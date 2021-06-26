jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has long been the gold standard when it comes to Mall REITs. Over the past few weeks and months, we have seen easing COVID restrictions across the US, with many states' fully lifting prior restrictions. This has led to a boom in consumer spending, which along with COVID has resulted in numerous supply issues across various industries.

Buying online has been difficult and frustrating at times due to the wait times for many products, as retailers simply do not have inventory for many things. In fact, I ordered a new laptop on June 23rd and it is not expected to be delivered until July 28th.

So, how does all of this affect Simon Property Group? Well, Simon Property Group owns the highest quality mall portfolio in the world, holding numerous Class A malls, both indoor and outdoor malls that flourish even with the existence of e-commerce. Right now we have massive pent-up demand for people looking to get out of the house and spend.

In a time when online inventory levels are low combined with Americans looking to get out of their homes, malls have been seeing an uptick in traffic. Going to the mall you can see products that are actually on hand, which many Americans still to this day enjoy doing. Seeing, touching, feeling, and/or trying on a product prior to purchase still holds its value today.

Photo Credit

Simon Property Returning To Normal

During the company's Q1 earnings call, CEO David Simon mentioned that in March, "sales volumes were higher than that of 2019." In addition, management was "very encouraged" by the traffic and sales volumes that they increased their full-year outlook for funds from operations to $9.70 to $9.80 per share from $9.50 to $9.75 per share.

Management still believes their outlook to be conservative, even with the uptick in mall traffic week over week, as they do not want to discount the sense of "euphoria" of people just trying to get out after being locked down. From an investor standpoint, this makes forecasting your future models a little tricky because these next few quarters may see sizable boosts that may not be something to normalize.

Cash Tailwinds In The Near Term

Regardless, in the short term, SPG has a lot going for it. You have Americans who have been in a lockdown state for over a year combined with low rates and stimulus leading to cash that is looking to be spent.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis put out a report this year showing the soaring US Personal Savings Rate during the pandemic. This calculation shows the amount of money remaining each month after spending and taxes. The most recent record high was 17.3%, which was in May of 1975. However, in April last year we saw a record of 32.2% personal savings rate, blowing away the previous record.

Thinking positively, COVID has allowed many Americans to get their finances in store a bit, whether it was adding to their Emergency Fund, investing in the stock market, or paying off debt. However, now that things are returning to normal, they are looking to get back to their regularly scheduled events of spending money. In March of this year we saw the rate increase to 27.6%, but has since plummeted to 12.4% as economies have re-opened.

Photo Credit

Risks To The Rebound

An investment in Simon Property Group does not come without added risks. Simon has plenty of near-term tailwinds right now, but how things shake out after the period of euphoria ends will need to be watched closely.

Malls were dying prior to the pandemic, however, as I noted above, SPG has a portfolio of class A malls, so they should be able to sustain this, as people still enjoy going out to the open space malls and the nicer properties.

How retail will rebound after this period will be a major question mark as well. Bankruptcies within the retail sector are nothing new, so watching the top tenants for the company will be of interest to investors.

As rates rise and this period of government stimulus running dry as more workers return to work, this could also dampen things for Simon Property Group's tenants going forward.

A lot to keep an eye on, but over the next 6-12 months, the company is primed for growth, but should be watched with a close eye as we get more quarterly updates.

Simon Still Looks Undervalued

There is no question that when the pandemic hit, regional malls were one of the hardest hit sectors. In March of 2020, SPG fell to the mid-40s, but has since returned over 130% in a strong reversal of events. The company is still roughly 50% from their 2019 highs and still offering upside to investors looking for a strong dividend play and growth.

Simon Property Group currently sports a market cap over $43.1 billion. As it currently stands, SPG trades at a P/FFO of 14.8x. Looking ahead, analysts currently expect 2022 FFO to come in around $10.20. This is implying a 4.6% increase from the guidance management just gave for their full-year 2021 expectations. That seems overly conservative in my eyes, but we will use it. The 2022 estimates equate to a Forward P/FFO of 12.8x compared to the company's 5-yr avg of 14.6x, indicating the stock is still undervalued.

Source: FAST Graphs

Using their average P/FFO, this would equate to a stock price closer to $150 by the end of next year, representing a total return close to 20% when you include the dividend. Right now the company pays a dividend of 4.3% that is well covered based on cash flows.

I am of the opinion that we will reach this price much sooner than this based on the tailwinds and the improvements made by the company.

Now obviously this is a very straightforward valuation calculation, and investing decisions should not be made on this alone. In the coming months it will be nice to get an update on traffic, sales volume, and more importantly, leasing spreads.

