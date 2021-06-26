Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2021

Photo by invincible_bulldog/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the June 2021 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

June saw lithium prices rise again and plenty of good news from the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 2.41%. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 4.42%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 6.15% over the past month.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$13.50/kg (US$13,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$15.00/kg (US$15,000/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence as of Mid-June reported China lithium carbonate prices of US$12,875/t (technical grade) to US$13,800 (battery grade), and for lithium hydroxide prices of US$13,800/t, and for spodumene-6% no figure was quoted (I have heard US$620-720/t).

Metal.com reports lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) price of USD 720/mt, as of June 17, 2021.

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand vs. supply forecast

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2021" article. Highlights include:

Roskill - "By 2031, demand is expected to exceed 2.0Mt LCE from all end-use applications, which will require fundamental changes in the scale and types of lithium projects in operation to meet."

EV prices fall as battery technology improves, ICE/EV parity forecast by 2023.

Global EV battery sales surge as demand for clean cars booms.

Volkswagen to 'get actively involved in the raw materials business'.

Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year.

US unveils plans for supply of batteries, critical minerals, semiconductors.

CATL and BYD in talks with Apple (AAPL) for EV battery supply... (Apple) aims to start production of a passenger vehicle in 2024, Reuters reported.

Sweden's Northvolt raises $2.8 bln to supercharge EV battery output.

FREYR (ALUS) in negotiations for building battery production facilities in the United States

The global lithium ion battery megafactory count is now at 211 (3,791 GWh), up from 142 a year ago, and 84 two years ago.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

On June 3, Bacanora Lithium announced:

PUSU extension. Bacanora Independent Directors and Ganfeng International Trading (Shanghai) Limited ("Ganfeng") announced that Bacanora Lithium PLC ("Bacanora") and Ganfeng had entered into an agreement regarding the terms of a possible cash offer by Ganfeng for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bacanora, other than that which it already owns, at a price of 67.5 pence per Bacanora Share (the "Offer Price") (the "Possible Offer"). The Possible Offer remains subject to a number of pre-conditions as set out in the 6 May 2021 announcement.

On June 22, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Update on Zinnwald Lithium, the Sonora Project and debt facility. Bacanora Lithium plc, a lithium development company, is pleased to note today's announcement by Zinnwald Lithium Plc (AIM:ZNWD) ("Zinnwald") of its acquisition of the remaining 50% of Deutsche Lithium GmbH ("Deutsche Lithium"). The Company also announces an update on its site activities at the Sonora Lithium Project (the "Project"), located in Mexico, and its debt facility agreement with RK Mine Finance ("RK"). Zinnwald has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the 50 percent of Deutsche Lithium that it does not already own for a total consideration of €8.8 million to be settled with a cash payment of €1.5 million and the issue of approximately 50 million new shares (the "Acquisition"). Deutsche Lithium is developing the advanced Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany (the "Zinnwald Project"). The Acquisition gives Zinnwald full ownership and operational control of the Zinnwald Project and is in line with its corporate objective to become a key supplier to the European lithium market. On completion of the Acquisition, Bacanora's shareholding in Zinnwald will decrease from 44.2% to 35.5%. Bacanora will maintain its right to appoint one Director to the Board of Zinnwald.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Sonora construction has begun (50:50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) as Bacanora's share is now fully funded.

2023---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On June 2, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium announces exceptional PEA results supporting doubling planned production capacity to 440,000 tpa (66,000 LCE)." Highlights include:

Phase 2 production highlights

"Project’s near - term production capacity of battery grade high - purity green lithium will be potentially doubled : P roduction is planned to increase from 220,000 tpa (33,000 LCE) planned for 2022 in Phase 1 , to 440,000 tpa (66,000 LCE) , within approximately one year . Phase 2 p roduction has a projected life of mine of approximately 13 years: vertically integrated to Sigma’s second deposit, Barreiro with 2 0 . 5 Mt of measured & indicated high - grade and high - purity lithium resources at 1. 43 % Li 2 O. Low - r isk execution strategy: Phase 2 construction is planned to start once Phase 1 concludes commissioning and ramps up production in 2022 . The Company has significantly advanced multiple Project workstreams with the objective of preparing for Phase 2 production after 2023."

