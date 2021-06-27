Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 27

Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
Marketplace

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins
PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Kroger Company

(KR)

8/12

9/1

0.18

0.21

16.67%

2.14%

16

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

(AQN)

7/15

0.1706

15.31

4.46%

13

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

7/15

1.12

184.67

2.43%

11

BancFirst Corp. OK

(BANF)

7/15

0.34

64.77

2.10%

27

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

7/15

0.28

33.18

3.38%

41

CoreSite Realty Corp.

(COR)

7/15

1.27

133.75

3.80%

11

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

7/16

0.83

135.22

2.46%

10

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

8/2

0.15

183.39

0.33%

10

Douglas Emmett Inc.

(DEI)

7/15

0.28

35.31

3.17%

10

Amdocs Limited

(DOX)

7/23

0.36

78.85

1.83%

10

The Ensign Group, Inc.

(ENSG)

7/31

0.0525

87.55

0.24%

14

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

7/15

2.09

307.35

2.72%

27

Fifth Third Bancorp

(FITB)

7/15

0.27

39.5

2.73%

10

Humana Inc.

(HUM)

7/30

0.7

441.71

0.63%

11

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

7/15

1.14

222.93

2.05%

46

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

(KW)

7/8

0.22

20.67

4.26%

10

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

7/15

0.51

132.16

1.54%

26

Lennox International Inc.

(LII)

7/15

0.92

331.01

1.11%

12

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

7/15

0.455

53.87

3.38%

51

National HealthCare Corp.

(NHC)

8/2

0.52

69.95

2.97%

17

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

8/11

0.405

96.69

1.68%

48

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

7/15

0.3033

82.5

4.41%

10

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

7/15

0.120833

38.15

3.80%

11

Steel Dynamics Inc.

(STLD)

7/16

0.26

60.24

1.73%

11

Stryker Corp.

(SYK)

7/30

0.63

263

0.96%

28

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

7/14

0.29

66.18

1.75%

10

U.S. Bancorp

(USB)

7/15

0.42

57.85

2.90%

10

W. P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

7/15

1.05

77.53

5.42%

24

The York Water Company

(YORW)

7/15

0.1874

46.39

1.62%

23

Tuesday Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

ABM Industries Inc.

(ABM)

8/2

0.19

45.02

1.69%

54

Air Products and Chemicals

(APD)

8/9

1.5

288.54

2.08%

39

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

7/15

0.4908

57.28

3.43%

25

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

7/15

0.34

47.68

2.85%

11

HEICO Corp.

(HEI)

7/15

0.09

142.77

0.13%

14

Ingredion Inc.

(INGR)

7/26

0.64

90.8

2.82%

10

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

7/15

0.2355

68.13

4.15%

28

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

7/15

0.425

108.8

1.56%

18

State Street Corp.

(STT)

7/12

0.52

83.23

2.50%

10

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

(WASH)

7/9

0.52

51.97

4.00%

10

Wednesday Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

(BMY)

8/2

0.49

66.74

2.94%

12

General Dynamics

(GD)

8/6

1.19

189.81

2.51%

30

Globe Life Inc.

(GL)

7/30

0.1975

98.02

0.81%

16

Horizon Bancorp

(HBNC)

7/16

0.13

17.81

2.92%

11

Regal Beloit Corp.

(RBC)

7/16

0.33

132.16

1.00%

17

Royal Gold Inc.

(RGLD)

7/16

0.3

112.4

1.07%

20

Sysco Corp.

(SYY)

7/23

0.47

77.04

2.44%

51

Thor Industries Inc.

(THO)

7/16

0.41

111.56

1.47%

11

Thursday Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Agilent Technologies Inc.

(A)

7/28

0.194

147.28

0.53%

10

The Andersons, Inc.

(ANDE)

7/22

0.175

30.79

2.27%

18

Bank of South Carolina Corp.

(BKSC)

7/30

0.17

21

3.24%

10

Cisco Systems Inc.

(CSCO)

7/28

0.37

53.06

2.79%

11

Edison International

(EIX)

7/31

0.6625

57

4.65%

18

Erie Indemnity Company

(ERIE)

7/20

1.035

193.76

2.14%

31

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM)

7/31

0.9

154.05

2.34%

10

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

7/19

0.14

74.97

0.75%

10

Friday Jul 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Comcast Corp.

