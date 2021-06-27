Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 27
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
8/12
|
9/1
|
0.18
|
0.21
|
16.67%
|
2.14%
|
16
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
7/15
|
0.1706
|
15.31
|
4.46%
|
13
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
7/15
|
1.12
|
184.67
|
2.43%
|
11
|
BancFirst Corp. OK
|
(BANF)
|
7/15
|
0.34
|
64.77
|
2.10%
|
27
|
Franklin Resources
|
(BEN)
|
7/15
|
0.28
|
33.18
|
3.38%
|
41
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
7/15
|
1.27
|
133.75
|
3.80%
|
11
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
7/16
|
0.83
|
135.22
|
2.46%
|
10
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/2
|
0.15
|
183.39
|
0.33%
|
10
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
7/15
|
0.28
|
35.31
|
3.17%
|
10
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/23
|
0.36
|
78.85
|
1.83%
|
10
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/31
|
0.0525
|
87.55
|
0.24%
|
14
|
Essex Property Trust
|
(ESS)
|
7/15
|
2.09
|
307.35
|
2.72%
|
27
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
7/15
|
0.27
|
39.5
|
2.73%
|
10
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/30
|
0.7
|
441.71
|
0.63%
|
11
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
7/15
|
1.14
|
222.93
|
2.05%
|
46
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|
(KW)
|
7/8
|
0.22
|
20.67
|
4.26%
|
10
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
(LECO)
|
7/15
|
0.51
|
132.16
|
1.54%
|
26
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
7/15
|
0.92
|
331.01
|
1.11%
|
12
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
7/15
|
0.455
|
53.87
|
3.38%
|
51
|
National HealthCare Corp.
|
(NHC)
|
8/2
|
0.52
|
69.95
|
2.97%
|
17
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
8/11
|
0.405
|
96.69
|
1.68%
|
48
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
7/15
|
0.3033
|
82.5
|
4.41%
|
10
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
7/15
|
0.120833
|
38.15
|
3.80%
|
11
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
7/16
|
0.26
|
60.24
|
1.73%
|
11
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
7/30
|
0.63
|
263
|
0.96%
|
28
|
Terreno Realty Corp.
|
(TRNO)
|
7/14
|
0.29
|
66.18
|
1.75%
|
10
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
7/15
|
0.42
|
57.85
|
2.90%
|
10
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
7/15
|
1.05
|
77.53
|
5.42%
|
24
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
7/15
|
0.1874
|
46.39
|
1.62%
|
23
Tuesday Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
8/2
|
0.19
|
45.02
|
1.69%
|
54
|
Air Products and Chemicals
|
(APD)
|
8/9
|
1.5
|
288.54
|
2.08%
|
39
|
Cardinal Health Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
7/15
|
0.4908
|
57.28
|
3.43%
|
25
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
7/15
|
0.34
|
47.68
|
2.85%
|
11
|
HEICO Corp.
|
(HEI)
|
7/15
|
0.09
|
142.77
|
0.13%
|
14
|
Ingredion Inc.
|
(INGR)
|
7/26
|
0.64
|
90.8
|
2.82%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
7/15
|
0.2355
|
68.13
|
4.15%
|
28
|
Republic Services Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
7/15
|
0.425
|
108.8
|
1.56%
|
18
|
State Street Corp.
|
(STT)
|
7/12
|
0.52
|
83.23
|
2.50%
|
10
|
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
7/9
|
0.52
|
51.97
|
4.00%
|
10
Wednesday Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
8/2
|
0.49
|
66.74
|
2.94%
|
12
|
General Dynamics
|
(GD)
|
8/6
|
1.19
|
189.81
|
2.51%
|
30
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
7/30
|
0.1975
|
98.02
|
0.81%
|
16
|
Horizon Bancorp
|
(HBNC)
|
7/16
|
0.13
|
17.81
|
2.92%
|
11
|
Regal Beloit Corp.
|
(RBC)
|
7/16
|
0.33
|
132.16
|
1.00%
|
17
|
Royal Gold Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/16
|
0.3
|
112.4
|
1.07%
|
20
|
Sysco Corp.
|
(SYY)
|
7/23
|
0.47
|
77.04
|
2.44%
|
51
|
Thor Industries Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/16
|
0.41
|
111.56
|
1.47%
|
11
Thursday Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/28
|
0.194
|
147.28
|
0.53%
|
10
|
The Andersons, Inc.