Phase 2 financial highlights

"Phase 2 has the potential to more than double total NPV of the Project to US$844 million : NPV of Phase 2 Production US$449 million . Low initial capital expenditures of US$44.5 million.

Phase 2 after - tax cash flow generation during 13 years is projected as follows: Net revenue of US$2.1 billion (annual ized US$165 million) . After Tax Free Cash Flow of US$ 766 million (annual ized US$ 60 million) . EBITDA of US$1 billion (annual ized US$8 3 million) . IRR of 208% .

Located close to Atlantic emerging supply chain for electric vehicles in North America and Europe , Phase 2 would enable Sigma to continue to be amongst the lowest cost producers in the industry . PEA projects Phase 2 average total cash cost to be US$256/t (FOB Plant, life of mine) and US$360/t (CIF China Port, life of mine) ."

Phase 1 construction update

"All Detailed Engineering and Pre - Construction workstreams continued to advance to achieve production in the third quarter of 2022 ..."

On June 23, Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Sigma breaks ground advancing project to implementation stage and commences earthworks in preparation for civil construction.

Catalysts include:

Q3 2022 - Production targeted to begin at the Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil.

Investors can read my recent Trend Investing article Sigma Lithium Looks To Be A Potential 2022 Lithium Producer With Significant Next Stage Expansion Potential.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On May 27, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium discovers new deep brine aquifer in the high-grade zone of the 3Q project." Highlights include:

"Every new drill hole intercepted high-grade brine at depth of up to 362m and outside of the previous resource estimate in 2018.

Previous resource estimate in the northern high-grade zone only went to 100m and drill hole PP1-R-26 250m off-strike..."

On June 9, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium updates 3Q project with 125% increase of measured and indicated resources in the high-grade zone." Highlights include:

"Significant increase in northern high-grade mineral resource estimate at 800 mg/l lithium cut-off: Measured and indicated resource estimate of 1,682,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 926 mg/l Lithium.

Significant increase of central and southern medium-grade resource estimate at 400 mg/l Lithium cut-off: Measured and indicated resource estimate 5,304,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 636 mg/l Lithium

Average combined impurities for Magnesium/Lithium and Sulphate/Lithium continue to be lowest in industry. High grade resource with 800 mg/l cut off: Mg/Li=1.66 and Sulfate/Li=0.49

Potential for resource expansion continues to exist at depth, and off strike on the eastern border of the 3Q Project under the alluvial cones.

On June 17, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium produces 99.9% battery grade lithium carbonate." Highlights include:

"Highest battery grade lithium carbonate produced to date with 99.9% purity.

The Company will now convert the Plant from batch mode into continuous mode to produce large samples for specification certification.

Lithium carbonate has now been considered acceptable for the development of batteries by CATL."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2021 - Environmental permit expected.

Q3 2021 - Feasibility Study due. Possible project partner/funding announcements usually after FS is released.

Late 2021/early 2022 - Project construction planned to begin (subject to financing).

Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTC:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua (large market cap, large lithium producer), who has signed a supply deal with Tesla (TSLA). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On May 26, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Core secures Darwin Port Operating Agreement." Highlights include:

"Core signs 5 - year Darwin Port Operatin g A greement [POA].

D arwin P ort O perations Facilities include truck dump, ship load er and conveyor and unloading of (mining and plant construction) equipment .

POA contemplates exporting lithium concentrate and DSO and cements a key part of Core’s low cost logistics chain from mine to port.

Core preparing for FID in coming months to target first exports of lithium in 2022."

On June 1, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Lithium resource expansion and exploration drilling recommences at Finniss Lithium Project."

On June 24, Core Lithium Ltd. announced:

Nuggets at new Toolebuc prospect extends far east gold trend to 2,500m in length. Core’s major focus is on the development of the Finniss Lithium Project.

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2021 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Construction anticipated to begin at Finniss, subject to FID (Q3 2021).

2021 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On May 27, Neometals announced: "Primobius enters MoU for North America with Stelco (“STLC”) to construct a plant for extraction and recycling of battery metals." Highlights include:

" Primobius (JV between Neometals and SMS group) enters into lithium-ion battery recycling MoU with leading Canadian steel producer Stelco Inc. (TSX: “STLC”).

