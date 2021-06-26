Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), the producer of snacks, is expected to report significant sales growth in the coming five years. While the company saw a decline in sales in the past, I believe that MDLZ will see sales growth as things get back to normal after the COVID-19 crisis. My DCF model showed that there exists an upside potential of 20%-25% in the stock price. My assumptions are not very different from those made by other financial analysts. I believe that the share price will most likely go up as the company starts to grow free cash flow from 2021.

From 2018, Mondelez Has Been Focusing On Growth In A Growing Market

Mondelez makes and sells snacks, chocolate, gum, biscuits, and candies, among many other products. The company has a large number of brands that most investors recognize. They include Oreo, Toblerone, Lu, Chips Ahoy, etc:

Source: 10-K

MDLZ makes 48% and 31% of its revenue through the sale of biscuits and chocolate respectively. The market expectations for the bakery segment and the global biscuits market show more than 5% growth due to changing consumer interest. I have based my growth assumptions on the information given by market experts:

Within the packaged bakery segment, the global biscuits market is expected to reach USD 135 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5%. Owing to the changing consumer interest and dynamics, the global biscuits market is expected to reach USD 121 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach USD 164 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.08%. Biscuit Report.pdf

MDLZ will not only profit from the growth in the market, but also its new strategy, which started in 2018, appears to be showing results in 2021. Notice that the management decided to focus on growth and profitability, which helped the company show more growth y/y in 2019 than that in 2015-2017:

Source: IR

Source: IR

Source: IR

The company announced a virtuous cycle in 2021 Q1. According to the management, MDLZ is right now well-positioned to offer a long-term growth rate with positive free cash flow:

Source: IR

Solid Financial Position With A Large Number Of Intangibles And Goodwill

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.6x, I am not worried about the company's obligations. The balance sheet shows goodwill worth $21 billion, which means that the company may obtain significant synergies in the coming years. Synergies could help the company increase revenue or EBITDA in the future:

Source: 10-Q

If we assume 2022 EBITDA of $6.2 billion with $16 billion in net debt, the company's net debt is 2.5x. It is an acceptable level of leverage. That's not all. If we take into account that EBITDA will most likely grow in the coming years, the company's level of debt is very limited:

Source: 10-Q

Beneficial Sales Growth Expectations And Growing Free Cash Flow

Most financial analysts will remember that from 2010, MDLZ's sales declined. The management reported 2010 sales of $40 billion, and then it saw that its sales declined to $26 billion. Things are now quite different. Most analysts are expecting sales growth from 2021 to 2025. I assumed revenue growth of 8% in 2021 and sales growth between 3.22% and 4.22% from 2022 to 2025. With CFO/Sales of 17.45%-19.45% and capital expenditures of $1.2-$1.4 billion from 2021 to 2025, I obtained FCF of $3.7-$5 billion:

Source: Author

From 2017 to 2021, MDLZ's beta decreased quite a bit, from 1.1 to 0.65, which is quite appealing. The company's volatility risk also decreased quite a bit. As a result, the company's WACC decreased, which made the company more valuable:

Source: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Beta

Other financial analysts on the internet are obtaining a WACC of 4.8%. I wanted to be a bit conservative with my assumptions. If I assume a share price of $62 and a risk-free rate of 2.46, I obtained a WACC of 7%. Notice that the company's level of debt is small, which makes the debt weighting very small:

Source: Author

There Is An Upside Potential In The Share Price: Valuation Of $89

Putting it all together, with a WACC of 7% and the previously mentioned FCF, the sum of the free cash flow is $18 billion. With other sales growth and a different CFO/Sales ratio, investors may get different results, but I don't expect the figures obtained to be very different from that of mine:

Source: Author

Now, I assumed a long-term growth rate of 4% and 1.4 billion shares outstanding. With these figures, I obtained a valuation of close to $89, which is more than 25% of the current share price. Of course, I believe that there is upside potential in the share price:

Source: Author

Risks From Inflation And Impairment Of Intangibles

MDLZ operates in many countries all over the world. It is quite likely that in the next five years, the company suffers from inflation in some of the company's target markets. MDLZ may have to pay more to its suppliers. As a result, the management may decide to increase the price of the products sold. In this scenario, consumers may buy fewer products, which may lead to a decline in sales. If sales decline, free cash flow will decline, leading to a decrease in the company's valuation.

Source: 10-k

Since we sell our products in over 150 countries and have operations in approximately 80 countries, we monitor economic and currency-related risks and seek to take protective measures in response to these exposures. Some of the countries in which we do business have recently experienced periods of significant economic uncertainty and exchange rate volatility, including Brazil, China, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and Pakistan. We continue to monitor operations, currencies, and net monetary exposures in these countries. At this time, we do not anticipate that these countries are at risk of becoming highly inflationary economies. Source: 10-k

The company reports a significant amount of intangible assets, so there exists impairment risk. Let's remind investors that the company had to reduce the valuation of certain intangible assets because earnings expectations declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, it could happen again:

Based on the financial performance of our goodwill reporting units and intangible assets and review of other significant fair value assumptions, we concluded that no impairment indicators were present that would require a full impairment assessment. We will continue to monitor the potential for asset impairment risk over coming quarters. In 2020, we recorded $144 million of intangible asset impairment charges related to eight brands. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in greater declines in the sales and earnings for certain brands, particularly our gum brands. During our annual impairment testing as of July 1, 2020, we identified nine brands, including the eight impaired brands, that each had a fair value in excess of book value of 10% or less. Source: 10-Q

Conclusion

Operating in a growing market, MDLZ is expected to deliver significant sales growth in the coming years. I don't believe that investors are fully aware of the company's current valuation and the expected sales growth. With sales growth between 3.22% and 4.22% and a long-term growth rate of 4%, MDLZ's share price could increase more than 20%. In my opinion, as more investors study the company's most recent figures and the growth expectations, the company's total valuation will increase. If inflation does not destroy MDLZ's margins, it appears clear that the share price will increase.