|
(ANDE)
|
7/22
|
0.175
|
30.79
|
2.27%
|
18
|
Bank of South Carolina Corp.
|
(BKSC)
|
7/30
|
0.17
|
21
|
3.24%
|
10
|
Cisco Systems Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/28
|
0.37
|
53.06
|
2.79%
|
11
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.6625
|
57
|
4.65%
|
18
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
7/20
|
1.035
|
193.76
|
2.14%
|
31
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
0.9
|
154.05
|
2.34%
|
10
|
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
7/19
|
0.14
|
74.97
|
0.75%
|
10
Friday Jul 2 (Ex-Div 7/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corp.
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/28
|
0.25
|
56.42
|
1.77%
|
14
|
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
|
(DGX)
|
7/21
|
0.62
|
129.63
|
1.91%
|
10
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
7/15
|
1.1
|
137.47
|
3.20%
|
18
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
0.93
|
1.9%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
(AGM)
|
6/30
|
0.88
|
3.4%
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.39
|
0.9%
|
The Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.81
|
2.5%
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
6/30
|
1.75
|
1.2%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
6/30
|
3.6
|
3.1%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
6/30
|
0.37
|
1.7%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/30
|
0.13
|
1.0%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
|
(BDX)
|
6/30
|
0.83
|
1.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
6/30
|
0.3
|
3.2%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
6/30
|
0.51
|
3.8%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/2
|
0.575
|
1.4%
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
3.1%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
7/1
|
0.51
|
2.1%
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
7/1
|
0.68
|
3.7%
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
6/30
|
0.615 CAD
|
1.9%
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
7/6
|
0.48
|
1.6%
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.385
|
3.8%
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR)
|
6/30
|
1.16
|
3.0%
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
7/1
|
1.085
|
3.3%
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
7/2
|
0.69
|
2.4%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
6/30
|
0.6025
|
3.0%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/30
|
1
|
2.4%
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
1.2%
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/2
|
0.27
|
3.5%
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.5
|
2.2%
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
6/29
|
0.24
|
2.3%
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
0.815
|
2.6%
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/29
|
1.25
|
1.4%
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|
(HBAN)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
4.1%
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/30
|
0.215
|
2.0%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/2
|
0.35
|
2.2%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
6/30
|
0.31
|
3.3%
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
6/30
|
0.24
|
0.9%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
7/6
|
0.77
|
2.1%
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
7/6
|
0.6185
|
5.7%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
7/2
|
1.14
|
3.4%
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.42
|
3.1%
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
6/30
|
0.75
|
1.5%
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.42
|
0.9%
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
6/30
|
0.6325
|
4.0%
|
MDU Resources Group
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2125
|
2.7%
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
1.9
|
2.3%
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
7/1
|
0.3325
|
3.3%
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.275
|
0.7%
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
6/30
|
0.62
|
4.1%
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.49
|
2.7%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
|
(PEG)
|
6/30
|
0.51
|
3.4%
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/30
|
1.075
|
2.9%
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
6/30
|
0.285
|
2.7%
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
7/1
|
0.415
|
5.9%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
1.0%
|
Service Corp International
|
(SCI)
|
6/30
|
0.21
|
1.6%
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
(SFNC)
|
7/6
|
0.18
|
2.3%
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
7/2
|
0.3025
|
4.5%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
4.1%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.65
|
3.6%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/1
|
0.27
|
2.1%
|
Telephone and Data Systems
|
(TDS)
|
6/30
|
0.175
|
3.0%
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
7/1
|
0.53
|
2.5%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries
|
(TR)
|
7/6
|
0.09
|
1.0%
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
6/29
|
1.08
|
2.2%
|
The Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
6/30
|
0.88
|
2.3%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.35
|
3.7%
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.345
|
2.9%
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/30
|
0.7
|
4.5%
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.32
|
1.4%
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
6/29
|
1.45
|
1.4%
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
6/30
|
1.07
|
1.9%
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/6
|
0.285
|
1.3%
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
6/30
|
0.24
|
4.1%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/29
|
0.28
|
1.9%
|
W .R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
7/6
|
0.13
|
0.7%
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.33
|
3.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
