Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a turbulent year thus far for the gold juniors, but Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) has been one name that's steered clear of the carnage, up 65% year-to-date vs. a negative return for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). This impressive performance is likely related to the improved investment case for the stock with a major upgrade to the Goldboro resource base, with a further re-rating likely after an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] was released this week. Based on the robust economics of the updated PEA, I have increased my target price from US$0.84 to US$0.99.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Anaconda Mining had a tough Q1 mining its producing Argyle asset in Newfoundland with higher than expected dilution, leading to an unexpected capital raise and a weak start to the year. However, as I pointed out, the main investment thesis here is its Goldboro, the company's much larger ~2.74 million-ounce asset in Nova Scotia. The company recently released an updated PEA from this asset this week, and the economics look quite robust, with the potential for over 110,000 ounces of annual gold production over a ~17-year mine life at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $799/oz. Let's take a closer look at the updated study below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just over three years ago, Anaconda released its maiden PEA for its Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, with an estimated ~9-year mine life with average annual gold production of ~42,000 ounces per year based on an 800 tonne per day processing rate. This highlighted a decent project for Anaconda, but certainly not one that would push the company above the ~125,000-ounce mark and allow it to graduate out of junior producer status (20,000 to 125,000 ounces per annum). However, earlier this year, an updated resource estimate showed a much higher resource than initially estimated at Goldboro, opening the door to a much larger project with double the mine plan despite plans to process significantly more material per year (~1.44 million tonnes vs. ~288,000 tonnes).

(Source: Company Presentation)

This massive upgrade to the mine plan was made possible because Anaconda is now sitting on a ~2.74 million-ounce resource at Goldboro, up from ~872,000 ounces in the Q1 2018 report. Notably, the measured & indicated portion of the resource has soared to ~1.95 million ounces, up from a mere ~525,000 ounces in 2018. The current mine plan assumes that ~1.95 million ounces of gold will be mined over an ~18-year mine life. The plan is for mining to begin with two open pits based on a conventional truck-shovel operation, and transition to underground mining in Year 6, with an underground mining rate of 1,500 tonnes per day.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In terms of operating costs, they are up quite significantly from 2018 estimates, with AISC estimated to come in at $799/oz, up from previous estimates of $640/oz. This isn't surprising, given that we've seen moderate inflation over the past few years. Overall, the new PEA estimates a higher open-pit mining cost of $3.90/tonne vs. $3.26/tonne (2018 PEA) and a slightly higher underground mining rate of ~$74.00/tonne mined. Despite the ~25% increase in projected operating costs, the good news is that these are still very respectable costs, more than 20% below the industry average of ~$1,020/oz. As shown above, Anaconda stacks up well vs. other undeveloped gold projects.

So, was there any negative news?

The one negative about the new report is the massive increase in upfront capital to build Goldboro, with estimates soaring from ~$40 million to closer to ~$220 million. This is because Anaconda is planning to build a much larger project, and also likely factors in much higher materials costs than they were estimating at the time of the 2018 report. Two of the main items that have increased costs are the process plant (~$53 million vs. ~$15 million) and open-pit/pre-production mining, up from ~$1 million to ~$31 million. However, while upfront capital to build the project has soared, this still isn't an expensive project by any means relative to peers. Having said that, Anaconda's average annual production profile is lower than some of the better projects on a capex to ounces produced per annum basis. This is displayed below, with Anaconda slightly above the trendline.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If this were three years ago when Anaconda was struggling to get above the ~$70 million market cap mark, let alone the ~$100 million market cap mark, Anaconda wouldn't have any real hope of building a project of this size. However, with the market finally waking up to the story here and Anaconda trading at a market cap of ~$150 million, the company does have the ability to build this project with a large capital raise and debt. Before this, the company will need permits and a positive Feasibility Study for Goldboro, but as it stands, this looks like a decent project, and it helps that Anaconda has the ability to fund the project without massive dilution (assuming its share price remains strong, and the gold price remains above $1,500/oz). Let's take a look at the financial metrics:

(Source: Company News Release)

At a gold price of $1,550/oz, Goldboro has an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$438 million, with this figure increasing to roughly ~$560 million at a $1,700/oz gold price. This translates to a decent After-Tax NPV (5%) to an Initial Capex ratio of 1.91 at a $1,550/oz gold price and an internal rate of return of 24.4%. If we assume a higher gold price of $1,860/oz, which isn't unreasonable, given that the project wouldn't be ready to pour its first gold until late 2023, the After-Tax NPV (5%) increases to $693 million. This is quite impressive for a company with a market cap of just below ~$150 million.

As noted earlier, funding Goldboro won't be easy for Anaconda, given that the upfront capex is ~50% higher than the company's market cap. To account for this, I have assumed that the share count grows from ~175 million shares currently to ~325 million shares to fully fund Goldboro and take care of working capital, with the assumption that Point Rousse won't be generating more than $10 million per year in free cash flow, and development will rely on capital raises. I have arrived at this estimate based on selling ~150 million shares at US$0.75 per share for proceeds of ~$113 million, with the remainder of the capex funded through debt.

(Source: Author's Notes)

Based on an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$560 million at $1,700/oz gold and a 0.5x multiple, I see a fair value for Goldboro of ~$280 million. I have assigned a fair value of Point Rousse (Anaconda's producing asset) of ~$38 million based on 75,000 ounces of gold and a conservative valuation of $50.00 per ounce, in line with the peer average. This translates to a total fair value of $318 million for Anaconda, or more than double the current market cap. However, if we factor in that the share count will likely need to increase by at least 75% to fund Goldboro, I see a fair value for the stock of US$0.99 per share. I have come to this valuation by dividing fair value ($318 million) by estimated shares outstanding to fund Goldboro construction (325 million).

So, is the stock a Buy at current levels?

While my updated price target of US$0.99 is more than 20% above current levels, I prefer to bake in a large margin of safety for juniors, with at least a 40% discount to fair value. If we apply a 40% discount to the updated price target, we come up with a low-risk buy zone of US$0.59 or lower. Obviously, the stock does not have to correct this deep, but this is where I would view the reward to risk as favorable enough to start a new position or add to an existing position. Therefore, I don't see any reason to pay up for the stock here at US$0.80, given that the stock has more than met my previous price target and does not have enough margin of safety here at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

We've seen a material improvement in the investment thesis for Anaconda this year, and it's now looking like CEO Kevin Bullock's view of becoming a ~150,000-ounce producer could be in sight. This would require a start of production at Goldboro and a ~70% higher production rate at Point Rousse, where the company is currently producing ~20,000 ounces per annum. This ambitious plan will require strong execution and is still a few years away, which is why I have assigned a 0.5x multiple to Goldboro for the time being. However, with the story improving considerably and Anaconda having the potential to become one of the larger junior producers in the sector by FY2024, I see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate.