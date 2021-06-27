sewer11/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a global snacking empire that has undergone a lot of transformations in the past, but with the major deals being a thing of the past, the business gets simpler. Being led by a good management team, the business has started to improve operations in terms of organic sales and margin expansion.

In this new phase, the company is resorting to bolt-on M&A to drive growth again and further build the empire. The company looks well positioned, but it trades at largely fair valuation multiples. Despite the nice, solid operating performance and recent M&A episode, I see no compelling reason to get involved at current fair values.

Snacking Made Right

Mondelez has been a snacking empire that holds leading global brands including Oreo, Milka, Cadbury, and many more. While snacking and packaged food companies have come under pressure on many fronts, including ESG (with the usage of palm oil, cacao, among others) and concerns about health implications of their products on consumers, the company has quite some long term transformation work to do.

Hence, the company believes that snacking should be done right, with the right snack offered at the right time, in the right way. This starts with the right ingredients, being of course sustainable, healthier snacks and zero packaging waste, among others. Of course, it is still in the early innings of this, but the recognition that something has to change is welcomed, otherwise we might easily be talking about a so-called sin stock in a few years down the road.

The Base Case

Despite, or better said in spite of the pandemic, 2020 was actually a solid year for Mondelez. The company posted $26.6 billion in sales, which is actually up nearly 3% from the year before. The company is solidly profitable, with operating margins around 15%. The earnings numbers are a bit complicated. The normal operations posted earnings of $2.16 billion, for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The company furthermore reported a very sizable $421 million in equity method investment in earnings and another $989 million gain on investment transactions, mostly related to the Keurig Dr Pepper stake, with Mondelez still holding 8.4% of the shares of the company. The balance sheet and earnings power is thus a bit complicated as besides the smaller stake in Dr Pepper, the company has a stake in JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) (OTC:JDEPY) as well, now a listed entity as well.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company operated with $3.6 billion in cash, it held $6.0 billion in equity method investments. This "cash" position of $9.6 billion is offset by $20 billion in debt, for a sizable net debt load of $10.4 billion. As I peg EBITDA around $5 billion, the leverage ratio is manageable at around 2 times and change.

However, this calculation assumes the monetization of the equity stake, as the core earnings power only runs at around $1.50 per share, which translates into very demanding earnings multiples with shares trading at $60 and change, for a 40 times earnings multiple. All of this is a bit too simplistic as well. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share vs. the $2.46 per share GAAP profits in 2020. Truth be told, I do not feel comfortable to use this $2.59 per share profit number as it includes a myriad of sometimes cash costs, and furthermore includes equity earnings that should really not be sustainable in the long run if the equity stake is monetized, and already accounted for in my net debt estimate.

Hence, realistic earnings might come in closer to $2 per share, still translating into steep multiples. The company guided for modest growth in sales in 2021, accompanied by high single digit adjusted earnings growth, but again, this is an adjusted profit number.

Dealmaking Arrives

With a current valuation close to $100 billion, Mondelez has resorted to dealmaking to bolster growth in 2021. In March, the company announced the purchase of Gourmet Food Holdings, a premium biscuit and cracker company in Australia, although no financial details have been announced. A few weeks later, the company purchased a majority stake in Grenade, a UK performance nutrition pioneer in the high protein bar segment. Again, no financial details have been announced for this deal.

In April, the first quarter results revealed that the company started the year on a strong note with sales up nearly 8% and adjusted earnings per share up nearly 11% to $0.77 per share. The gap with GAAP earnings was quite close, suggesting that perhaps more weight should be granted to the adjusted earnings numbers. Net debt has risen to $11.5 billion already, amidst some elevated capital allocation strategies.

In May, the company announced a much more sizable deal, as Mondelez reached a deal to acquire European-based Chipita S.A. in a roughly $2 billion deal. Chipita is active in croissants and baked snacks in Central and Eastern Europe, adding $580 million in sales. The revenue contribution reveals a roughly 2% point contribution to reported sales, taking place at a 3.4 times sales multiple, while all of Mondelez trades at rather similar multiples, in fact just above that.

The deal likely adds a few pennies to earnings, as I do think that adjusted earnings might run at $2.80 per share this year. With leverage still reasonable at $13.5 billion on a net debt basis, the current valuation at $63 works down to a 22-23 times multiple if we blindly trust the adjusted earnings. Adjusting for some adjusted earnings number, I peg realistic earnings multiples in the mid-twenties, but it all depends on how you factor in equity method earnings.

What Now?

I think that Mondelez has fallen victim of a very complicated past, including a lot of transformative M&A actions and cross-relationships. Currently, the company still holds huge equity stakes in Dr Pepper and JDE Peet's as an outcome of that period of time. At the time, M&A made financials complicated as huge deal related expenses were included, as it was hard to have real focus and continued growth.

That being said, management has done a good job at reorganizing the company and the business has become a much simpler and thus compelling, certainly as organic revenue growth arrived and is quite strong. The company trades at largely fair earnings multiples in this interest rate environment, and while the company seems to be doing reasonably well, I think that overall valuation is largely fair and I see no immediate reason to aggressively pursue the shares here.