MoU contemplates a potential 50:50 joint venture to recycle battery packs arising from end-of-life vehicle and rejected battery recycling.

MOU sets out key commercial arrangements for Primobius’ first potential operation in North America with a partner capable of providing large volumes of end-of-life batteries."

On June 3, Neometals announced:

Neometals realises A$30M for Mt Marion offtake option... The Company retains significant exposure to the lithium-ion battery supply chain through its Primobius battery recycling JV and portfolio of proprietary lithium processing technologies. Neometals’ cash, receivables and investments increase to ~A$107 million. Commenced a strategic review of the Indian lithium refinery project.

Catalysts:

2021 - Possible spin-off the Mt Edwards Nickel Project.

2022 - Advancements in key projects with JV partners towards final investment decisions.

2023 - Potential Lithium refinery in India (or Australia), potential for lithium-ion battery recycling 50:50 JV Primobius to have several projects globally, possible late stages with the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project & the Vanadium Recovery Project.

You can read my very recent article "An Update On Neometals 5 Key Projects Across The Energy Storage Metals And EV Battery Metals Sector"

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On June 1, Savannah Resources announced: "Mina do Barroso Lithium Project update. Savannah to evaluate additional strategic opportunities due to improved market conditions." Highlights include:

"... Amid this backdrop the Heads of Agreement (‘HoA’) with Galp (announced on 12 January 2021) has now expired, and discussions in relation to strat egic investment and offtake will continue with Galp outside of the exclusive terms of the HoA.

Meanwhile, Savannah intends to leverage this degree of commercial interest in MdB to create a strong economic platform to support the Project’s development and t o maximise shareholder value. Savannah is now evaluating its many strategic options.

This process may include alternative or supplementary offtake contracts, with or without investment from the offtaker[s] in Savannah or the project directly. It may also r esult in strategic investments in the Company independent of offtake, or the sale of a portion of the Mina do Barroso Project.

Savannah’s own financial position has been significantly strengthened during the period following the execution of the oversubscr ibed £10.3m fund raise in April 2021. This provides Savannah with the opportunity to independently advance the definitive feasibility study work at Mina do Barroso and add to its lithium project portfolio.

Savannah intends to leverage this degree of commercial interest in MdB to create a strong economic platform to support the Project’s development."

On June 2, Savannah Resources announced: "Financial results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020." Highlights include:

Subsequent Events & 2021 Outlook

Mina do Barroso Lithium Project, Portugal

"Public consultation on the EIA initiated in April 2021; Key milestone of ‘Declaration of Environmental Impact’ expected later this year .

Received increasing investment and offtake interest in parallel with H1 2021 lithium price recovery...

Subject to ongoing COVID -related restrictions, complete the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study in support of securing construction financing .

Adding to our in -house team in preparation for the development of Mina do Barroso."

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On June 4, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon 2,000tpa li2co3 project update." Highlights include:

"2,000tpa lithium carbonate process plant development works progressing on schedule and budget.

24% of scheduled total construction works now complete.

First commercial production of battery quality Li 2 CO 3 product targeted by mid -2022.

Positive lithium sector fundamentals to leverage attractive off -take agreements to support the 2,000tpa operation and 10,000tpa project development.

Strategic investment discussions on -going for 10,000tpa capex funding solution."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On June 16, Wesfarmers announced:

Wesfarmers issues inaugural sustainability-linked bonds... Wesfarmers is to raise AUD1 billion following the successful pricing this week...

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2024 - Mt Holland production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On May 27, Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona bid for NAL to be submitted for court approval. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited is advancing its Québec expansion strategy after the monitor (administrator) appointed by the Court overseeing the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) process of North American Lithium Inc. [NAL], further to the support confirmation from both secured creditors of NAL, has confirmed that it will support the filing of a motion with the Court for the approval of Sayona’s joint bid for NAL with Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Sayona 75%; Piedmont 25%).

On May 28, Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona Québec: NAL Offer ‘Takes a New Step”. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited attaches the following statement from the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sayona Québec, regarding the joint bid with Piedmont Lithium Limited for North American Lithium (Sayona 75%; Piedmont 25%) (refer ASX release 27 May 2021). Also included is a link to the Québec Government announcement concerning the proposed bid... (if successful) Sayona Québec aims to resume production as soon as possible. The company is putting priority on environmental update of the facilities, technical improvements as well as the upgrading of certain equipment which was at a standstill.

