Generally speaking, we are not big fans of mortgage REITs (mREITs). As we explain in a previous article, most mREITs suffer three major flaws:

They need to use significant leverage to achieve attractive returns.

They depend heavily on unpredictable factors like rates and spreads.

They are externally managed by fee-hungry managers.

For these reasons, we have mostly stayed away from mREITs, and we're glad we did. Since we launched our service, traditional equity REITs (VNQ) have done far better than mREITs (REM):

But exceptions exist, and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is not just your average mREIT. It's unique in many ways that cause it to stand out:

It has zero debt.

It has a unique business model that's less dependent on spreads.

It's internally managed by a team with a lot of skin in the game.

Beyond that, its business is ideally positioned in today's environment and the stock is still offered at a steep discount to pre-COVID levels.

Below, we present its business model, why it makes sense in today's environment, key developments to closely monitor, and why the current valuation is opportunistic.

The Business of Hard Money Lending

BRMK is what we call a hard money lender.

A hard money loan is a type of loan that's secured by a "hard" asset as its name says. It's typically considered to be a "last resort" loan for borrowers because the interest rate is much greater than your typical bank loan.

Even then, there's a lot of demand for them because of two main reasons:

(1) Requirements are looser: Following the great financial crisis, banking regulations have become much stricter, and unless you can check all the boxes, you are unlikely to get a traditional bank loan. This is particularly true for real estate development/redevelopment projects that are more complex and require flexibility on the lender's side.

(2) Closing is much faster: Even more importantly, banks may often take months to close, and by that time, your opportunity might be gone. If you're a builder and find the right property at the right price, you may need to close within a week or two to not let the opportunity pass by. In that case, you are left with no other option than hard money to close fast. Yes, it comes at a cost, but since you are in and out of the project within 6-12 months, the reward more than outweigh the cost.

Put simply, hard money lenders fill a void that traditional banks cannot fill. They provide quick cash on flexible terms to real estate investors who turn to them for short-term bridge financing. The below slide from Sachem Capital (SACH) provides a good overview:

BRMK typically charges 10%-13% interest rate and 2%-5% origination fees, which combined together, result in 12%-18% returns without even using any leverage.

That's quite incredible in today's low return world.

Naturally, this also means that risks are much greater. Defaults in hard money lending are a regular part of doing business, but they can still result in profitable transactions for the lender through the collection of the collateral.

Therefore, the collateral is key.

In the case of BRMK, we like the risk-to-reward because its collateral is mainly residential real estate, and the housing market is among the strongest it has ever been.

Source: Invitation Homes (INVH)

The demand for housing is significantly outpacing the new supply and BRMK operates in seven out of the 10 states with the worst housing deficits.

This is the result of decades of under-development and an aging housing stock which has led to a severe market imbalance for new housing:

Source: Sachem Capital (SACH)

The pandemic made things even worse as people suddenly wanted more space, moved to the suburbs, and became home buyers. Credit is easy, savings rates are at an all-time high, and millennials are finally buying into the American dream.

As a result, the average home price increased by 16% last year in the US, and likely even more in BRMK's high growth markets.

Source: Sachem Capital (SACH)

This is key to the thesis because it provides margin of safety. It skews the risk-to-reward to the upside because a booming housing market greatly lowers the risks of losses if and when loans go into default.

Beyond the residential focus, we like BRMK's conservative approach to hard money lending, which has historically resulted in just 0.2% of principal losses since inception:

Max 65% Loan to Value: This means that the developer contributes 35% of the equity value to the deal and is set to lose all of it before BRMK loses anything. The current average LTV is just below 60% and it's likely trending lower as home prices continue to appreciate in BRMK's markets.

Personal Guarantees: In addition to the equity buffer, the developer also must provide personal guarantees for the loans, which is quite unique in the mREIT space. If you are a borrower, you think twice before defaulting if you know that your personal liability is also on the line.

First Rank Mortgage: The properties are secured by first deeds of trust liens, and in case of trouble, BRMK can foreclose on the property and resell it to another developer or completes the project itself. Since it gets the property at a steep discount to its appraised value, there's a large buffer to protect its principal.

Short Maturity: The typical term is five to 18 months with the average being <12 months. As a result, BRMK is constantly getting a flow of new liquidity from maturing loans which allows it to opportunistically reinvest in new loans or in foreclosed properties to prepare them for sale.

