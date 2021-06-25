Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The past decade has seen the birth of numerous new industries. While we see few changes day-to-day, the world which existed before smartphones may seem unrecognizable. Over the past five years, one of the major shifts has been the growth of ridesharing and food delivery services such as Uber (NYSE:UBER). Uber, and its peers, are widely used by many people and are now ubiquitous in most cities. Yet, despite its popularity, it has never generated positive cash-flows and is almost entirely dependent on debt financing. Indeed, without the era of "easy money" with ultra-low interest rates and exuberant start-up financing, it is unclear if Uber would have ever existed.

Uber has been public since early 2019 but is still trading very close to its IPO price. Obviously, 2020 was a difficult year for the firm since ridesharing use dropped dramatically. Of course, this was offset by an increase in demand for its food delivery services. Many investors hope that the company will return to a growth path because the economy is largely reopened. However, search volumes for both "Uber" and "Lyft" (LYFT) remain far below 2019 levels, giving us an initial indication that Q2 and Q3 revenues may be below expected levels.

In my view, there are many reasons why Uber's equity value is at high risk of collapse. The core issue I see is that the business model does not have a moat. No major rideshare or food delivery companies have generated positive cash flow, and I believe this will always be the case since these firms are acting as almost entirely electronic middlemen. Drivers will always prefer those platforms where they will earn the most. Customers will always gravitate toward platforms with the least cost. As such, Uber's profit margins cannot become positive and, at best, can only rise to zero over the long run.

Of course, UBER will likely retain its stock value until this is better understood by more investors or, more likely until the company runs into financial issues. Since Uber does not make money, the company has been borrowing excessively over the past few years and has very little to show for it. Now that the monetary system is shifting toward tapering, I doubt the firm will continue to rely on debt financing to stay afloat. As such, I believe the stock may be due for a large decline over the coming months.

A Look At Uber's Financial Condition

Uber is a bit different than many equities in that it lacks significant tangible assets. It owns intellectual property, but this would only be valuable if that IP is profitable against the competition. This makes Uber different from a typical "technology" company that creates a not easily copied product. But, of course, there are many "copies" of Uber's business model, another of which will so go public (DIDI). As you can see below, the firm has relied on financing to offset negative cash-flows:

Data by YCharts

Since the company went public, it has expanded financial debt to $7B and has diluted shareholders. The firm has also been losing around $2-3B per year in cash-flows and has seen its working capital decline from around $10B to merely $1B today. The massive decline in Uber's working capital means that it will soon need to pursue even more aggressive financing to avoid bankruptcy.

To make matters worse, the company is struggling to retain employees amid the substantial labor shortage. As you may know, the U.S is currently seeing record job quits and job openings despite historically high unemployment. This is a rare occurrence for the economy and signifies that many workers are unhappy with their wages. As such, it should come as no surprise that wage inflation has been rising higher. The end of federal unemployment benefits may give Uber a slight boost in employment, but job openings are so high today (nearly 10M) that I doubt the impact will be significant. To retain drivers, Uber has increased driver pay slightly and, of course, has drastically increased prices in many areas.

Additionally, Uber (and peers) are now subject to restaurant delivery fee caps in San Francisco. This cap is intended to help small business restaurants recover by limiting the amount Uber can demand delivery. From a theoretical economic standpoint, this was one of the few areas where Uber would generate a profit as many restaurants are largely dependent on delivery services for sales giving these services some oligarchic pricing power. On a similar note, the company now has to disclose that its menu prices may be above direct restaurant prices in certain states - likely encouraging them to pick up the food themselves.

Can Uber Meet Analyst Expectations?

The consensus earnings outlook for Uber is very exuberant. Analysts expect the firm to generate an EPS profit around 2022-2023 and grow sales from ~$11-$14B today to $70B by the end of the decade. I view this extreme sales growth as highly unlikely, considering the firm has hardly grown its revenue since early 2018. I also doubt that the firm will generate a profit considering its quarterly operating losses are over $1B and would still be very negative even if R&D is removed.

Uber may be able to innovate and create a new product with more growth and profitability potential. That said, Uber as its mobility and food delivery services are ubiquitous across most of the world, giving it minimal organic growth potential. Of course, despite Uber's immense popularity campaigns and lobbying spending, the company is seeing increased pushback from the public. Uber now has to recognize a driver's union in the U.K, which will undoubtedly hamper profitability potential. The firm's immense spending on Calfornia's Prop 22 to keep its workers as contractors was successful last year. However, unionization efforts are still underway in the U.S and appear to be growing.

As I have said, workers and customers will always trend toward the platform with the lowest (or most negative) profit margins since it is likely that the platform has the highest pay and lowest costs. As such, I would argue that the only way Uber will ever earn consistent profits is by achieving self-driving since immense labor competition will always keep profits at or below zero. For now, Uber is not working on self-driving, and I doubt that technology will be widespread anytime soon. Of course, self-driving would likely see pushback as some may see them as dystopian or dangerous due to accidents.

The Bottom Line

Overall, with the company as it is today, I believe UBER is fundamentally worth zero. The company itself likely has value due to its intellectual property assets and the fact that it may become profitable with some labor-cutting innovation. However, with nearly $8B in financial debt, over $21B in total liabilities, and a small dwindling $1B working capital supply, Uber has immense solvency and liquidity risks. Most firms can manage negative working capital for some time, and most of Uber's debt does not mature until 2025-2028.

I expect Uber to pursue aggressive equity dilutions sometime this year, which may drive its share price lower. Indeed, losses could be immense if investors lose faith in Uber's ability to turn a consistent profit. The company is still worth nearly $100B, so it currently does not need to dilute too aggressively to raise cash. However, if investors lose faith and its value declines, then even more aggressive dilutions are needed.

In light of its situation, I believe UBER is a short target. The stock is slightly above its average price since IPO but has been unable to break above $60. This gives us an indication that there is not much positive fuel behind the stock. This also gives us a stop loss of $65 as today's market mania can fuel speculative rallies in firms with awful fundamentals. Fortunately, very few investors are short-selling the stock as it only has a short interest of only 4.5% and a borrowing cost of zero, so its short-squeeze risk is nil. Overall, I see draining working capital and potential below-expected bookings as the primary near-term catalysts for declines.