On June 2, Sayona Mining announced: "New drilling underway at Authier Project; WA Lithium earn-in." Highlights include:

"New drilling campaign underway at flagship Authier Lithium Proj ect, Québec, with goal of expanding lithium resource, reducing strip ratio and accelerati ng production to enhance profitability.

Earn‐in agreement reached with Altura Mining to expedite explor ation at Sayona’s lithium assets in Pilgangoora, Western Austra lia and facilitate Company’s focu s on North America."

On June 8, Sayona Mining announced: "Completion of Piedmont investment in Sayona Québec."

On June 22, Sayona Mining announced:

Update on Sayona’s bid for North American Lithium. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited announced today an update on the status of Sayona Québec Inc.’s (Sayona Québec) bid to acquire North American Lithium Inc. [NAL]as part of the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act [CCAA] proceedings of NAL. A preliminary hearing of the Joint Motion was held on 18 June, at which the Court scheduled the substantive hearing of the Joint Motion for 28 June 2021. The Joint Motion is being jointly contested by an alternative bidder for, and unsecured creditor of, NAL.

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Authier permitting. Result of NAL bid. Possible project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On June 2, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Critical Elements is UL ECOLOGO® certified for mineral exploration. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is very proud to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. The Company has successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL’s SPOT sustainable product database.

On June 7, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced:

Lithium hydroxide engineering study. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Metso Outotec and WSP in Canada [WSP] to prepare a Phase II engineering study for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate for the electric vehicle and energy storage system battery industries.

On June 18, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced: "Critical Elements engages GoldSpot Discoveries to apply AI Exploration Technologies at its lithium-tantalum projects within the Nemiscau belt in Quebec."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements. Results of studies for a chemical plant to produce high quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Maricunga drill results. Further developments with Mitsui re off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

On June 15, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. announces additional license acquisitions at its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina to increase holdings to 14,091 hectares... The acquisition of these licenses, particularly PPG 01, allows Millennial to continue to develop and plan our Project infrastructure and it also provides the Project with the potential to expand significantly the sources of fresh water for our processing facility. Millennial is fully engaged at Pastos Grandes with pilot plant operations continuing and discussions progressing with a number of off-takers and strategic investors.”

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for lithium extraction.

On June 4, Lake Resources NL announced: "Kachi Project finance advances." Highlights include:

"Strong interest f or low er cost project debt finance of Lake’s flagship Kachi Lithium Project has been indicated , amid increasing focus from EV makers on sustainable, high purity lithium.

Preliminary i nterest indicated by over half a dozen major international banks with strong experience of funding projects in Argentina subject to support from E xport C redit A genc ies .

Lake well - funded through to final investment decision [ FID] on construction finance , anticipated to be mid - 2022, with A$24 million in bank at end March 2021 ."

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On June 14, AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ’s DRC logistics arm, Nyuki Logistics, secures long term land concession for Kabondo Dianda Intermodal Staging Station." Highlights include:

"AVZ’s 100% owned DRC Logistics and Haulage company, Nyuki Logistics, secures 1,227 h ectare site at Kabondo Dianda for Intermodal Staging Station and local community social economic development programmes .

25 - year renewable rental agreement for industrial land awarded by Haut - Lomami Lands Office."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF) (OTCPK:EMHLF) (Nasdaq:EMHYY)

On June 10, European Metals Holdings announced: "Lithium life cycle assessment specialist engaged." Highlights include:

"... Cinovec LCAs to be produced for both battery - grade lithium carbonate and battery - grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate which will be manufactured at a lithium chemical plant nearby to the Cinovec mine.

Cinovec LCAs will be benc hmarked against global lithium peers.

Minviro will be actively engaged to identify low - carbon optimisations in the developing feasibility study for Cinovec.

Cinovec LCAs expected to demonstrate strong carbon footprint credentials with lower energy use, les s intensive reagent application and net carbon credits from mine and process by - products.

LCA Report anticipated to be completed and provided to the Company in Q 3 2021."