Source: Broadmark Realty (BRMK)

To be clear, even despite these risk-mitigating factors, this remains a higher risk / higher (potential) reward business model. The only reason why we didn't give BRMK a "high risk" rating is the strong housing market and it has zero debt, but more on that later.

As of right now, 16% of its committed loans are in various stages of defaults. That may sound shocking, but as a reminder, it's not uncommon in hard money lending to have loans go in and out of default given the realities of construction delays and the short-term nature of the loans.

Jeffrey Pyatt, CEO of BRMK, made the following remark in the last conference call:

"We continue to expect that the most common results of defaults will be a positive economic outcome for Broadmark as we capture our fees over a slightly longer timeline, or recover the value of the property. Importantly, the majority of loans and contractual default are for projects that are in construction complete or nearly complete status, or collateralized by residential properties, which gives us confidence in our ability to resolve with positive economic outcomes."

Remember that the borrowers contribute 40% of the equity value and we are in a market with rapid equity value appreciation. Therefore, I would expect most borrowers to do whatever necessary to avoid losing the property.

Meanwhile, BRMK accumulates higher equity in the deals through loan extension fees, default interest rates that go up to 24%, and if they still cannot work things out, they get 100% of the equity through the collection of the property.

Occasional losses are still inevitable, but we like the risk-to-reward potential in today's environment.

Three Catalysts for Growth

BRMK has managed to grow its portfolio at a rapid pace in the past, and today, it has better access to capital than ever before:

Source: Broadmark Realty (BRMK)

Most of this past growth was achieved as a private REIT when they were limited to only accepting capital from accredited private investors.

Today, BRMK has become a public company, it recently began scaling a new private REIT, and it now also has access to a credit line.

It provides three potential avenues for future growth:

#1 - Public Equity Raises for Accretive Loan Origination

By becoming a public company, BRMK gained access to the public equity market to sell shares to not just accredited, but also non-accredited investors.

As long as its shares trade at a premium to NAV, which they currently do, it can raise equity and reinvest it in an accretive manner that should result in cash flow per share growth.

Right now, the estimated premium is ~20%, which is a healthy premium to raise capital and grow the portfolio.

#2 - Private REIT Asset Management

In March 2020, BRMK launched a private REIT offering to provide access to an additional capital source that will allow it to grow independent from the public equity market and also earn additional fees in the process.

In one year, it already grew its assets under management to $82 million, and given its past track record in scaling private REITs, we're confident that they could scale this vehicle into a significantly larger one over time. There's significant demand for high yield in today's yiedless world, and the whole thesis of investing in the booming housing market with a high yield and insulated from the stock market volatility is very compelling to a lot of investors.

BRMK gets compensated by receiving 80% of all fee-based income that's generated from the loans (origination fees, late fees, extension fees) as well as 20% of all cash distributable to the private REIT that's in excess of a monthly 0.5% preferred return. That's very attractive for BRMK because its loans are short and the origination fees are significant at ~4% on average.

If BRMK can successfully scale this vehicle, it will start generating a lot of income on capital that's not even its own.

#3 - New Credit Line

BRMK currently does not any debt which is unique in the mREIT space.

However, earlier this year, it secured a $135 million revolving credit facility, which will reduce its working capital requirements and allow it to deploy more cash into loans.

As it addresses its current defaults, it also may open the possibility for BRMK to slightly leverage its loan portfolio, which would increase its investment spreads even further.

Strong eREIT-Like Management

The main issue of most mREITs is that they're externally managed and suffer significant conflicts of interest.

BRMK is more similar to a traditional eREIT in that it's internally managed, and the managers have significant skin in the game, which aligns interests with shareholders. They own ~$60 million worth of BRMK stock.

BRMK is itself the external manager of a private REIT, which means that BRMK shareholders (incl. the executives) benefit from scaling the private REIT.

Beyond the strong alignment of interest, these are people with decades of experience in hard money lending and billions of originations, which come with valuable relationships for repeat business and significant expertise from underwriting to collection and everything in between.

Valuation and Dividend Yield

Going into the COVID crisis, most REITs crashed but then quickly recovered as the market realizes that property values had kept appreciating. This is especially true for residential REITs given the booming housing market.

BRMK is an exception in that it is still priced at a 14% discount relative to pre-covid levels:

Data by YCharts

The market is essentially pricing a near 100% loss rate on its loans that are in various stages of default, which we view as extremely unlikely given the booming housing market and its historical loss rate of just 0.2%.

