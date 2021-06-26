georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has been on the expensive side of things for quite a while, which has prompted investors to eagerly await both the Q4-2021 earnings update to understand the development for sales growth with a particular eye on China and an update on long-term financial performance. Management didn’t disappoint with both a strong Q4-2021 and a solid expected financial runway, prompting me to once again consider Nike as a growth company at a reasonable price. The market applauded the results, with the stock trading up 14% on intraday. This underlines the relief in the market as uncertainty loomed over and suppressed Nike's share price as valuation appeared stretched coming into yesterday's (Q4 2021 results were announced on 24th June, 2021) update.

Introduction

Nike just reported its Q4-2021 results showing its largest quarter ever, at $12 billion of revenue. On top, the updated financial outlook stretching through 2025 is a significant improvement on both the top and bottom line, causing Wall Street to raise targets left and right. This could result in the stock leaving its 2021 slump behind, with it once again gaining momentum. Until today, Nike was down 17% year to date, with the S&P 500 up roughly 11%, a significant underperformance. However, its better-than-expected Q4-2021 results lifted the stock, which opened at 14% up. I’ve been long Nike since 2016 when I bought it at $55.6 per share, securing 175% returns so far, not including dividends received. Nike makes up 6% of my total portfolio and has reinforced my belief in the company with today's update.

Q4 & FY2021

Going into the Q4 earnings, the consensus estimates came in at $11.02 billion in revenue and GAAP EPS of $0.51. However, the result was much better, coming in at $12.34 billion in revenue and $0.93 GAAP EPS. The possibility of better-than-expected performance lies within both the comparison period of a world under lockdown in 2020 and the fact that Nike’s business is performing strongly.

Nike Fourth Quarter 2021

As such, I find it more interesting to conduct the comparison on a full-year basis, which provides an even more impressive performance. Revenue up 19% YoY with costs of sales only growing 16%, allowing for an improved gross margin from 43.4% to 44.8%. With total selling and administrative costs reduced by 1%, the eventual GAAP EPS grows 123% YoY to $3.56, allowing for a whole year balance sheet ending at $9.8 billion in cash & equivalents with a 7% reduction in inventory. There is little to be sorry about in terms of performance.

Nike Fourth Quarter 2021

Performance is driven by strong performance across the board with YoY FY revenue growth at 19% for North America, 23% for EMEA, 24% for Greater China and 6% for the Asia Pacific & Latin America. Nike’s largest segment, North American footwear grew 25% coming in at $11.6 billion with its second largest segment, European footwear, also growing strongly at 18% coming in at $6.9 billion. Any fears concerning sales growth for China was also put to rest with its division growing an impressive 24% to $8.2 billion despite still only being the 3rd largest behind EMEA & North America.

John Donahoe, the CEO of Nike, touched upon a number of reasons as to why the business is performing so admirably and also why these particular key drivers will ensure strong growth in the coming years.

Connecting with consumers through brand experience, e.g. Jordan

Focusing product innovation at strongest growth segments

Expanding upon digital advantage

As the leading athletic footwear and apparel brand, Nike enjoys a powerful legacy and deep collaborative setup with global superstars, driving the recognition and acceptance of Nike’s products. Additionally, several sports events are taking place. For example, euro 2020 has just kicked off, and the Olympics are soon to begin, both drivers of storytelling for the brand.

However, the most impressive development track probably lies within Nike’s expanding digital footprint, as highlighted by John Donahoe below.

My third and final point is our increasing Digital advantage. As I said earlier, our owned Digital business has more than doubled over the last two years to over $9 billion. At the center of our digital ecosystem is our suite of apps, which in Q4 reflected over 40% of our owned digital business. This is the result of deeper consumer connections, fueled by compelling product and content. A key differentiator for us is membership – it has proven to be a compelling driver of repeat engagement and buying across digital and physical retail. In Q4, we continued to see growth in member demand outpace total Digital growth, hitting a new record of $3 billion. This member demand growth was underscored by strong results across the consumer funnel, including member engagement, average order value and buying frequency. And this fiscal year, we met the goals we set at our last Investor Day around membership a full year early, and now have more than 300 million Nike members. More importantly, buying member growth is outpacing new member growth, signalling progress on a deeper member-led commerce funnel.” Q4FY21 Transcript, John Donahoe, CEO of Nike p. 7.

"Nike Is A Growth Company"

Matt Friend, CFO of Nike, spoke those words during the earnings call, and if their 2025 roadmap becomes a reality, then I’d say those words were true. But, again, looking at the 2025 roadmap, we see management guiding an acceleration in the top line, margins, EPS, and ROIC. Indeed, it’s full steam ahead on all parameters and a solid signal to the investment community.

Nike’s financial outlook

Now, I’d like to begin today’s call with a baseline on where we are in our recovery. Just as we anticipated, Nike is emerging from the pandemic stronger and better positioned to serve the consumer. And the reason for this is clear…Nike’s Consumer Direct Acceleration is fuelling a deeper consumer connection with our Brands AND driving business results, all while highlighting greater strategic and financial opportunity ahead.” Q4FY21 Transcript, Matt Friend, CFO of Nike p. 9.

Based upon management's new guidance, I've constructed the table below to illustrate what the updated outlook through 2025 potentially does to Nike's financial performance. Bear in mind that this is, of course, highly uncertain. I've included a potential development overview on both a low and high estimate in terms of financial development as per management's own guidance in terms of revenue and EPS development. I've used the intraday stock price of $153 per share for the P/E calculations.

Author's Own Construction, Seeking Alpha For Analyst Consensus Estimates

Based upon the previous analyst consensus estimates, Nike would be trading on P/E forward 39.6. Nike has been “expensive” for a long time, but I once again dared to call Nike a growth at a reasonable price company with the updated long-term financial development. The only certain thing is the present, with the future much more up in the air. This is naturally very relevant for any such estimates, so only a handful of analysts dare to offer estimates going beyond two years.

However, as a consequence of the update, we have seen updated targets with Morgan Stanley’s new target at $175 per share, Jefferies' at $200 per share, and UBS' at $185 per share, just to name a few, while some of course are more modest.

At a stock price of $175 per share, Nike would be trading at P/E 28.1 in 2025 if the low scenario becomes reality and P/E 26.2 if the high scenario becomes reality. I would disagree with the analyst targets of $200 per share but would consider a $170-175 target acceptable.

Conclusion

Many questions have been surrounding Nike the last couple of years regarding whether it could sustain its growth and performance. Rounding off a strong FY2021, management has released updated financial guidance reaching through 2025. As a long-term shareholder intending to hold onto my shares for many years to come, I’m very pleased with the company showing strong growth across all markets for FY2021 while also elevating its long-term financial expectations. For existing shareholders, this update should only make us hold onto our existing position while it potentially could persuade those on the bench to consider Nike an interesting long-term holding. Additionally, Wall Street has significantly updated its targets. We shouldn’t forget the power of momentum, which Nike has lacked YTD being down quite a bit compared to the general market until today's strong reaction, up 14%. With the vital update in mind, I consider the low end of analyst estimates acceptable, suggesting a fair value somewhere around $170-175 per share.