On June 18, European Metals Holdings announced:

EMH ADS to trade in the U.S... ADSs expected to commence trading on the OTC Market as a member of the Nasdaq International Designation during July 2021 under the ticker symbol "EMHYY”... Prague Listing to be postponed at suggestion of Prague Stock Exchange.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - DFS to be released.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (Nasdaq:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina.

On June 9, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Scoping update highlights the exceptional economics and industry-leading sustainability of Piedmont’s Carolina Lithium Project. Piedmont’s Carolina Lithium Scoping Study Update is based on the Company’s Mineral Resource estimate reported in April 2021, of 39.2 Mt at a grade of 1.09% Li 2 O and the by-product Mineral Resource estimates comprising 7.4 Mt of quartz, 11.1 Mt of feldspar and 1.1 Mt of mica reported in June 2021. The fully integrated Study contemplates a 20-year project life, with the downstream lithium hydroxide chemical plant commencing 90 days after the start of concentrate operations. The chemical plant is assumed to achieve full capacity within 12 months. Table 1 provides a summary of production and cost figures for the integrated Project.

Note: After-tax NPV8% of US$1.923b, after-tax IRR of 31%. Total initial CapEx estimated at US$838.6m, average LiOH production cash costs US$2,943/t, 20 year mine life, 2.9 year payback.

Piedmont Lithium's updated Scoping Study results summary

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On May 25, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth arranges $3,900,000 strategic investment. Hendrik van Alphen, CEO of Wealth, commented: “This is part of Wealth`s strategy to advance our corporate development for the benefit of shareholders. “

On June 21, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth closes second tranche of $3,900,000 strategic investment."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No significant news for the month.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

No news for the month.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2021- DFS due on Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF)

On June 14, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium announces the early conversion of loan facility with LANXESS Corporation. The Company has issued 6,251,250 common shares, and 3,125,625 share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”), to the Lender in connection with the conversion of the outstanding Loan and has retired the principal of the Loan in the amount of US$3,750,000. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of C$1.20 until June 10, 2024...

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On May 26, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier to receive funding from Ontario Government. The Ontario government is investing $363,000 in Frontier Lithium to help the emerging Greater Sudbury-based junior mining company demonstrate its new innovative extraction process for lithium. This investment will support jobs and opportunities in the mining sector, promote economic development in the north and highlight Ontario’s high mineral development potential.

On June 1, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium intersects over 340 metres of pegmatite averaging 1.68% Li 2 O at the spark pegmatite." Highlights include:

"Diamond Drill Hole (“DDH”) PL-048-21 collared in pegmatite and intersected 340.7m of pegmatite averaging 1.68% Li 2 O; Includes two continuous intersections of 153.1 and 116.2m averaging 1.62% and 1.68% Li 2 O. Includes narrower high grades zones of up to 26m of 2.36% with one 8m zone averaging 3.13% Li2O.

O; Includes two continuous intersections of 153.1 and 116.2m averaging 1.62% and 1.68% Li O. Includes narrower high grades zones of up to 26m of 2.36% with one 8m zone averaging 3.13% Li2O. Geomechanical DDH PL-GDH-06-21 intersected 82.2m averaging 1.25% Li 2 O with an 11.2 m zone at the top of the hole averaged 2.22% Li 2 O.

O with an 11.2 m zone at the top of the hole averaged 2.22% Li O. The western extent of the deposit is open and appears to be trending to the southwest.

Results from the remaining 4 holes are pending."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

E3 Metals is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has an inferred mineral resource of 6.7 million LCE.

On May 27, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals Corp announces filing of Q1 2021 financial statements and MD&A."

On June 2, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals expands Aquifer Management Plan following successful optimization..."

On June 9, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals completes R&D, commissions flow testing and design... on the sorbent technology has completed. The Company has selected the final candidates to advance into the process design phase with the commissioning of a flow column testing program at its Calgary Testing Facility (“the Facility”). E3 Metals has been developing its proprietary, lithium selective sorbent for the purposes of primary extraction of lithium from brine. This development work began with the University of Calgary in 2017 and has been the major focus for E3 Metals since the Company released its third resource report in 2018, now totaling 7.0Mt LCE inferred mineral resources, with opportunity for significant expansion.