Another interesting comparison is with Sachem Capital, which is another mREIT hard money lender. It has more than fully recovered even as BRMK keeps trailing behind:

On one hand, SACH deserves to trade higher given that its business is more focused on fix-and-flips, but on the other hand, its loans have a higher average LTV, it's leveraged, lacks geographic diversification, and it is a 10x smaller micro-cap REIT, all of which would justify a lower valuation in today's times of uncertainty.

It appears that BRMK's sentiment is heavily affected by its pool of defaulted loans, but as it works through them and keeps pushing for growth, we expect its sentiment to improve, and the focus to shift to the booming housing market, which would then unlock ~20% upside as it gets back to pre-crisis levels.

Note that BRMK's earnings are bumpy due to origination fees, defaults, and sales of collateral. The current estimate is that it will earn ~$1 per share in 2020. It prices the shares at 11x earnings and more than covers the $0.84 dividend rate, which results in a near 8% dividend yield that's paid on a monthly basis.

Key Risks to Monitor

As noted earlier, this is a higher risk / higher (potential) reward business. You don't get to earn an 8% dividend yield, paired with upside potential, and strong growth prospects without risks.

Overbuilding: Real estate development is notoriously cyclical. Today, the residential market is undersupplied and prices are rising. It is attracting a lot of developers and soon we may face times of oversupply. This is likely at least a few years out, but it is something to monitor closely.

Cost overruns: The prices of materials and labor have significantly increased over the past year, which may lead to further loan defaults. On the flip side, property prices also have increased, so it may lead to situations where the best outcome is to lend a bit more money, extend the loan, let the developer finalize the project, and sell the property.

Construction delays: Whenever you are building something new, there are always some unforeseen events, and this is especially true during a pandemic. It temporarily increases the risk of defaults, but the same solution applies here. BRMK is unlikely to want to foreclose if there is a viable work-around.

Dividend cut: BRMK has relatively bumpy cash flow and that's also reflected in its dividend. It had the unfortunate timing of coming public right before the pandemic and its dividend was likely set too high to start with. Its monthly dividend per share was initially $0.12 per share and it was reduced all the way down to $0.06 to preserve liquidity. Recently, it was hiked by 17% to $0.07, indicating that better times are ahead.

All of these risks are mitigated by the fact that BRMK maintains a fortress balance sheet with zero debt.

Bottom Line

Put simply, we view BRMK as a way to gain indirect exposure to residential real estate with a much greater dividend yield and superior upside potential.

Today, most residential REITs are priced at all-time highs and pay 2%-3% dividend yields. In comparison, BRMK is today priced at an 8% dividend yield and offers 20% upside just to get back to its pre-COVID level.

Hard money lending is riskier than owning stabilized properties, but given how hot the housing sector is right now, we believe that this strategy provides better risk-to-reward in today's environment.

It allows BRMK to bank on the housing boom with better margin of safety than a regular developer, and higher returns on equity than a typical landlord.

The margin of safety results from:

60% Loan to Value: This means that the developer contributes 40% of the equity value to the deal and is set to lose it all before BRMK loses anything.

Personal Guarantees: In addition to the equity buffer, the developer must also provide personal guarantees for the loans.

First Rank Mortgage: In case of trouble, BRMK forecloses on the property, and resells it to another developer or completes the project itself. Since it gets the property at a 40% discount to its appraised value, there is a large buffer to protect its principal. So far, BRMK has only suffered 0.2% of principal losses since inception.

Despite the better safety, BRMK is getting very lucrative, developer-like returns:

Interest Rate: Typically, it charges 10%-13% interest rates.

Fees: in addition to the interest, it also charges 2%-5% fees for the origination of the loan.

High ROE: Combined together, BRMK is currently earning 16.6% returns on equity, which is far more than what you would get by buying an apartment community at a 3%-4% cap rate.

Even better, BRMK has no debt on its balance sheet. It means that its returns could be even stronger if it chose to add leverage to the mix, but it prefers to play it safe. We like the no-debt approach because real estate development is notoriously cyclical and its returns on equity are phenomenal even without leverage. It also removes the concerns over fluctuating spreads as interest rates move.

Finally, unlike most other mREITs, BRMK is internally managed by a team that owns 4.2% of the equity. As such, they have a lot of skin in the game (~$60 million) and will act in your best interests, which often isn't the case for externally managed mREITs.

Today, you can invest in BRMK with an 8% dividend yield, paid monthly, and a 14% discount relative to pre-COVID levels. Since then, the housing market has only gotten hotter with the average home prices rising by 16% over the past year.