(CMCSA)

7/28

0.25

56.42

1.77%

14

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

(DGX)

7/21

0.62

129.63

1.91%

10

Sempra Energy

(SRE)

7/15

1.1

137.47

3.20%

18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Automatic Data Processing

(ADP)

7/1

0.93

1.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

6/30

0.88

3.4%

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

7/1

0.39

0.9%

The Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

7/1

0.81

2.5%

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

6/30

1.75

1.2%

Broadcom Inc.

(AVGO)

6/30

3.6

3.1%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

6/30

0.37

1.7%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

(BAM)

6/30

0.13

1.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

(BDX)

6/30

0.83

1.4%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

6/30

0.3

3.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

6/30

0.51

3.8%

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

7/2

0.575

1.4%

C&F Financial Corp.

(CFFI)

7/1

0.4

3.1%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(CHRW)

7/1

0.51

2.1%

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

7/1

0.68

3.7%

Canadian National Railway

(CNI)

6/30

0.615 CAD

1.9%

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

7/6

0.48

1.6%

Community Trust Bancorp

(CTBI)

7/1

0.385

3.8%

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR)

6/30

1.16

3.0%

DTE Energy Company

(DTE)

7/1

1.085

3.3%

Eastman Chemical Co.

(EMN)

7/2

0.69

2.4%

Eversource Energy

(ES)

6/30

0.6025

3.0%

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/30

1

2.4%

First Financial Bankshares Inc.

(FFIN)

7/1

0.15

1.2%

Financial Institutions Inc.

(FISI)

7/2

0.27

3.5%

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

6/30

0.5

2.2%

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

6/29

0.24

2.3%

Genuine Parts Co.

(GPC)

7/1

0.815

2.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS)

6/29

1.25

1.4%

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN)

7/1

0.15

4.1%

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

6/30

0.215

2.0%

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

7/2

0.35

2.2%

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

6/30

0.31

3.3%

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

(HRC)

6/30

0.24

0.9%

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

7/6

0.77

2.1%

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

7/6

0.6185

5.7%

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

(KMB)

7/2

1.14

3.4%

The Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

7/1

0.42

3.1%

Lancaster Colony Corp.

(LANC)

6/30

0.75

1.5%

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

7/1

0.42

0.9%

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

6/30

0.6325

4.0%

MDU Resources Group

(MDU)

7/1

0.2125

2.7%

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

7/1

1.9

2.3%

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

7/1

0.3325

3.3%

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

7/1

0.275

0.7%

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

6/30

0.62

4.1%

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

7/1

0.49

2.7%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

(PEG)

6/30

0.51

3.4%

PepsiCo Inc.

(PEP)

6/30

1.075

2.9%

Douglas Dynamics Inc.

(PLOW)

6/30

0.285

2.7%

PPL Corp.

(PPL)

7/1

0.415

5.9%

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

6/30

0.36

1.0%

Service Corp International

(SCI)

6/30

0.21

1.6%

Simmons First National Corp.

(SFNC)

7/6

0.18

2.3%

South Jersey Industries

(SJI)

7/2

0.3025

4.5%

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

6/30

0.2

4.1%

Spire Inc.

(SR)

7/2

0.65

3.6%

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT)

7/1

0.27

2.1%

Telephone and Data Systems

(TDS)

6/30

0.175

3.0%

First Financial Corp.

(THFF)

7/1

0.53

2.5%

Tootsie Roll Industries

(TR)

7/6

0.09

1.0%

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

6/29

1.08

2.2%

The Travelers Companies

(TRV)

6/30

0.88

2.3%

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

7/1

0.35

3.7%

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

7/1

0.345

2.9%

Universal Health Realty Trust

(UHT)

6/30

0.7

4.5%

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

7/1

0.32

1.4%

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

6/29

1.45

1.4%

Union Pacific

(UNP)

6/30

1.07

1.9%

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

7/6

0.285

1.3%

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

6/30

0.24

4.1%

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

6/29

0.28

1.9%

W .R. Berkley Corp.

(WRB)

7/6

0.13

0.7%

WesBanco Inc.

(WSBC)

7/1

0.33

3.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

This article was written by

Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
16.71K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.

Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, GD, SYY, CSCO, RNR, KO, PEP, BMY, SRE, BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

10 Comments