On June 23, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals’ improved sorbent outperforms, advanced for flow column testing... has demonstrated longer life and consistent performance in batch testing with 97% lithium recovery while removing over 99% of the critical impurities.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

On May 20, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium adds drill-ready lithium exploration targets west of Falchani and outlines plans for advancing Peruvian Lithium and Uranium Projects." Highlights include:

"Two new high priority, drill-ready lithium target areas have been identified west of Falchani through mapping and surface sampling.

Drilling now being planned to test these targets and focus on the discovery of new lithium deposits.

In-fill and expansion drilling to begin at Falchani and focus on resource re-classification (upgrading resource categories) and resource expansion. Expansion drilling to begin at Macusani to expand existing uranium resources and test for new deposits.

Permitting process, including environmental and community permitting, underway with goal of launching the above drill programs late June to coincide with the end of the local rainy season."

On June 17, American Lithium Corp. announced:

American Lithium provides update on its plan of operations for TLC... Next phase at TLC to include a drill program of up to 95 drill holes to extend, expand and upgrade existing resource and complete up to 5 test pits for metallurgical bulk sampling.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On May 25, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto partners with InoBat to explore innovative lithium battery initiative. Rio Tinto and InoBat, a European battery technology and manufacturing company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to accelerate the establishment of a “cradle to cradle” battery manufacturing and recycling value chain in Serbia.

Catalysts:

2022 - Jadar construction to begin (4 years as underground mine).

2026/27 - Jadar production planned to begin

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSX:NANO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On May 27, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One receives conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Ticker change to "NANO")

On June 3, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One and Johnson Matthey enter into a Joint Development Agreement for Lithium-ion Battery Materials." Highlights include:

"... Co-development of next generation products and processes for Johnson Matthey’s eLNO® family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials using Nano One’s patented One-Pot process.

Includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production.

Builds on the successful technical reviews and evaluations conducted by Nano One and JM over the past year."

On June 17, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One granted 3 new patents." Highlights include:

"3 new patents, issued and allowed in Canada, the US and China.

Patents extend protection on One-Pot process and LNMO cathode materials.

Patents add value to One-Pot, M2CAM, coated nanocrystal and sustainability enhancing technologies."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), American Pacific Borate & Lithium [ASX:ABR], Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCPK:EULIF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX)(formerly Mali Lithium Limited), Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN], Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:RHHNF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASK:LKE] (OTCQB:LLKKF), Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTCPK:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium South [TSXV:LIS] (NRGMF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] (OTC PINK:ULTHF)[FWB:0UL], Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF).

Conclusion

June saw lithium spot prices higher again.

Highlights for the month were:

Global EV battery sales surge leading to strong lithium demand and pricing.

Ganfeng offers to buy the balance of Bacanora Lithium shares at 67.5 pence.

Sigma Lithium announces exceptional PEA results supporting doubling planned production capacity to 440,000 tpa (66,000 LCE).

Neo Lithium discovers new deep brine aquifer in the high-grade zone of the 3Q project. Neo Lithium produces 99.9% battery grade lithium carbonate.

Neometals realises A$30M for Mt Marion offtake option. Primobius (50/50 JV Neometals & SMS group) enters MoU for North America with Stelco (“STLC”) to construct a plant for extraction and recycling of battery metals.

Sayona Quebec (Sayona 75%; Piedmont 25%) awaiting Court approval of contested bid for NAL.

Millennial Lithium Corp. announces additional license acquisitions at its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina to increase holdings to 14,091 hectares.

Lake Resources Kachi Project finance advances.

European Metal Holdings ADS to trade in the U . S, ticker "EMHYY".

Piedmont Lithium's Carolina Lithium Project updated Scoping Study results in an a fter-tax NPV8% of US$1.923b, after-tax IRR of 31%. Total Intial CapEx US$838.6m, average LiOH production cash costs US$2,943/t, 20 year mine life, 2.9 year payback.

Frontier Lithium intersects over 340 metres of pegmatite averaging 1.68% Li 2 O at the spark pegmatite.

O at the spark pegmatite. Rio Tinto and InoBat sign MOU to work together to accelerate the establishment of a “cradle to cradle” battery manufacturing and recycling value chain in Serbia.

Nano One graduates to the TSX, changes ticker to "NANO".

As usual all comments are welcome.