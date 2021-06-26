Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

Since announcing a deal to go public via the Silver Spike Acquisition SPAC last December, WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) has provided limited corporate data. The stock jumped back towards $20 as the deal closed after languishing below $15 prior to the shareholder vote. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock in this valuation range, but my position size wouldn't be aggressive based on limited financial data recently.

SPAC Deal Closes

On June 16, WM Holdings completed the business combination with Silver Spike and officially changed their corporate name to WM Technology. The company clearly wants to focus investors more on the technology and software business tailored to the cannabis sector and not the Weedmaps business which offers an online listings marketplace for the cannabis sector.

Similar to a lot of recent SPAC deals, the stock traded down to the recent lows right prior to the shareholder meeting announcement on May 27. The stock peaked above $22 about a week after the shareholder approval on June 10 and now trades around $19.

Along with the announcement of the deal closing, WM Technology reported that 2020 revenue reached $162 million with adjusted EBITDA reaching $43 million. The amounts were slightly above estimates from early December when the SPAC deal was announced.

The more important financials were the Q1 results released via Exhibit 99.1 of the 8-K filing. WM Technology reported revenues of $41 million with income from operations of $8 million based on pro-forma expenses of $33 million.

The numbers don't appear to support revenue growth considering the 2020 quarterly revenue rate was nearly $41 million. The company didn't provide any details on the financial results to provide any context to the quarterly results.

The original guidance was for 2021 revenue to grow marginally to $205 million followed by nearly 50% growth in both 2022 and 2023 to reach $440 million. The company expected another hiccup with non-compliant accounts to initially impact revenue growth and the DOJ investigation is still ongoing.

Scarcity Valuation

WM Technology is clearly a unique asset offering focused access to the U.S. cannabis market via a stock traded on a major stock exchange. Since the company is a technology provider to the sector, WM Technology doesn't actually touch the substances still federally illegal. For this reason, the company doesn't operate a business prohibited from trading on the major stock exchanges suggesting the stock should trade at a scarcity valuation.

For this reason, the stock will trade at a premium valuation due to a scarcity value. With 150 million shares outstanding, WM Technology is worth nearly $3 billion with only $100 million of cash in the bank.

The stock trades at ~13.5x EV/S targets for 2021. The stock isn't insanely expensive for a SaaS company in an exciting sector like cannabis when looking at 2022 targets, but investors do need to question whether WM Technology is still on target to reach the 2022 revenue targets and the associated profits.

The company forecasts long-term growth to come from a major expansion in licensed cannabis stores in the U.S. going from only 8K in existing markets now. To reach parity with alcohol, the cannabis sector will need to add an additional 92K stores. The store count would reach 40K just based on a density of one store per 10K residents.

Source: WM Technology presentation

Every new store is a potential new customer for the SaaS subscription service offered by WM Technology. Even Weedmaps would benefit from more stores competing for advertising space on the website to sell their cannabis products.

The stock is hard to rush into at these levels due to the limited Q1 financials and corporate updates over the last 6 months. Not to mention, investors should've pounced on the stock below $15.

Once WM Technology is able to confirm 2022 financials remain on target, the stock could see much higher prices by year-end. At a $300 million sales target, the stock trades below 10x EV/S targets which is very attractive for a SaaS business targeting the complex and high growth cannabis sector.

Takeaway

The key investors takeaway is that WM Technology is a stock to watch in the cannabis space. The stock rallied into the SPAC deal closing so investors shouldn't be aggressive here. As the company provides more updates on 2021/2022 targets, investors can look to become more aggressive with the cannabis technology play.