Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 27

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Kroger Company (KR) 8/12 9/1 0.18 0.21 16.67% 2.14% 16

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 7/15 0.1706 15.31 4.46% 13 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.12 184.67 2.43% 11 BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF) 7/15 0.34 64.77 2.10% 27 Franklin Resources (BEN) 7/15 0.28 33.18 3.38% 41 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 7/15 1.27 133.75 3.80% 11 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/16 0.83 135.22 2.46% 10 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 8/2 0.15 183.39 0.33% 10 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 7/15 0.28 35.31 3.17% 10 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/23 0.36 78.85 1.83% 10 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/31 0.0525 87.55 0.24% 14 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 7/15 2.09 307.35 2.72% 27 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.27 39.5 2.73% 10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/30 0.7 441.71 0.63% 11 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 7/15 1.14 222.93 2.05% 46 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 7/8 0.22 20.67 4.26% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 7/15 0.51 132.16 1.54% 26 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 0.92 331.01 1.11% 12 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 7/15 0.455 53.87 3.38% 51 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 8/2 0.52 69.95 2.97% 17 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 8/11 0.405 96.69 1.68% 48 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.3033 82.5 4.41% 10 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.120833 38.15 3.80% 11 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 7/16 0.26 60.24 1.73% 11 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 7/30 0.63 263 0.96% 28 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 7/14 0.29 66.18 1.75% 10 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.42 57.85 2.90% 10 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.05 77.53 5.42% 24 The York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.1874 46.39 1.62% 23

Tuesday Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 8/2 0.19 45.02 1.69% 54 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 8/9 1.5 288.54 2.08% 39 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4908 57.28 3.43% 25 CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.34 47.68 2.85% 11 HEICO Corp. (HEI) 7/15 0.09 142.77 0.13% 14 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 7/26 0.64 90.8 2.82% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 7/15 0.2355 68.13 4.15% 28 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.425 108.8 1.56% 18 State Street Corp. (STT) 7/12 0.52 83.23 2.50% 10 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 7/9 0.52 51.97 4.00% 10

Wednesday Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 8/2 0.49 66.74 2.94% 12 General Dynamics (GD) 8/6 1.19 189.81 2.51% 30 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 7/30 0.1975 98.02 0.81% 16 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 7/16 0.13 17.81 2.92% 11 Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/16 0.33 132.16 1.00% 17 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 7/16 0.3 112.4 1.07% 20 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 7/23 0.47 77.04 2.44% 51 Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 7/16 0.41 111.56 1.47% 11

Thursday Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 7/28 0.194 147.28 0.53% 10 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 7/22 0.175 30.79 2.27% 18 Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 7/30 0.17 21 3.24% 10 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 7/28 0.37 53.06 2.79% 11 Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.6625 57 4.65% 18 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/20 1.035 193.76 2.14% 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 0.9 154.05 2.34% 10 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 7/19 0.14 74.97 0.75% 10

Friday Jul 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 7/28 0.25 56.42 1.77% 14 Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 7/21 0.62 129.63 1.91% 10 Sempra Energy (SRE) 7/15 1.1 137.47 3.20% 18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 7/1 0.93 1.9% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/30 0.88 3.4% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.39 0.9% The Allstate Corp. (ALL) 7/1 0.81 2.5% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/30 1.75 1.2% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 3.6 3.1% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 6/30 0.37 1.7% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.13 1.0% Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) 6/30 0.83 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 6/30 0.3 3.2% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 6/30 0.51 3.8% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/2 0.575 1.4% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.4 3.1% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 7/1 0.51 2.1% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.68 3.7% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 6/30 0.615 CAD 1.9% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/6 0.48 1.6% Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 7/1 0.385 3.8% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 6/30 1.16 3.0% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/1 1.085 3.3% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 7/2 0.69 2.4% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.6025 3.0% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 1 2.4% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.15 1.2% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.27 3.5% GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.5 2.2% Corning Inc. (GLW) 6/29 0.24 2.3% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 7/1 0.815 2.6% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6/29 1.25 1.4% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 7/1 0.15 4.1% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.215 2.0% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 7/2 0.35 2.2% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 6/30 0.31 3.3% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 6/30 0.24 0.9% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 7/6 0.77 2.1% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/6 0.6185 5.7% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 7/2 1.14 3.4% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.42 3.1% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 6/30 0.75 1.5% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 7/1 0.42 0.9% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 6/30 0.6325 4.0% MDU Resources Group (MDU) 7/1 0.2125 2.7% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.9 2.3% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 7/1 0.3325 3.3% Nike Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.275 0.7% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/30 0.62 4.1% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.49 2.7% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/30 0.51 3.4% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.075 2.9% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.285 2.7% PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.415 5.9% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/30 0.36 1.0% Service Corp International (SCI) 6/30 0.21 1.6% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/6 0.18 2.3% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.3025 4.5% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.2 4.1% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.65 3.6% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.27 2.1% Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) 6/30 0.175 3.0% First Financial Corp. (THFF) 7/1 0.53 2.5% Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 7/6 0.09 1.0% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/29 1.08 2.2% The Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/30 0.88 2.3% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.35 3.7% UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.345 2.9% Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.7 4.5% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.32 1.4% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/29 1.45 1.4% Union Pacific (UNP) 6/30 1.07 1.9% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 7/6 0.285 1.3% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 6/30 0.24 4.1% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.28 1.9% W .R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 7/6 0.13 0.7% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.33 3.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.