Antero Resources May Be Able To Reduce Net Debt To $2 Billion By End Of 2021
Summary
- Antero Resources may be able to reduce its net debt to around $2 billion by the end of 2021.
- Its stronger financial position now is reflected in its latest note offering having a 3% lower interest rate (and longer term) than its December 2020 note offering.
- Antero has pushed out its next note maturity to 2025.
- Antero could generate over $800 million in positive cash flow (excluding hedges) in a long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas scenario.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) now appears capable of reducing its net debt to around $2 billion by the end of 2021. Due to improved commodity prices, Antero's financial situation is much improved from late 2020 and that is reflected in its latest unsecured note offering having an interest rate that is 3% lower than the unsecured notes it issued in December 2020.
In a longer-term $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas environment, Antero is worth an estimated $14.60 to $16.90 per share, so it looks fairly priced at the moment.
2021 Outlook
At current strip prices, Antero is now projected to generate $4.875 billion in oil and gas revenues in 2021 before hedges. Antero has most of its 2021 natural gas production hedged at below strip, so its hedges are expected to have negative $314 million in value for 2021. Antero may also receive $137 million in Antero Midstream dividends, assuming that the reduced dividend rate of $0.225 per quarter is maintained going forward.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Natural Gas
|848,625,000
|$3.30
|$2,800
|Ethane
|17,629,500
|$9.00
|$159
|C3+ NGLs
|41,555,250
|$41.00
|$1,704
|Oil
|3,777,750
|$56.00
|$212
|Hedge Value
|-$314
|Antero Midstream Dividends
|$137
|Total
|$4,698
Source: Author's Work
Antero's cash expenditures are estimated at around $3.752 billion during 2021, so it is now projected to generate around $946 million in positive cash flow during 2021.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Cash Production Expense
|$2,727
|Marketing Expense
|$110
|Cash G&A
|$110
|Cash Interest
|$170
|Capital Expenditures
|$635
|Total Expenditures
|$3,752
Source: Author's Work
Debt Situation
The improving commodity price situation has allowed Antero to issue more unsecured notes with a relatively low interest rate to help redeem its nearer-term notes. Antero issued $600 million in 5.375% unsecured notes due 2030 in May after issuing $700 million in 7.625% unsecured notes due 2029 in January and $500 million in 8.375% unsecured notes due 2026 in December 2020. The decreasing interest rates reflects the impact of rising commodity prices on Antero's financial situation.
The latest offering allowed Antero to redeem its 5.625% unsecured notes due in 2023, and makes Antero's next note maturity its $590 million in 5.00% unsecured notes due 2025. Antero's credit facility does mature in October 2022, but there should be no issue in getting that extended now that it has cleared out all its note maturities for several years.
|Projected Year-End 2021 Debt
|$ Million
|Credit Facility
|$0.0
|5.375% Unsecured Notes due 2021
|$0.0
|5.125% Unsecured Notes due 2022
|$0.0
|5.625% Unsecured Notes due 2023
|$0.0
|5.00% Unsecured Notes due 2025
|$590.0
|4.25% Convertible Notes due 2026
|$0.0
|8.375% Unsecured Notes due 2026
|$500.0
|7.625% Unsecured Notes due 2029
|$700.0
|5.375% Unsecured Notes due 2030
|$600.0
|Total Debt
|$2,390.0
Source: Author's Work
Antero is now projected to have $2.39 billion in outstanding debt at the end of 2021. This assumes that there will be a conversion of the $137.5 million in 4.25% convertible notes due 2026 into 31.7 million shares of Antero's common stock. I've assumed this conversion will happen since Antero's current share price is more than triple the conversion price.
Antero would also have completely paid off its credit facility in this scenario and ended 2021 with around $390 million in cash on hand, leaving it with approximately $2.0 billion in net debt.
Future Outlook
If we assume longer-term prices of $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas, Antero may be able to generate $4.476 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges. This also assumes that NGL prices decline in the low-double digit percentages from 2021 levels.
In 2022, Antero's natural gas hedges would have around negative $211 million in value at $3 natural gas, while it may receive $125 million in Antero Midstream dividends at the current $0.90 annual rate.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf
|$ Million
|Natural Gas
|848,625,000
|$3.10
|$2,631
|Ethane
|17,629,500
|$8.00
|$141
|C3+ NGLs
|41,555,250
|$36.00
|$1,496
|Oil
|3,777,750
|$55.00
|$208
|Hedge Value
|-$211
|Antero Midstream Dividends
|$125
|Total
|$4,390
Source: Author's Work
Assuming that maintenance capex remains around $635 million (including some land capex), Antero would be able to generate $879 million in positive cash flow before hedges at $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas. The 2022 hedges would reduce this to $668 million in positive cash flow.
|Expenses
|$ Million
|Cash Production Expense
|$2,707
|Marketing Expense
|$110
|Cash G&A
|$110
|Cash Interest
|$160
|Capital Expenditures
|$635
|Total Expenditures
|$3,722
Source: Author's Work
Valuation
Antero may be able to generate $1.549 billion in unhedged EBITDAX (excluding Antero Midstream dividends) at $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas. At a 3.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple, this would result in an estimated value of $5.42 billion for its upstream business. Net of debt this would leave $3.42 billion in value for its shares.
Antero's stake in Antero Midstream is worth $1.44 billion at market value, so Antero's value would be $4.86 billion including this. This translates into a value of approximately $14.60 per share, assuming the conversion of the convertible notes into stock. At a 4.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple instead, Antero's value would increase to around $16.90 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas.
Conclusion
Antero Resources has seen its financial situation improve markedly since late 2020 and now looks capable of reducing its net debt to around $2 billion by the end of 2021.
Antero's hedges may have over $500 million in negative value of the next two years, but at last report it didn't have hedges for 2023. In a long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas scenario, Antero may be able to generate over $800 million in positive cash flow without hedges (while maintaining production levels), while its stock could be worth in the mid-teens.
