenaris seems to hint at in its full-year guidance.

The company didn’t provide any detailed numbers but confirms it expects a further recovery in sales and EBITDA, and is aiming for a 20% EBITDA margin in the third quarter. As Tenaris has been able to charge its customers for the price increase of the raw materials, the margins should improve. And the combination of an increasing revenue (due to a higher output and higher sales prices) with higher EBITDA margins should result in a rapidly increasing free cash flow as well. Tenaris was guiding for a full-year capex in line with last year’s capital expenditures (just under $195M) but if the situation improves I wouldn’t be surprised if Tenaris would accelerate some investments.

In any case, it goes without saying Tenaris should be able to add more dollars to its already rich net cash position.

As of the end of March, Tenaris had $695M in cash and $930M in investments offset by just about $540M in gross debt (excluding lease liabilities). This results in a net cash position of approximately $1.1B or around $0.95/share and $1.90 per ADS. A very robust treasury which acts as an important buffer during the downcycles.

Investment thesis

I now expect Tenaris to report a full-year EBITDA of approximately $1B (the Q1 EBITDA was just $196M but this will obviously accelerate, as mentioned above). Including the lease liabilities, the net cash is just about $850M resulting in an enterprise value of $12.5B. The EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.5 isn’t particularly exciting, but keep in mind 2021 is just the first year of the post-COVID recovery. Tenaris reported an EBITDA of almost $1.4B in FY 2019 and I expect the FY 2022 EBITDA to come in between that number and the $1B of this year. Additionally, Tenaris owns almost $900M worth of shares in Ternium (TX), a South America focused steel producer and that’s not included in the net cash calculation.

I currently don’t have a position in Tenaris. I also didn’t buy it during the COVID lows as I wasn’t sure how fast the demand for the Tenaris products would bounce back. The situation seems to be improving fast, and Tenaris didn’t even have to use its massive cash pile during the economic crisis.